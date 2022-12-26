Spectrum Channel 1022 schedule for Dec. 26
‘Let’s Talk Trades’
Stephanie McKnight explains the Health Sciences Career Tech Program at Alliance High School to John Hampu.
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28 – 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29 – 2 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30 – 9 a.m.
‘Q & A with Child and Adolescent Behavioral Services’
Kyle Schwarz interviews Dr. Colin Christensen.
Monday, Dec. 26 – 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28 – 10 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29 – 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30 – 2 p.m.
‘Mount Matters’
John Hampu interviews Emily Shar.
Monday, Dec. 26 – 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – 2 p.m.
Wednesday. Dec. 28 – 9 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29 – 10 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30 – 6 p.m.
‘Focus on Flyers’
John Hampu interviews Madi Sabatine from Alliance Early Learning School and Peyton Summers and Malyna Siebert from Alliance Intermediate School.
Monday, Dec. 26 – 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28 – 2 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29 – 9 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 30 – 10 p.m.
Other programming
‘Shine Storytime’ with Andrea Offenbecher – Daily at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
‘Studio M Productions: Golden’ – Airs daily at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.
‘Kyle's Kitchen’-Dorito Pie – Weekdays at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.
‘Artist for a Day’-Winter Fuse Glass – Weekdays following Kyle's Kitchen.
Alliance City Council meetings can be seen at 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Alliance City Schools board meetings can be seen at 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
