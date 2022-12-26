Read full article on original website
Scope of USD 313 bond proposal not to exceed $8 million
BUHLER, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 has given a rough number for what a bond proposal might cost when it is presented to the board January 9. According to a motion made at its December 12 meeting, the maximum scope of work to be planned for is not to exceed $8 million.
Wellington Daily News
Pinnacle Picks Wellington
Newly formed Pinnacle Aerospace, LLC has selected Wellington as their new home. The company recently purchased the land, buildings and equipment that formerly housed the TECT facility located on North A Street. Now, Pinnacle owns these assets free and clear which required negotiating with both the property owner and the...
KWCH.com
Similar stories surface after Andover man unknowingly pays hundreds for car wash membership
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After FactFinder 12 helped an Andover man get more than $300 back from a local car wash, many reached out, reporting similar situations. The issue involves Zips Car Wash and people discovering that after paying for a wash, they unknowingly were charged for a membership. In...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
WSU Economic expert coming to Hutch in Feb.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2023 Kansas Economic Outlook Conference Season for the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University includes a stop in Hutchinson in February. The center announced its winter schedule last week. The tour starts in Montgomery County on Jan. 30, then goes...
Tenants deal with a week of no power at Wichita apartment complex
It's been over a week without power for some Wichitans at Brentwood Apartments.
Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
Central Kansas counties some of the most generous during pandemic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to data analysis from SmartAsset, two central Kansas counties were among the most generous in charitable giving in the state in 2020. To find the most generous places, the website compared two factors in each county: the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
wichitabyeb.com
Why I believe The Cheesecake Factory will come to Wichita in the near future
If you were to ask people in Wichita, which restaurant they want to see in Wichita, one of the most popular responses is The Cheesecake Factory. The American restaurant chain with over 200 locations across the country and what also feels like a 200-page menu is one of the most polarizing eateries in Wichita, even though there isn’t one here. The closest location is in Kansas City and Oklahoma City.
Mary Magdalene House providing Jan. classes
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The list of classes has been released for January at the Mary Magdalene House at 7201 East 4th east of Hutchinson. There will be an adoptive and foster fathers group Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. There will be an adoptive and foster moms of adult children...
adastraradio.com
Lawmakers Release $15 Million for Development of South-Central Kansas Mental Health Hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders joined with Gov. Laura Kelly to unanimously endorse allocation of $15 million for planning of a minimum 50-bed psychiatric hospital likely to be located in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services asked the State Finance Council to...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
BCC Recognizes Nursing Graduates
EL DORADO, KAN. – The City of Mulvane had a front seat during Butler Community College’s nurses pinning last week when two residents, Class President Jonathon Serrano-Ramsey and Class Vice President Garrett Schaar lead their fellow graduates onto the gym floor. Ramsey is a graduate of Mulvane High School, Schaar a graduate of Derby.
Sedgwick County cancels the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan
The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan is no longer in effect for Sedgwick County.
A new mental health facility for south-central Kansas
Hutchinson Y wants people to start the year off right
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — David Foster with the Hutchinson YMCA wants people to get started getting healthy even before their New Year's resolutions kick in. "We have a pay nothing promotion," Foster said. "There would be no joiner fee. That would normally be a $50 value and there's no prorated amount for January either, so you just join and you wouldn't pay until you are drafted in February. It's a pretty good time to join the Y."
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jeslyn Agent
Teenager Jeslyn Agent was reported missing on July 13, 2022, in Wichita. She was 16 years old at the time, but has since turned 17 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. JESLYN AGENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: July 13, 2022. Age when reported...
BrightHouse thankful for community help in December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sue Wray with BrightHouse said a local business was able to help out their shelter recently. "People are really generous, but this year has been exceptionally so," Wray said Wednesday. "We try to put up things on social media about some of our gifts and some of the non-cash gifts. Collins Bus, they brought in, last weekend, a lot of breakfast meat and waffle mix and things like that. They were gifts that they had given their employees and they had about 20 left over. Cassie, who is an advocate for us, has a sister in law who works for Collins, so she suggested they donate it to our shelter. Everybody at shelter is going to have really good breakfasts for quite awhile. A lot of the people in shelter don't do a ton of cooking, because they are really busy trying to get their lives organized again. Things like bacon sandwiches and stuff are really popular."
KWCH.com
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
County Commissioners will not meet Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Board of County Commissioners will not meet on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, so the next meeting will be the organizational meeting of the newly elected five member Board of County Commissioners. There will be three new commissioners on the board at its organizational...
