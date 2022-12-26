ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Spectrum Channel 1022 schedule for Dec. 26

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago

‘Let’s Talk Trades’

Stephanie McKnight explains the Health Sciences Career Tech Program at Alliance High School to John Hampu.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 – 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29 – 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30 – 9 a.m.

‘Q & A with Child and Adolescent Behavioral Services’

Kyle Schwarz interviews Dr. Colin Christensen.

Monday, Dec. 26 – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 – 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 – 10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29 – 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30 – 2 p.m.

‘Mount Matters’

John Hampu interviews Emily Shar.

Monday, Dec. 26 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 – 2 p.m.

Wednesday. Dec. 28 – 9 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29 – 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30 – 6 p.m.

‘Focus on Flyers’

John Hampu interviews Madi Sabatine from Alliance Early Learning School and Peyton Summers and Malyna Siebert from Alliance Intermediate School.

Monday, Dec. 26 – 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29 – 9 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 30 – 10 p.m.

Other programming

‘Shine Storytime’ with Andrea Offenbecher – Daily at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

‘Studio M Productions: Golden’ – Airs daily at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

‘Kyle's Kitchen’-Dorito Pie – Weekdays at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

‘Artist for a Day’-Winter Fuse Glass – Weekdays following Kyle's Kitchen.

Alliance City Council meetings can be seen at 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Alliance City Schools board meetings can be seen at 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsonthegreen.com

Waste district sets winter collection hours

Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District has established winter hours for its Trumbull County collection facility at 5138 Enterprise Road, Warren. The center will accept electronics and appliances from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Residents of Trumbull County may take household hazardous waste, electronics and appliances to the Geauga County...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
CLEVELAND, OH
ysnlive.com

ALLIANCE OPENS UP HOLIDAY CLASSIC WITH WIN

CANFIELD OH- In the first game of the fourth annual South Range Holiday Tournament for girls basketball, a couple of non-YSN teams squared off in the opening bout. With The Eastern Buckeye Conference (EBC) representative in The Alliance Aviators matching up with The Nordonia Knights. The first half score was...
ALLIANCE, OH
whbc.com

CFD: Smaller Fire This Time at 6th NE and Orchard

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another fire on the property of that massive warehouse fire in Canton back in October. Adjoining four-story and one-story buildings on 6th Street NE near Orchard Avenue were heavily involved in flames when Canton firefighters arrived at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. One...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Deadly Monday Fire in Perry

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man believed to be around 60 years of age is dead in a house fire in Perry Township from Monday. The Perry Township Fire Department says there was initially a lot of flame and smoke in the midday fire. They...
PERRY, OH
whbc.com

#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
CANTON, OH
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 12/26/22

Tank came back to us because his owner was no longer in a position to care for him. He is three years old, and the most affectionate little guy! Tank loves to jump up in your lap to be held, and give kisses of course! He also enjoys playing next to the other dogs in our outdoor runs and curling up in a soft bed for a nap. Tank would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption. Tank is more than ready to find his forever home, if that is yours, apply today! Visit Tank at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy