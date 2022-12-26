Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRGV
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reopens saltwater fishing areas
Saltwater fishing areas have reopened after being temporarily closed the last few days because of the freezing weather. The areas included South Padre Island, Brownsville, Port Isabel and Port Mansfield. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department say fish will group up in specific areas and become slower and easier to...
Woman with warrant outside of the Valley arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with a warrant for human smuggling issued in north Texas was arrested Dec. 23 by deputies in Brownsville, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Dec. 23, authorities responded to Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference to a woman with an “outstanding warrant”, Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
KRGV
City of Weslaco sets up holiday trash collection site
People in Weslaco have a place to drop off their holiday trash. The city set up a trash collection site off of Bridge Avenue and U.S. Business 83 where members of the public get rid of any Christmas trash or boxes. The only thing not accepted is construction material. The...
KRGV
City of McAllen gives Christmas trees new purpose
The City of McAllen wants to turn Christmas trees into something that can be used again. McAllen Composting Facility Supervisor Rogelio De Leon says Valley residents have an option to get rid of their real Christmas trees: repurpose it and avoid tossing them in ditches or leaving them on the side of the road.
Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse to enter Valley’s restaurant market in 2023
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least two new New York-style pizza places are in the works for the Rio Grande Valley in 2023. Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse is preparing to open in the spring at 2320 N. Expressway 77/83, near Main Event in Brownsville. In the summer, the restaurant will open a second Valley location, […]
Weslaco man dead after auto-pedestrian accident
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened north of Weslaco on Tuesday evening. An investigation revealed Jesus Maldonado, 75, died at the scene. The accident happened at 6:30 p.m. on FM 88 North of Mile 11, according to DPS. Maldonado was crossing FM 88 […]
anjournal.com
McAllen ISD whistleblower suspended after filing complaint
— Following up on a story published in The Advance News Journal last week, McAllen ISD is forwarding most, if not all, of the eight public information requests we submitted to the district Dec. 6 to the Office of the Texas Attorney General, seeking a legal opinion, which can take up to 45 days to comply.
Hidalgo County Commissioner Ellie Torres to be sworn in for second term
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 4 County Commissioner Ellie Torres will be sworn in to serve her second term in office on Jan. 2. Incumbent Torres ran in the general election for Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4 on Nov. 8. “It brings me great joy to continue my public service to the constituents […]
Heavy fines possible or jail for unsafe use of fireworks, says fire official
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a symbol of celebration in the world, but when ignited they can be unpredictable. Lighting them unprofessionally within city limits could land you a hefty fine of up to $500 or jail time. “You’re responsible for that firework once you light it. If anybody gets injured or property is […]
KRGV
Weslaco's historic water tower leaking
The historic Weslaco water tower is succumbing to the elements after it was found leaking Tuesday. A long pipe running from top to bottom sprung several leaks, causing the water tower to show its true age. Charlie Vela, a nearby property owner, is watching the leak with concern. His family...
Police-involved shooting at Cameron County beach access under investigation
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Rangers are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning near Cameron County Beach Access 5, authorities said. A Cameron County Park Police officer shot a person who stole the officer’s vehicle, police said. The shooting happened at 1 a.m. “In the course of the incident, the suspect […]
Death report: Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies said he ‘was going to kill them’
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco homeowner fatally shot by officers Dec. 23 walked out of the home’s garage with a rifle, according to documents filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office filed a custodial death report with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Tuesday, providing additional details about how […]
KRGV
City of Brownsville offers 3 locations to recycle Christmas trees
The City of Brownsville is offering residents the option to recycle their Christmas trees. Residents can drop off their trees between Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 9 at three different locations. They are:. Gonzalez Park: 34 Tony Gonzalez Dr. Oliveira Park: 104 El Paso Rd. Home Depot: 605 W....
KRGV
Report sheds new details on welfare check turned officer-involved shooting that killed homeowner
The homeowner who was killed following a Friday officer-involved shooting near Weslaco fired at law enforcement officers at the scene and threatened to kill them, according to a report filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The custodial death report was filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office following...
Mission police locate vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department have located the vehicle involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred on the intersection of 1st Street and Conway Avenue in Mission, and left one woman dead, police said. Police have not identified the woman. ValleyCentral spoke to Mission Police Public Information […]
KRGV
City fire marshal investigating house fire in Mission
A home in Mission was heavily damaged in a fire Monday night, according to the city’s fire chief. Crews responded to a home near Los Ebanos Road and Business 83 in reference to the fire, according to Mission fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez. Two relatives at the home managed to...
Sheriff: Driver crashes into mobile home, tries to run over homeowner
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County deputies arrested a man they alleged intentionally crashed into a mobile home during an altercation with the homeowner on Christmas Eve. Jorge Edu Carrizales was charged with two counts of criminal mischief and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies responded to the 8800 block of […]
Police: Driver has ‘no visible injuries’ after hitting utility pole in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crews are working to restore a damaged utility pole after a vehicle accident near Price and Rockwell roads Tuesday in Brownsville. “A vehicle struck a pole and wires were down,” Sgt. Billy Killebrew told ValleyCentral, adding that the person involved showed “no visible injuries [and] was walking around.” The vehicle was […]
CCSO: Inmate briefly escapes from Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An inmate temporarily escaped custody Tuesday at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito. “A male inmate incarcerated at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center managed to elude security measures in the recreational area of CRDC but was apprehended quickly after breaching the last security fence,” the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. […]
How fireworks can affect some Valley veterans
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The sounds of fireworks can resemble gunshots, and that can add to the stress of veterans suffering from PTSD. “The simple thing of just the smell of gunpowder can trigger something. It doesn’t necessarily have to be the noise,” Marine veteran Alfredo Ortiz said. Every year, people across the world celebrate […]
Comments / 0