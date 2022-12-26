10 of the best wins from match point down in 2022: No 7: Alcaraz beats Ramos-Vinolas, French Open, second round

Read full article on original website
10 of the best wins from match point down in 2022: No 8: Kyrgios beats Tiafoe, Washington, QF
In 2022, a total of 140 matches on the ATP/WTA Tours were won from match point down; 81 on the men’s side and 59 on the women’s side. Two men – Jannik Sinner and Dominic Thiem – did it four times while two women – Petra Kvitova and Jessica Pegula managed it on a Tour-topping three occasions.
10 of the best wins from match point down in 2022: No 10: Dart beats Giorgi, Nottingham, second round
Ruud on having the chance to be world No 1: “I can be in that position again”
Casper Ruud spoke in a press conference about everything that was riding on the US Open final against Carlos Alcaraz. Three players have held the men’s world No 1 spot this season, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz. Casper Ruud, on the other hand, was one match away from achieving that status. If he had won the US Open final against the young Spaniard, he would have reached the summit.
Swiatek named Athlete of the Year by European press agencies
World No 1 Iga Swiatek added another laurel to her crowded 2022 cabinet by winning the ‘Athlete of the year’ by PAP Poll, consisting of votes from 20 press agencies in Europe. Founded by Włodzimierz Zrobik and awarded every year since 1958, the European Sportsperson of the Year...
Fritz gives USA early lead with straight sets win over Lehecka to kick off United Cup
Top-ranked American Taylor Fritz got the USA off to a perfect start at the first edition of the United Cup with a straight sets win over Czech Jiri Lehecka to put the Americans 1-0 ahead in the tie. Fritz, who finished the 2022 season as world No 9, saved both...
Italy, Brazil level at 1-1 after Musetti, Haddad Maia win singles in United Cup
Italy and Brazil are tied at 1-1 after the first two singles rubbers of their United Cup clash in Group E action on Thursday in Brisbane. Beatriz Haddad Maia, ranked 15th in the world, won the last nine games in a row to beat Martina Trevisan, ranked No 27, 6-2, 6-0 in one hour and 18 minutes to give the Brazilians a 1-0 lead.
Madison Keys beats Bouzkova to put the US 2-0 ahead over Czechs in United Cup
Former US Open runner-up Madison Keys put the United States up by 2-0 over the Czech Republic after scoring a hard-fought straight-sets win over Marie Bouzkova. Keys went down an early break in both sets against Bouzkova, a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon last year, but broke back right away both times, before getting the second break in each set to win 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 21 minutes.
Djokovic adds new physio to team ahead of Australian swing
Ahead of the new season, there has been a change in the team of the 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. Ulises Badio, the physiotherapist who has been with Djokovic since May 2017, will be replaced by Claudio Zimaglia. Badio has proven to be an extremely significant member of Djokovic’s...
Australian Open 2023 preview – previous winners and expectations
The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, is a much-anticipated event for tennis fans all over the world. It is a time to honour and recognise the world’s best players, as well as to get an early glimpse at who may be the top contenders for the rest of the year. The tournament gets under way next month and is the first Grand Slam of the 2023 tennis season.
Perfect start for Keys and Fritz’s USA : United Cup results and standings
GROUP A : Greece – Bulgaria in Perth. Papalichail (GRE) – Shiniova (BUL) : 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 Bencic (SWI) – Putintseva (KAZ) Huesler (SWI) – Stakov (KAZ) De Minaur (AUS) – Norrie GBR) Hives (AUS) – Swan (GBR) Spain is not scheduled on Dec...
Australian Open announces AUD 76.5 million prize money pool, up 3.4 percent from 2022
Tennis Australia announced on Thursday that the prize money pool for the 2023 Australian Open will be AUD 76.5 million, a 3.4 percent increase from the 2022 edition. Singles champions at the Australian Open will walk away with a prize money cheque of AUD 2,975,000 while the runner-up will earn AUD 1,625,000.
Swiatek’s tribute to predecessor Barty: ‘Ash inspired me to work harder’
After playing and losing the World Tennis League final in Dubai with the Kites, Iga Swiatek is in Brisbane to play another team competition, the United Cup. After an exceptional year in 2022 in which she became world No 1 and won two more Grand Slam titles, all the counters are reset on the eve of the start of the 2023 season.
Haddad Maia: “My dream is to be world No 1 – but also to make a difference in someone’s life”
Beatriz Haddad Maia launched her 2023 season perfectly on Thursday with an easy win over Martina Trevisan in the United Cup (6-2, 6-0). The world No 15 broke her opponent six times to give Brazil the lead against Italy, before Lorenzo Musetti levelled up by dominating Felipe Meligeni Alves (6-3, 6-4).
The quotes of 2022, episode 13 – Nadal: “If you are not surprised to win 14 Roland-Garros, it is because you are super arrogant”
From hell to heaven, in three weeks. On May 12, against Denis Shapovalov in Rome, Rafael Nadal showed a face dejected as never before on court because of the resurgence of Müller-Weiss syndrome which affects his left foot. On June 5, the Spaniard won Roland-Garros. Once again. I had...
