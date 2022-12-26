Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Bike Maker Sixthreezero Presents The EVRYjourney Three-Passenger E-Trike
California-based bicycle manufacturer Sixthreezero has a fun and practical alternative to taking your car when dropping your kids off to school. It's called the EVRYjourney Tricycle, and it looks like a fun, no-frills way to get around town while enjoying the wind in your hair with your kids—or grown-up friends—in tow.
insideevs.com
Get Your E-Bike Ready For Snow With FasterBikes' S-Trax Snowbike Kit
Depending on where in the world you're from at this time of the year, you're either out riding your usual bike on chilly paved roads, or your bike is tucked away in a corner of your garage, while you're snuggled up beside the fireplace longing for sunny days to return. If you fall into the latter category, and really want to keep riding your bike despite the snowy weather, well, you could get yourself a fat bike, or even a small snowmobile.
studyfinds.org
Best Electric Bikes for 2023: Top 5 E-Bikes Most Recommended By Experts
Electric bikes are one of the fastest growing products in the world of transportation, with sales of battery-powered bikes more than tripling during the pandemic alone. While electric bikes used to get a bad rap for being unaffordable and difficult to operate, innovation in the industry is rapidly changing with what’s now referred to as the “e-bike boom.” The best electric bikes give a smooth ride, have long range, and offer competitive features.
The Ossby GEO eBike: Sustainable and Foldable Bike Option
In 2011, Ossby, a company founded in Madrid, Spain, had a mission to design and manufacture folding bikes. Given that “innovation” was their ultimate focus, it is not surprising to see their latest offering teaming with it. I’ll admit that when I first saw the Ossby GEO eBike, I didn’t know how to process what I saw. This is not your typical electric bike. It’s futuristic, sleek, and, dare I say…shapely? But the actual claim to fame for the Ossby GEO eBike is what it is comprised of and just how innovative the process is.
insideevs.com
Ram 1500 REV Trademark Registered For Upcoming Electric Truck
Ram’s first all-electric pickup truck, the 1500 Revolution, will apparently bear a slightly different name when it comes to market sometime in 2024. As reported by CarBuzz, FCA US LLC has filed for two trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), one of which is RAM 1500 REV. According to the trademark filing, it is meant to be used on Land vehicles, namely, passenger trucks.
insideevs.com
Over 200 Miles From New Jersey To Vermont: Can The Lightning Make It?
It's a well-established fact that electric vehicles don't go as far in cold weather as they do in warm temperatures. Now that Ford F-150 Lightning customers are experiencing their first winter with the electric pickup truck we've seen mixed reviews as far as customer satisfaction with regard to winter driving range.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model S Cold Charging Issue Leaves Owner Stuck On Christmas Eve
Charging an electric vehicle can be trickier in winter when temperatures drop significantly, with the main problems being frozen charging port doors, lower charging speeds and more frequent charging due to EVs’ lower cold weather range. Owners should also do their best to precondition the car’s battery for charging so that it is at an optimal temperature when it’s plugged in.
CNBC
How e-bikes are changing cities
E-bikes are growing in popularity around the world. In the U.S., they're even outselling electric and hybrid cars. However, many argue that infrastructure in America is not keeping up with the booming e-bike industry. CNBC explores whether electric bikes are still safe to use despite the lack of proper infrastructure.
insideevs.com
Watch Deep Frozen Tesla Model 3 Plug Into Supercharger At -14 Degrees
Charging an electric vehicle in freezing cold temperatures requires some extra care from the owner compared to charging during summer. The most important is obviously battery preconditioning, which essentially means warming up the battery to an operating temperature that's optimal for charging. There are other things EV owners can do...
insideevs.com
Tesla Owner Shares Video & Story After 30-Car Winter-Weather Pileup
There were many major accidents as wicked winter weather set in on the States last week. A few of the accidents were multi-car pileups that left freeways closed and people stranded for many hours. A Tesla owner was able to avoid the initial pileup, though he was eventually hit by a pickup truck driver.
Pinkbike.com
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
The finalists for the 2022 Mountain Bike of the Year were the Trek Fuel EX, Deviate Claymore, Santa Cruz Nomad, Allied BC40, and the Canyon Strive. There was one bike that stood out from the rest, epitomizing just how capable a modern trail bike can be. The Mountain Bike of the Year award goes to...
Altura Grid Parka Waterproof Jacket - a bike commuting and everyday crossover coat that works
The Grid Parka is good for cycling and great for mooching around the shops like a mid-90s indie band member
insideevs.com
Top 10 EV Models By Battery Capacity Deployed: October 2022
The global passenger xEV (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) battery market does not cease to amaze. It's expanding very quickly in late 2022. According to Adamas Intelligence, in October some 44.3 GWh of battery capacity was deployed onto roads globally in all newly sold passenger xEVs, which is nearly 70% more than a year ago. September was even better (more than 51 GWh).
insideevs.com
Tesla Cybertruck Production Line Robots Delivered To Giga Texas
A shipment of 66 production line robots has been delivered to Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, where the upcoming Cybertruck is expected to start production in 2023. The robots, made by the German company Kuka, arrived from Europe on December 18, as shown in a bill of lading obtained by the Twitter user @greggertruck. In it, we can see several packages sent from Germany with the final destination being Tesla’s factory in Texas.
insideevs.com
Watch Nico Rosberg Go Flat Out In His Rimac Nevera, Then Get Locked Out Of It
Nico Rosberg is famous for a couple of things. He won the 2016 F1 Championship with Mercedes, beating his teammate Lewis Hamilton. Then, he retired from motorsport and began a successful YouTube channel where he documents his car-related adventures. Moreover, he’s the first man in the world to own a...
insideevs.com
New Nio ES8 Revealed As A Direct Volvo EX90 Rival
Alongside the EC7 coupe-like crossover, the more rakish brother of the EL7 electric crossover, Nio also revealed what it says is an all-new version of its ES8 flagship model, which it calls the ES8 NT2. The NT designation comes from the platform that it’s based on, which is called NT2.0, basically a heavily revised version of the initial platform that the vehicle was built on.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Topped Italy's EV Sales In November
It was another month of bittersweet feelings for Italy’s car sales in November. With the rest of Europe leading the charge in the switch to electric mobility, the continent’s fourth-largest auto market saw contrasting signs for EV adoption. Tesla's decisive lead in BEV sales helped lift fully electric car market share and limit Year-On-Year losses.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model 3 Real-World Costs After 60,000 Miles: Owner Surprised
Tesla Model 3 Performance owner Two Bit da Vinci calls the entry-level Tesla sedan – a car that many folks still consider expensive – the "greatest deal in automotive history." He asks if he's crazy to suggest that this is true, prior to revealing all of his data in an attempt to substantiate the comment.
insideevs.com
Behold The World's First Kevlar-Coated GMC Hummer EV Pickup
The GMC Hummer EV does not need any additional bells and whistles to attract attention, but for those owners who want their electric truck to look the part, there's plenty of accessories to choose from. GMC itself offers some 200 accessories for the Hummer EV, and aftermarket companies are also...
