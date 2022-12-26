Read full article on original website
Nutriband Inc. to Officially Launch AI Tape brand in Q1 2023
ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW) announced today that it has begun production of its AI Tape brand with an expected launch of the product line in Q1 2023. AI Tape is designed to share many of the benefits of traditional Kinesiology Tape. AI...
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. NAMED TO NEWSWEEK’S LIST OF ‘AMERICA’S MOST RESPONSIBLE COMPANIES’
Home-Furnishings Retailer Recognized for Commitment to Environment, Social and Governance Values. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of ‘America’s Most Responsible Companies’ for 2023. The annual recognition from Newsweek acknowledges the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 industries. The full list of ‘America’s Most Responsible Companies’ for 2023 can be viewed here.
Global Coffee Market Report (2022-2027): Acceptance of Single-Serve Coffee Brew Systems by Consumers Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Coffee Market (2022-2027) by Coffee Bean, Product Type, Product, Distribution, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Coffee Market is estimated to be USD 493 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach USD 652.31...
