180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has released a letter to shareholders; the letter is signed by CEO James Woody. In the letter, Woody notes that the company’s priority continues to be its clinical programs, repurposing anti-tumor necrosis factor (“TNF”) drugs for the treatment of Dupuytren’s disease, frozen shoulder and post-operative delirium. Woody reports that results from the company’s phase 2B trial exceeded expectations and showed that the treatment will most likely be cost effective. In the letter, Woody stated that, after obtaining scientific advice from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) and after discussions with regulatory consultants in the United States and United Kingdom, the company is preparing the material required to seek marketing authorization in the UK; the company plans on filing the application in mid-2023. “Enrollment to the trial of anti-TNF for early-stage frozen shoulder is slower than anticipated in the UK as patients typically present to physical therapists and the processes are subject to delays,” stated 180 Life Sciences CEO James Woody in the shareholder letter. “In the USA, all such patients are seen by orthopedic physicians, who are relatively easy to access. The trial team has implemented several strategies to improve recruitment, and we hope that these will be effective. Preparation for the trial of anti-TNF to prevent the development of postoperative delirium remains on track, and we anticipate that the first patient will be recruited in the first half of 2023. Our focus remains on our clinical portfolio. . . and we plan to continue to evaluate the timing and cost/benefit of additional ongoing research for our early discovery programs.”

1 HOUR AGO