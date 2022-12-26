Read full article on original website
Related
Should AI be used to classify humans? An AI researcher at USC says it's reductive and ethically dubious
Kate Crawford, the author of Atlas of AI, spoke to Insider about the ethics of using AI to classify humans, and the risks this has for marginalized groups.
Woonsocket Call
Laudio Releases New Patient Rounding and Auditing Capabilities for Health System Leaders
Frontline Leaders Reduce Likelihood of Turnover by 30+% with Laudio. Laudio, the leadership operations solution for healthcare, announces the release of new patient rounding and auditing capabilities to address patient experience plus quality and safety needs for its leading health system clients. The platform will streamline and standardize best practices for frontline leaders, making crucial data available in real-time and accessible from a single source of truth.
Woonsocket Call
Tech Blog Techrene Provides Tech Solutions For DIY Enthusiasts And People Looking To Make A Smart Purchase Of The Latest Technological Solutions
Techrene gives the latest know-how on the newest gadgets and services so people can reap full benefits from them. In a short period, the popular tech blog website, Techrene, has become the leading source for specific information about technological solutions and reviews that people can trust. The ambitious and much-needed effort was founded in February 2021 by Keith Rowland, a Philadelphia-based seasoned tech products analyst, to help people get information about appliances, headphones & Audio, software, and Apps.
TechCrunch
Recall.ai helps companies make the most of virtual meeting data
Participants in the round include Y Combinator, Cathexis Ventures, Pioneer Fund, Rebel Fund, Bungalow Capital, SV Tech Ventures and Starling Ventures. Backing also came from individual investors like Sentry CTO David Cramer, Doppler CEO Brian Vallelunga, Grain CEO Mike Adams, BloomTech CEO Austen Allred and Runway co-founder Siqi Chen. Recall.ai’s...
Woonsocket Call
Supermind Bolsters Marketing and Content Capabilities With Key Hires
Supermind announces the addition of key talent for senior leadership positions, including Executive Vice President, Vice President of Content, Creative Director, Senior Editor, and Senior SEO Manager, rapidly growing its content and technical expertise. The team collectively brings 35 years of leadership, creative, technical, and marketing knowledge to bear, escalating Supermind’s audience growth capabilities.
Canadian university says economics professor position only open to applicants who 'self-identify as Black'
Toronto Metropolitan University is hiring an economics professor but the position is limited to applicants who “self-identify as Black."
Woonsocket Call
21 CFR Part 11, SaaS/Cloud, EU GDPR Course: Reduce Costs for Compliance with Data Integrity (February 1-2, 2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Reduce costs for compliance with data integrity: 21 CFR Part 11, SaaS/Cloud, EU GDPR" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This highly interactive two-day course uses real life examples and explores proven techniques for reducing costs, usually by two-thirds, associated with implementing, and maintaining computer systems in regulated environments.
marktechpost.com
Meet ReCo: An AI Extension for Diffusion Models to Enable Region Control
Large-scale text-to-image models, looking at you Stable Diffusion, have dominated the machine learning space in recent months. They have shown extraordinary generation performance in different settings and provided us with visuals that we never thought were possible before. Text-to-image generation models try to generate realistic images with an input text...
Woonsocket Call
Compulink Receives ONC Health IT Cures Update Certification to Support Compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act
Compulink Healthcare Solutions, the leader in specialty specific all-in-one EHR solutions, has achieved the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Cures Update Health IT certification, which goes into effect in 2023. This includes the latest interoperability standards needed to support compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act information-sharing requirements.
OpenAI: The advantages and limitations of ChatGPT Chatbots
GPT, or Generative Pretrained Transformer, is a type of chatbot that uses advanced machine learning techniques to generate human-like responses to user input. Unlike traditional chatbots, which rely on pre-determined responses to specific keywords or phrases, GPT chatbots are able to generate responses based on the context of the conversation, allowing for more natural and fluid interactions.
Woonsocket Call
Dealer Pay Integrates with Dealertrack DMS for Maximum Efficiencies in All Departments
Dealer-Pay, experts in payments and point-of-sale solutions for dealerships, has announced their DMS integration with Dealertrack, a leading dealer management system in the automotive industry. This integration provides Dealertrack DMS clients with Dealer-Pay’s advanced payment tools that can noticeably improve productivity in each department. Dealer-Pay’s “dealer-specific” payments platform enables...
Woonsocket Call
Amerigo Scientific Supplies Spider Venoms to Uncover Additional Potential for Scientific Research
New York, USA - December 29, 2022 - Amerigo Scientific and Venomtech have recently reached a mutual agreement in providing the Acanthogonatus francki venom, hoping to help researchers uncover additional scientific research potential regarding spider venoms. The research and understanding of spiders and related venoms are currently limited. For example,...
Woonsocket Call
The Group Standard Seminar On The General Rules For Evaluating The Service Ability Of Social E-Commerce Practitioners Was Successfully Held In Beijing
On November 4, 2022, the group standard seminar on the General Principles for Evaluating the Service Ability of Social E-Commerce Practitioners, sponsored by the Social E-Commerce Branch of China Association for Trade in Services and organized by Taiai Peptide Group, was successfully held in the headquarters of Beijing Taiai Peptide Group.
ceoworld.biz
Sonatafy Technology – Expanding Software Development Teams Like Never Before
Customers are a business’s most valuable resource, and knowing what a customer is looking for is vital for every business endeavor. How a customer views a business, or a company is essential for business operations, since it impacts its overall reputation. Therefore, to truly attain success, putting the customer and their needs above anything else is critical for a business.
Woonsocket Call
Elliptic Labs Announces Latest Xiaomi Collaboration – the Redmi K60E Smartphone
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing the latest smartphone launch from its partnership with Xiaomi – the Redmi K60E smartphone. The Redmi K60E smartphone will be utilizing Elliptic Labs’ 100% software-only AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY®. This newest Xiaomi smartphone is being launched for the Chinese market. Elliptic Labs’ partner MediaTek is driving the Redmi K60E with its Dimensity 8200 chipset. The contract for this launch was previously announced by Elliptic Labs.
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Releases Shareholder Letter with Corporate Update
180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has released a letter to shareholders; the letter is signed by CEO James Woody. In the letter, Woody notes that the company’s priority continues to be its clinical programs, repurposing anti-tumor necrosis factor (“TNF”) drugs for the treatment of Dupuytren’s disease, frozen shoulder and post-operative delirium. Woody reports that results from the company’s phase 2B trial exceeded expectations and showed that the treatment will most likely be cost effective. In the letter, Woody stated that, after obtaining scientific advice from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) and after discussions with regulatory consultants in the United States and United Kingdom, the company is preparing the material required to seek marketing authorization in the UK; the company plans on filing the application in mid-2023. “Enrollment to the trial of anti-TNF for early-stage frozen shoulder is slower than anticipated in the UK as patients typically present to physical therapists and the processes are subject to delays,” stated 180 Life Sciences CEO James Woody in the shareholder letter. “In the USA, all such patients are seen by orthopedic physicians, who are relatively easy to access. The trial team has implemented several strategies to improve recruitment, and we hope that these will be effective. Preparation for the trial of anti-TNF to prevent the development of postoperative delirium remains on track, and we anticipate that the first patient will be recruited in the first half of 2023. Our focus remains on our clinical portfolio. . . and we plan to continue to evaluate the timing and cost/benefit of additional ongoing research for our early discovery programs.”
Woonsocket Call
OneSoft Solutions Renews Engagement of Sophic Capital for Capital Markets Advisory Services
EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) announced that it has renewed the appointment of Sophic Capital Inc. ("Sophic Capital") as its Capital Markets Advisory firm. As part of the contract renewal, Sophic Capital will continue to manage OneSoft's investor relations activities, focusing on increasing investor awareness of OneSoft by advancing its communications strategy with shareholders, investors, investment dealers and other financial professionals.
Woonsocket Call
Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Report 2022: Introduction of Novel Aesthetic Gadgets and a Growing Emphasis on Physical Appearance to Boost Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Cosmetic Surgery Market By type, By gender, By provider & By region-Forecast Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Cosmetic Surgery Market was valued at USD 45.85 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 59.69 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of more than 3.84% over the forecast period (2022-2028).
Woonsocket Call
What’s the most commonly used brands and models of chips for UHF electronic tags?
RFID electronic tags are now widely used in warehouse management, logistics tracking, food traceability, asset management and other fields.At present, the widely used UHF RFID tag chips on the market are divided into two categories: imported and domestic,include Mainly IMPINJ, ALIEN, NXP, Kiloway, etc. 1. Alien (USA) In the past,...
Comments / 0