Read full article on original website
Erik McDaniel
2d ago
Just tell me where to put the dang router instead of giving me a book to read before it Holy crap
Reply(4)
23
Jeannine Hickey
2d ago
my router is where the short piece of cable they gave us at the front of the house the internet server would not give us anything longer
Reply(1)
4
pistol meth
2d ago
I have Suddenlink/Altice/Optimum, whoever they are this week. I tried to buy my own wifi router to save money instead of renting their equipment. I made certain the ones I bought were compatible. none would work and tech support said it was a glitch on their end. guess they won't give up their rental money.
Reply
3
Related
Where to position the router for the best Wi-Fi signals?
The strength of a Wi-Fi signal depends on where the router is placed. Even moving the router by a few feet can solve the internet issues you face and ensure a strong signal everywhere in the house.
How to check if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi and what to do about it
Any unauthorized user of your Wi-Fi is dangerous and can be a potential hacker looking to potentially steal data — even your neighbor who is just "borrowing" your Wi-Fi.
CNET
You Don't Need to Rely on Home Internet. Here's How to Get Wi-Fi Anywhere for Free
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection. We learn online, work from home on laptops and entertain ourselves with our favorite shows and movies on streaming services. Stable Wi-Fi is crucial day in and day out.
CNET
You Can Free Up Space on Your iPhone Without Deleting Anything
If you don't have enough storage on your iPhone, you only have a few options. You can delete large files, like downloaded movies and albums, but maybe you're not ready to give those up. There are also various cloud options, but that requires shifting files around, and you may have to pay for it. Or you could just buy a new phone with more storage, but that can be expensive.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
technewstoday.com
How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?
If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
Are you a Verizon customer? Here’s how to get free Netflix premium for 1 year
Verizon says the offer amounts to "$240 in annual savings."
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
CNBC
This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them
In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you
CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone
So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Millions of Netflix users warned sharing your password is now officially a CRIMINAL OFFENCE
Watching shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ without paying the relevant subscription breaks copyright law, the Intellectual Property Office said.
Android Authority
Here's how to cancel Peacock Premium and switch to the free plan
When it's time to say "Goodbye' to Peacock Premium, we will show you how to do it. Peacock is the recently launched streaming service owned by NBCUniversal. It’s pretty unique in that, among the major streaming services, it offers a way to watch some of its content completely for free (with ads).
Millions of iPhone owners urged to check their devices immediately – or risk big cost
CYBER-EXPERTS are urging Apple fans to update their gadgets immediately. Millions of iPhone owners have been told that they should update to the latest version of iOS. iPhone updates often include new features. But they also bundle in important security patches that you shouldn't ignore. "Apple has just published a...
Google issues urgent safety alert to millions over stolen passwords – check your phone now
GOOGLE is issuing warnings to millions of Android users who have breached passwords. The tech firm has a genius feature that alerts people if their password was part of a hack – and it even works on Android phones. It's called Password Checkup and it's something that you should...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
How to scrub your phone number and address from Google search
If your name or email address appears in any search results, here’s how to request your personal information be removed by Google from Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson
Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’
This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
Comments / 21