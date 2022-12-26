ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Charlie Oliver turned Dartmouth High School into a legitimate football power in the 1930s

By Buddy Thomas
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago

Editor's note: Spotlight is the theme for the latest installment in the Buddy’s Best series, which kicked off last year. Former athletes, coaches and pioneers are among the people who will be highlighted.

Any coach who subscribes to the old adage — “Winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing” — either never knew or completely disagreed with Charlie Oliver.

For those who didn’t know him, Oliver was a brilliant and highly-successful high school football coach back in the 1930s and 40s who introduced the gridiron sport to Westport High School before turning Dartmouth High School into a perennial Narragansett League power.

Oliver was born in Avon, but moved to Brockton when he was five years old and later went on to author a three-year athletic career as an offensive football standout at Brockton High School. From 1918 through 1920, the 130-pounder was ranked among the finest two-way ends in Eastern Massachusetts.

His football talents earned him a scholarship to Massachusetts State College but a fractured leg in his freshman season ended his playing career. But Oliver’s passion for the sport continued to hold his interest in football and following 10 weeks of rehabilitation and walking with the aid of crutches, his mind was re-focused on the sport.

In 1922 Oliver earned the position of assistant manager for the school’s football team and the following season he was promoted to manager.

He didn’t catch a pass, make a tackle or recover a fumble, but Charlie drew closer to the team by charting plays and learning the finer points of a game he continued to love with a passion. It was just the incentive he needed to assemble the building blocks for what would become a rock-solid coaching career.

In the offseason, Oliver attended Lou Little’s Coaching School in Boston to sharpen up on the finer points of the game from a coaching legend who had won 150 games at Georgetown University.

Graduating from Massachusetts State, Oliver was hired to teach at Westport High School, where he established and taught an agricultural program. But Charlie found his way into the spotlight after convincing school principal Milton Earle to start a football program. With Oliver serving as head coach, Westport’s first football team made its debut in the fall of 1925.

Oliver remained at Westport as a teacher and head football coach for three more seasons before accepting a dual position at Dartmouth High School prior to the 1929-30 school year.

In addition to directing the school’s first agricultural program, Oliver agreed to become an assistant coach with the varsity team which was under the direction of Fred Armstrong who also was the school’s principal.

A year later, Oliver was named head coach, a position he held for 16 seasons, culminating with a State Class C Co-Championship in 1945.

Oliver’s won-lost record appears to be incomplete. His Dartmouth teams clearly won more than they lost . A lot more. Apparently even more than Charlie could appreciate.

Dartmouth was a member of the Narragansett League during the early portion of Oliver’s coaching reign and for five consecutive seasons the Green took home the championship trophy.

In his final season on the sidelines, Oliver’s team shared a divisional state championship with Stetson High School of Randolph.

Oliver was named assistant principal at the high school 1934 and, in 1937, was appointed principal when Stewart B. Atkinson resigned to become principal at Hingham High. Before, during and even after Atkinson’s resignation, Oliver managed his time well enough to keep his gridiron Green Machine running on all cylinders and on a steady course through the Narragansett League enroute to a series of championships. But Oliver felt a certain uneasiness over his domination of the Narry League and after consulting with then-principal Atkinson, Dartmouth decided to withdraw from the local circuit. In Atkinson’s words: “Because Dartmouth won too often and we (Dartmouth) wanted to give other schools a chance at a championship we have decided to withdraw from the Narragansett League.” Oliver agreed, adding: “If you (Dartmouth) never play anybody better than yourself, you will never get any better,” he was quoted as saying.

So, in the late 1930s, Dartmouth left the Narry League and began playing tougher teams like New Bedford High, New Bedford Vocational and Fairhaven on a regular basis.

