Local news you missed this weekend

Scammers drain growing number of Middle Class Tax Refund cards A number of Californians are reporting that scammers have drained their inflation relief debit cards without having the card in possession, often before they had a chance to use them.

Moisture-packed storm to slam West Coast into midweek The storm bringing heavy rain and mountain snow will kick off an unsettled week in the West, according to AccuWeather forecasters, which will raise the risk of flooding and could lead to major travel headaches. AccuWeather forecasters are closely monitoring a storm that will unleash heavy rain and mountain snow...

Police Seek Missing California Woman Hawai'i Island police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 42-year-old Heather A. Heathman of California, who was reported missing. She was last seen in the North Kohala area. Heathman is described as being Caucasian, 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes,...

Woman arrested after 2 kids found dead inside San Francisco home, police say A woman is in custody Friday in connection to the death of a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old in San Francisco's Bayview District.

California reports rise in fentanyl seizures in crackdown California seized more than 28,000 pounds of fentanyl over the past year, a nearly six-fold increase in the amount of the drug recovered a year earlier, officials said Friday.

Bay Area band safe after mobile-stage tour bus hit in SF, needs thousands of dollars for replacement "As we exited the freeway, some guy was going about 60 to 80 miles an hour. And he hit us really hard. And he dragged us."

The Surprising Bay Area Stories Behind Those Small-Town Hats Everyone is Wearing Do you feel like you've been seeing black trucker hats emblazoned with patches that name-check small-town California everywhere you look? Well, it's because you have. Luke Fraser, the founder of Bart Bridge and the man responsible for the ubiquitous embroidered patch caps, says people are always telling him they see his hats all over the place. "It's one of those things I keep hearing," Fraser said. "And I don't know what to make of it."

Hundreds of San Jose families face eviction Days before Christmas, Zayna Herring, her 4-year-old son Alex and her roommate sat in the courthouse in downtown San Jose, worried they'd soon be homeless. "It's a lot of stress," Herring told San José Spotlight. "Everything takes money, and that's what we don't have."

Second grader's dance moves steal the show at school's holiday concert MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) - A California second grader's dance moves have caught the attention of the internet. During a recent holiday concert, he couldn't contain his vibe and now that vibe has spread to the masses. Eight-year-old Jaden Williams tore up the stage at his elementary school's...