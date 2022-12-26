The 50 best metal albums of 2022

(Image credit: Future)

2022 was the year music returned to normal. After the tension and anxiety of the pandemic, the last 12 months felt like one long sigh of relief. Everyone stepped away from Zoom, the gig calendar filled up, and a whole bunch of bands released albums that proved the metal scene is in rude health.

Several big hitters released knock-out albums, including Korn , Machine Head , Rammstein , Slipknot and Ozzy Osbourne . Equally, they were matched by metal’s next generation of superstars, with stellar releases from the likes of Zeal & Ardor, Venom Prison and Oceans Of Slumber, while the likes of Nova Twins, HEALTH and Carpenter Brut proved just how broad a church the modern metal scene is.

In the brand new issue of Metal Hammer , we count down the 50 greatest albums of 2022, as voted by the magazine’s writers. Check out the list below and let us know how many you’ve heard.

50. Meshuggah – Immutable

49. Darkher – The Buried Storm

48. Jo Quail – The Cartographer

47. Kreator – Hate Über Alles

46. Korn – Requiem

45. Fit For An Autopsy – Oh What The Future Holds

44. Blood Command – Praise Armageddonism

43. Alexisonfire – Otherness

42. Sabaton – The War To End All Wars

41. Heriot – Profound Morality

40. Parkway Drive – Darker Still

39. Megadeth – The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead

38. Electric Callboy – Tekkno

37. Sumerlands – Dreamkiller

36. Nova Twins – Supernova

35. Decapitated – Cancer Culture

34. Lamb Of God – Omens

33. Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

32. Heilung – Drif

31. Lorna Shore – Pain Remains

30. Blood Incantation – Timewave Zero

29. GGGOLDDD – This Shame Should Not Be Mine

28. Oceans Of Slumber – Starlight And Ash

27. Autopsy – Morbidity Triumphant

26. Bleed From Within – Shrine

25. Russian Circles – Gnosis

24. HEALTH – Disco4 :: Part II

23. Imperial Triumphant – Spirit Of Ecstasy

22. Rolo Tomassi – Where Myth Becomes Memory

21. Bloodywood – Rakshak

20. Malevolence – Malicious Intent

19. Gaerea – Mirage

18. Coheed And Cambria – Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind

17. The Callous Daoboys – Celebrity Therapist

16. Slipknot – The End, So Far

15. Wormrot – Hiss

14. Watain – The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain

13. Cave In – Heavy Pendulum

12. Carpenter Brut – Leather Terror

11. Machine Head – Of Kingdom And Crown

10. Conjurer – Páthos

9. Soul Glo – Diaspora Problems

8. Clutch – Sunrise On Slaughter Beach

7. A.A. Williams – As The Moon Rests

6. Venom Prison – Erebos

5. Rammstein – Zeit

4. Cult Of Luna – The Long Road North

3. Ithaca – They Fear Us

2. Zeal & Ardor – Zeal & Ardor

1. Ghost – Impera

Impera was to Prequelle what Hysteria was to Pyromania . That’s not hyperbole; Tobias Forge confirmed as much in this year’s Hammer cover feature , the Ghost mastermind pulling out the stops to invoke a masterpiece of stadium-sized metal and hard rock brilliance. Every moment of Impera built Ghost’s sonic empire to gargantuan proportions. Even the instrumental intro Imperium rose on Bon Jovi-esque guitar leads before jetting off into the stars to prove the moon wasn’t the only heavenly body comprised of glorious, sky-filling cheese.

From there, it was a whistle-stop tour of unstoppable pop-metal anthems, the breathless rampage of Kaisarion giving way to Spillways – an ivory-tickling singalong that also served as a reminder that Tobias knew where the money (money, money) is. Lest you thought Impera was all about embracing pop sensibility, Call Me Little Sunshine and Hunter’s Moon both brought the heavy metal thunder, picking up the shadow-and-spotlight interplay of past anthems Cirice and Rats to ensure they achieved their arena-filling potential, and Twenties felt like a Metropolis -style counterpoint to the gothic horror of Square Hammer .

Daft, fun and fabulous, Impera was everything we needed from music in 2022, smashing down the gates and inviting everybody in earshot to engage in a Bacchanalian celebration and escape the dumpster fire that was the world outside. Every song felt like a Broadway production; from Tobias’s histrionic howl that signals the take-off of Kaisarion to the grandstanding melodious guitar leads that threw up comparisons to the likes of Richie Sambora and Eddie Van Halen, Ghost lined up just about every trick and cliché from heavy metal’s chart-storming heyday and brought them home with a grinning nudge-and-wink that felt like being rugby-tackled by the Cheshire Cat.

When Ghost were ‘unmasked’ in 2017, it looked like one of modern metal’s most engaging – if somewhat poorly kept – mysteries had been dispelled. It was nothing short of miraculous, then, that the band only grew stronger and bigger, making the jump to arena and festival headline status with an assuredness that proved there is much more to them than a bunch of Satanic Swedes in masks. But while its songs were undeniably massive, Impera proved that the Ghost mythology remained an integral part of their art – the ascension of Cardinal Copia to full Papa-dom across 14 video chapters building a sense of anticipation and theatricality that outstripped mere progression to veer into mythological territory.

If you can hardly believe that the Ghost of 2022 are the same Satan-loving Swedes that tickled Lee Dorrian’s tastemaking-buds in 2010, that’s because they aren’t. This was a different entity entirely, both in concept and in terms of literal musicians, Tobias expanding his horizons as more nations fell under his sway.

The choruses were bigger and the riffs more imperious than ever, but the true magic of Impera was how Ghost had transformed campy occult mystique into a bona fide near-religious fervour. A realisation of everything Ghost had been building towards, Impera grabbed their ever- swelling congregation by the hoo-has and definitively answered an age-old question: who’s your Papa?