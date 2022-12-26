What you may have missed over the weekend

Washington State’s Dem Gov, Attorney General Propose Major Gun Control Measures Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson held a press conference Monday to announce three new measures for the upcoming 2023 legislative session that aims to curb gun violence in the state. The measures would ban assault style weapons, hold manufacturers and retailers accountable for gun sales... arizonasuntimes.com View the full news >

Seahawks may have lost again, but they got major holiday help in NFC playoff chase It feels over, but it’s not over. The Seattle Seahawks have slumped from 6-3 to 7-8 but every other result on Saturday with respect to the NFC wild card race broke in Seattle’s favor. In other words, they lost no ground whatsoever. Both the New York Giants and... Field Gulls View the full news >

Man killed in early morning crash on Canyon Road East near Puyallup, according to police The man was killed after his vehicle left the road. The News Tribune View the full news >

Seattle PD: 2 men injured in pickaxe, baseball bat fight SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after two men were injured in a fight involving a baseball bat and a pickaxe. According to police, a 24-year-old was leaving his apartment building in the Yesler Terrace when another tenet shoulder-checked him and accused him of making negative statements about a family member. q13fox.com View the full news >

Bellevue Police Report: Officer Fires Gun in Parking Lot While Approaching Vehicle, Driver Flees Scene On Friday evening an officer with the Bellevue Police Department fired his weapon during an interaction with a vehicle with no license plates in a parking lot in the 300 Blk 120th Ave NE. The female driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, with officers attempting to pursue but ultimately stopping due to the suspect’s reckless driving. downtownbellevue.com View the full news >

One shot in Capitol Hill Goodwill alley gunfire One person was shot after an altercation in an alley near E Denny and E Olive Way. SPD confirmed it was responding to the shooting and said the suspect had fled the scene. The person hit was not immediately located but eventually was found after a 911 call from a unit in a nearby apartment building where Seattle Fire was sent to provide treatment and transport the man to the hospital. capitolhillseattle.com View the full news >

Harborview Medical Center sees at least 70 patients for slips, falls during ice storm SEATTLE - Officials at Harborview Medical Center say they've seen at least 70 patients on Friday who were injured as a result from falling while walking on icy sidewalks or streets. People were treated for injuries on their wrist, arm, leg, pelvis, shoulder and head. Some patients were treated and... q13fox.com View the full news >

Lynnwood woman killed in Christmas Eve townhouse fire; dozens displaced LYNNWOOD, Wash. - South Snohomish County Fire says one person has died in a Lynnwood apartment complex fire on Christmas Eve. Crews were called to the Lynnwood Townhouse Apartments on 196th Street SW on Saturday morning. Firefighters started receiving reports of smoke, and then flames, that were coming from the... q13fox.com View the full news >

Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 14-20, 2022 23800 block Highway 99: A stolen license plate was located in an unoccupied vehicle. 196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD with a report of a domestic violence incident at a hospital. 8300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health contact. 21600 block 76th... myedmondsnews.com View the full news >