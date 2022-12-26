While many of the biggest Denver arts and culture stories this year were a little heavy, Westword readers delighted in some of our lighter fare, too, as well as tales with nostalgic hooks. Denver spots showcased on popular streaming shows were popular as well, and South Park remains a real crowd-pleaser, as evidenced by our piece celebrating the cartoon’s 25th season by highlighting 25 actual Colorado locations seen in the show. We also marked the passing of some Colorado institutions.