Oliver resigned his position as school principal and head football coach following the championship run in 1945 to become an assistant professor of education in charge of agricultural teacher training at his alma mater Massachusetts State College. Prior to his departure, he was honored during a winter banquet ceremony following the 1945 championship season. A legion of former players were on hand to express their thanks and gratitude to the man who had helped them become outstanding young men and help turn Dartmouth High School into a legitimate football power.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Former WBZ-TV journalist and Red Sox Poet Laureate Dick Flavin dies

BOSTON - The man known as the Poet Laureate of the Boston Red Sox has died. Richard "Dick" Flavin was 86.Flavin was also a former WBZ-TV journalist, playwright and the voice of the Boston Red Sox for many years.Flavin was born on December 7, 1936, in Quincy and attended Stonehill college. He worked as a press spokesman, speechwriter and press secretary for several Democratic politicians before he turned political reporter in 1970, joining WBZ-TV in 1973. He worked for WBZ-TV for 14 years, winning several Emmys. In 2011, he was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.Flavin also wrote...
BOSTON, MA
addictedtovacation.com

The 9 Best New England Road Trip Destinations

Taking a road trip through New England offers a look at beautiful landscapes and a chance to learn about American history. What are the best New England road trips?. New England has numerous drives and places to visit, including Boston, Salem, Gloucester, Rockport, and many other cities that are worth both a long or short drive and a day or two stays. The northeast has plenty of history and sightseeing to be done – you’ll have a hard time picking where to spend your time.
BOSTON, MA
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Football Sends Offer to 2023 WR Justin Denson

West Virginia football has already signed several receivers, including 4-stars, in their 2023 class, but that doesn’t mean head coach Neal Brown and his staff are done trying to recruit the position. The Mountaineers have extended an offer to Justin Denson, a 2023 class receiver out of La Salle...
MORGANTOWN, WV
theweektoday.com

Dartmouth resident killed in Acushnet crash

DARTMOUTH – A 27-year-old Dartmouth man was killed in an Acushnet bicycle crash Dec. 22, according to social media reports. James Leandre was killed when the bicycle he was riding collided with a large truck, according to The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DARTMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Authorities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island continue to crack down on catalytic converter thefts with three more suspects arrested

Three more suspects were arrested on Tuesday after authorities from Massachusetts and Rhode Island continue to crack down on catalytic converter thefts in the area. According to Boston Police, just after 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, three suspects were placed in custody as a result of a joint effort from officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) and members of the Massachusetts State Police following their response to a call for a larceny in progress in the area of 15 Devon Street in Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

The state government is scaling back its office space in downtown Boston

The Baker administration has plans to shed approximately 355,000 square feet of office space by 2024. Add the Massachusetts state government to the list of employers now rethinking and scaling back its office space in downtown Boston. According to The Boston Globe, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has started vacating office...
BOSTON, MA
mspnews.org

INAUGURAL MSP CADET PROGRAM VISITS GENERAL HEADQUARTERS

Last week, the 46 members of the inaugural Massachusetts State Police Cadet Class visited General Headquarters in Framingham, where state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy and Colonel Christopher Mason spoke to them about the values and mission of the Department that they are joining, as well as about the great opportunity that lies ahead of them. Also joining the Cadets as they toured the State Police Watch Center and one of the MSP’s mobile Command Posts were Lieutenant Colonel John Pinkham, commander of the Division of Standards and Training; Major Steven McCarthy, deputy commander of the Division of Standards and Training; Captain Jon Provost, commandant of the State Police Academy, where the Cadets have been undergoing training; and Detective Lieutenant Sharon Maher, Cadet Program coordinator. The Cadets also learned about the role of the MSP Air Wing from one of the unit’s flight crews, who flew helicopter Air 2 to GHQ for the visit. The Cadets next month will begin their rotations at MSP barracks and units, where they will gain on-the-job training in the skills, knowledge, and experience needed for a career with the MSP. They will serve as civilian employees who will work administrative shifts for a tenure of one to two years, depending on the timing of the next State Police Recruit Training Troop for candidates seeking to become sworn Troopers. Upon successful completion of their Cadet Program service and passage of the Civil Service entrance examination, Cadets may receive appointment to the Recruit Training Troop.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy