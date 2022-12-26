Home-Furnishings Retailer Recognized for Commitment to Environment, Social and Governance Values. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of ‘America’s Most Responsible Companies’ for 2023. The annual recognition from Newsweek acknowledges the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 industries. The full list of ‘America’s Most Responsible Companies’ for 2023 can be viewed here.

4 HOURS AGO