Pharr, TX

KRGV

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reopens saltwater fishing areas

Saltwater fishing areas have reopened after being temporarily closed the last few days because of the freezing weather. The areas included South Padre Island, Brownsville, Port Isabel and Port Mansfield. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department say fish will group up in specific areas and become slower and easier to...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman with warrant outside of the Valley arrested in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with a warrant for human smuggling issued in north Texas was arrested Dec. 23 by deputies in Brownsville, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Dec. 23, authorities responded to Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference to a woman with an “outstanding warrant”, Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

City of Weslaco sets up holiday trash collection site

People in Weslaco have a place to drop off their holiday trash. The city set up a trash collection site off of Bridge Avenue and U.S. Business 83 where members of the public get rid of any Christmas trash or boxes. The only thing not accepted is construction material. The...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

City of McAllen gives Christmas trees new purpose

The City of McAllen wants to turn Christmas trees into something that can be used again. McAllen Composting Facility Supervisor Rogelio De Leon says Valley residents have an option to get rid of their real Christmas trees: repurpose it and avoid tossing them in ditches or leaving them on the side of the road.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco man dead after auto-pedestrian accident

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened north of Weslaco on Tuesday evening. An investigation revealed Jesus Maldonado, 75, died at the scene. The accident happened at 6:30 p.m. on FM 88 North of Mile 11, according to DPS. Maldonado was crossing FM 88 […]
WESLACO, TX
anjournal.com

McAllen ISD whistleblower suspended after filing complaint

— Following up on a story published in The Advance News Journal last week, McAllen ISD is forwarding most, if not all, of the eight public information requests we submitted to the district Dec. 6 to the Office of the Texas Attorney General, seeking a legal opinion, which can take up to 45 days to comply.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Weslaco's historic water tower leaking

The historic Weslaco water tower is succumbing to the elements after it was found leaking Tuesday. A long pipe running from top to bottom sprung several leaks, causing the water tower to show its true age. Charlie Vela, a nearby property owner, is watching the leak with concern. His family...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Police-involved shooting at Cameron County beach access under investigation

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Rangers are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning near Cameron County Beach Access 5, authorities said. A Cameron County Park Police officer shot a person who stole the officer’s vehicle, police said. The shooting happened at 1 a.m. “In the course of the incident, the suspect […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Death report: Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies said he ‘was going to kill them’

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco homeowner fatally shot by officers Dec. 23 walked out of the home’s garage with a rifle, according to documents filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office filed a custodial death report with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Tuesday, providing additional details about how […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

City of Brownsville offers 3 locations to recycle Christmas trees

The City of Brownsville is offering residents the option to recycle their Christmas trees. Residents can drop off their trees between Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 9 at three different locations. They are:. Gonzalez Park: 34 Tony Gonzalez Dr. Oliveira Park: 104 El Paso Rd. Home Depot: 605 W....
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission police locate vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department have located the vehicle involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred on the intersection of 1st Street and Conway Avenue in Mission, and left one woman dead, police said. Police have not identified the woman. ValleyCentral spoke to Mission Police Public Information […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

City fire marshal investigating house fire in Mission

A home in Mission was heavily damaged in a fire Monday night, according to the city’s fire chief. Crews responded to a home near Los Ebanos Road and Business 83 in reference to the fire, according to Mission fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez. Two relatives at the home managed to...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Driver has ‘no visible injuries’ after hitting utility pole in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Crews are working to restore a damaged utility pole after a vehicle accident near Price and Rockwell roads Tuesday in Brownsville. “A vehicle struck a pole and wires were down,” Sgt. Billy Killebrew told ValleyCentral, adding that the person involved showed “no visible injuries [and] was walking around.” The vehicle was […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Inmate briefly escapes from Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An inmate temporarily escaped custody Tuesday at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito. “A male inmate incarcerated at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center managed to elude security measures in the recreational area of CRDC but was apprehended quickly after breaching the last security fence,” the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. […]
OLMITO, TX
ValleyCentral

How fireworks can affect some Valley veterans

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The sounds of fireworks can resemble gunshots, and that can add to the stress of veterans suffering from PTSD. “The simple thing of just the smell of gunpowder can trigger something. It doesn’t necessarily have to be the noise,” Marine veteran Alfredo Ortiz said. Every year, people across the world celebrate […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

