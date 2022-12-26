Local news you missed this weekend

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scammers drain growing number of Middle Class Tax Refund cards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qm7U8_0juaCNgN00
A number of Californians are reporting that scammers have drained their inflation relief debit cards without having the card in possession, often before they had a chance to use them.
ABC7 News Bay Area - 12/24 02:25
Moisture-packed storm to slam West Coast into midweek
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snQTs_0juaCNgN00
The storm bringing heavy rain and mountain snow will kick off an unsettled week in the West, according to AccuWeather forecasters, which will raise the risk of flooding and could lead to major travel headaches. AccuWeather forecasters are closely monitoring a storm that will unleash heavy rain and mountain snow...
AccuWeather - 12/25 16:01
Police Seek Missing California Woman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21N5QI_0juaCNgN00
Hawai’i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Heather A. Heathman of California, who was reported missing. She was last seen in the North Kohala area. Heathman is described as being Caucasian, 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes,...
bigislandgazette.com - 12/24 00:44
Woman arrested after 2 kids found dead inside San Francisco home, police say
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5j6x_0juaCNgN00
A woman is in custody Friday in connection to the death of a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old in San Francisco's Bayview District.
ABC7 News Bay Area - 12/24 06:27
California reports rise in fentanyl seizures in crackdown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNjKq_0juaCNgN00
California seized more than 28,000 pounds of fentanyl over the past year, a nearly six-fold increase in the amount of the drug recovered a year earlier, officials said Friday.
FOX 5 San Diego - 12/24 21:36
Bay Area band safe after mobile-stage tour bus hit in SF, needs thousands of dollars for replacement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMffN_0juaCNgN00
"As we exited the freeway, some guy was going about 60 to 80 miles an hour. And he hit us really hard. And he dragged us."
ABC7 News Bay Area - 12/25 08:25
The Surprising Bay Area Stories Behind Those Small-Town Hats Everyone is Wearing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eGiZl_0juaCNgN00
Do you feel like you’ve been seeing black trucker hats emblazoned with patches that name-check small-town California everywhere you look? Well, it’s because you have. Luke Fraser, the founder of Bart Bridge and the man responsible for the ubiquitous embroidered patch caps, says people are always telling him they see his hats all over the place. “It’s one of those things I keep hearing,” Fraser said. “And I don’t know what to make of it.”
sfstandard.com - 12/25 17:00
Hundreds of San Jose families face eviction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mfZDN_0juaCNgN00
Days before Christmas, Zayna Herring, her 4-year-old son Alex and her roommate sat in the courthouse in downtown San Jose, worried they’d soon be homeless. “It’s a lot of stress,” Herring told San José Spotlight. “Everything takes money, and that’s what we don’t have.”
San José Spotlight - 12/25 16:30
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jfnU_0juaCNgN00
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) - A California second grader’s dance moves have caught the attention of the internet. During a recent holiday concert, he couldn’t contain his vibe and now that vibe has spread to the masses. Eight-year-old Jaden Williams tore up the stage at his elementary school’s...
actionnews5.com - 12/24 17:21
California city among 14 ski towns where homes are affordable
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkKze_0juaCNgN00
If you have ever visited a ski town and contemplated not leaving, a new study from Realtor.com shows that fantasy could turn into a reality. The real estate listing website released a study detailing 14 lesser-known ski towns with affordable home prices. “A lot of people are getting priced out...
fox5sandiego.com - 12/24 16:20
