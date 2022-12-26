ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What you may have missed over the weekend

Washington State’s Dem Gov, Attorney General Propose Major Gun Control Measures
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8eUt_0juaDR9600
Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson held a press conference Monday to announce three new measures for the upcoming 2023 legislative session that aims to curb gun violence in the state. The measures would ban assault style weapons, hold manufacturers and retailers accountable for gun sales...
arizonasuntimes.com - 12/25 06:01
Seahawks may have lost again, but they got major holiday help in NFC playoff chase
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zl2VK_0juaDR9600
It feels over, but it’s not over. The Seattle Seahawks have slumped from 6-3 to 7-8 but every other result on Saturday with respect to the NFC wild card race broke in Seattle’s favor. In other words, they lost no ground whatsoever. Both the New York Giants and...
Field Gulls - 12/25 02:49
Man killed in early morning crash on Canyon Road East near Puyallup, according to police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdKu6_0juaDR9600
The man was killed after his vehicle left the road.
The News Tribune - 12/25 02:43
Seattle PD: 2 men injured in pickaxe, baseball bat fight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7LZQ_0juaDR9600
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after two men were injured in a fight involving a baseball bat and a pickaxe. According to police, a 24-year-old was leaving his apartment building in the Yesler Terrace when another tenet shoulder-checked him and accused him of making negative statements about a family member.
q13fox.com - 12/25 00:54
Bellevue Police Report: Officer Fires Gun in Parking Lot While Approaching Vehicle, Driver Flees Scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zgz2g_0juaDR9600
On Friday evening an officer with the Bellevue Police Department fired his weapon during an interaction with a vehicle with no license plates in a parking lot in the 300 Blk 120th Ave NE. The female driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, with officers attempting to pursue but ultimately stopping due to the suspect’s reckless driving.
downtownbellevue.com - 12/24 09:19
One shot in Capitol Hill Goodwill alley gunfire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWGyQ_0juaDR9600
One person was shot after an altercation in an alley near E Denny and E Olive Way. SPD confirmed it was responding to the shooting and said the suspect had fled the scene. The person hit was not immediately located but eventually was found after a 911 call from a unit in a nearby apartment building where Seattle Fire was sent to provide treatment and transport the man to the hospital.
capitolhillseattle.com - 12/24 22:01
Harborview Medical Center sees at least 70 patients for slips, falls during ice storm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlv3p_0juaDR9600
SEATTLE - Officials at Harborview Medical Center say they've seen at least 70 patients on Friday who were injured as a result from falling while walking on icy sidewalks or streets. People were treated for injuries on their wrist, arm, leg, pelvis, shoulder and head. Some patients were treated and...
q13fox.com - 12/24 06:33
Lynnwood woman killed in Christmas Eve townhouse fire; dozens displaced
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1dBw_0juaDR9600
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - South Snohomish County Fire says one person has died in a Lynnwood apartment complex fire on Christmas Eve. Crews were called to the Lynnwood Townhouse Apartments on 196th Street SW on Saturday morning. Firefighters started receiving reports of smoke, and then flames, that were coming from the...
q13fox.com - 12/24 23:56
Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 14-20, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZ2xD_0juaDR9600
23800 block Highway 99: A stolen license plate was located in an unoccupied vehicle. 196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD with a report of a domestic violence incident at a hospital. 8300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a behavioral health contact. 21600 block 76th...
myedmondsnews.com - 12/24 19:47
Last-minute Christmas shoppers flock to stores after winter storm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYpyL_0juaDR9600
SEATTLE — Icy conditions this past week left a lot of people stuck at home, and many small businesses closed on Dec. 23, during what's usually one of the busiest shopping days of the year. But with road conditions much better Saturday in Seattle, last-minute shopping was taken to a new level.
KING 5 - 12/25 01:40
KUOW

Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
SEATTLE, WA
PLANetizen

Seattle’s SR 99 Tunnel Seeking State Bailout

The Washington Transportation Commission plans to ask the state for funds to make up the growing revenue gap of the SR 99 tunnel in Seattle, reports Ryan Packer in The Urbanist. Tolls on the deep bore tunnel underneath downtown Seattle were originally set to contribute $200 million toward the cost...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Western Washington deals with flood waters across region

King tides combined with a storm caused flooding in parts of the Puget Sound area Tuesday, with officials in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston counties reporting high water levels. In Everett, tides went over the top of a levy, prompting concerns of a breach. Rachael Doniger, a spokesperson with the...
EVERETT, WA
Mega 99.3

Watch These Cars Slide Around on Ice in Seattle, Washington

Yikes! Drivers Don't Know How to Drive in the Seattle Ice Storm. Drivers who braved the streets during the latest Seattle ice storm found out that they had made a bad decision! They likely don’t know how to drive in the ice! For some reason, we find it fascinating to watch cars sliding down icy hills, oftentimes crashing into other cars. It’s like watching a train wreck; you can’t look away!
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in Washington

MAKE THE KITTY PURR…7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in WA. Warning: The following cat puns are on PURR-pose! We have found 7 of the cutest cat cafes in Washington state and we want you to go visit one. My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, asked me where the closest...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far

Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Woman Struck With Rock in Downtown Robbery

Police are investigating after a man bludgeoned a woman with a rock and robbed her in downtown Seattle early Tuesday. Around 6 a.m., a woman flagged down an officer working an emphasis patrol in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue. The woman, who was bloodied in the attack, told police...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Woman bludgeoned with rock, cellphone stolen in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - Police seek a man who reportedly bludgeoned a woman with a rock in downtown Seattle on Tuesday. According to authorities, a woman flagged a Seattle Police officer on patrol near Third and Pike around 6 a.m. The victim told the officer she was waiting at the bus stop, when a man came up with a "fist-sized rock" and hit her in the head with it.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes on Tuesday. Oregon State Police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on U.S. 26 east of Cannon Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Investigators are determining whether the tree fell on the roadway before the car hit it or if the tree crushed the vehicle when it fell, police said. The exact number of people killed wasn’t immediately known. Another motorist was killed when a tree fell and struck their vehicle while driving farther east on U.S. 26, KATU reported, citing Oregon State Police. More than 50 miles (80 kilometers) of the the highway was shut down because of that crash, downed trees and high winds — from Rhododendron to Warm Springs, state transportation officials said.
CANNON BEACH, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man stabbed while jogging on Queen Anne trail

A man was stabbed Tuesday while jogging on a trail in north Queen Anne, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report that a man had been stabbed near 3rd Avenue North and Etruria Street. Officers located a 21-year-old man with a...
SEATTLE, WA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Washington

The Department of Fish and Wildlife doesn’t keep a record of the biggest Washington bear. However, there are several contenders for the title throughout history. Many large bears are never recorded making it possible that the heaviest bear has never actually been weighed. With that in mind, here are...
WASHINGTON STATE
shorelineareanews.com

Jeff Foxworthy on living in Washington

Versions of this circulate on social media, credited to comedian Jeff Foxworthy. He might actually have written them. Note: I drove down Ballinger Way in LFP when there was 4 inches of snow on the ground and the temperatures were in the 20s. I passed a guy walking along the road who was wearing bermuda shorts - and flip-flops.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Armed Robberies at Washington Pot Shops Hit Decade High

A decade into Washington's legalization of marijuana, the cash-only industry has skyrocketed, leading licensed businesses to grapple with vast stores of cash on-site that render them soft targets for violent crime. Cannabis retail stores in Washington reported at least 100 armed robberies in 2022 — the most in the past...
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US

Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
WASHINGTON STATE
