Fox 19
Cloudy and warm Thursday ahead of late week rain chances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will be cloudy with temps into the mid 50s. It’ll be breezy with southerly winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour. Isolated to widely scattered rain showers develop late Thursday night into Friday. Expect on and off light showers through the day on Friday, but the rain will not affect temperatures with another day of low 50s in the tri-state.
Fox 19
Mild midweek before late week rain
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Areas of light patchy fog will be possible in parts of the tri-state, but it will likely not be impactful for the morning drive. After a cold start with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s, seasonable air soars into the tri-state under sunny skies. Highs will reach the mid 40s thanks to southerly winds which may gust as high as 25 miles per hour.
Fox 19
Warmer weather dominates the extended forecast
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures will finally climb above freezing today for the first time since Thursday. Today will be cloudy early with some clearing this afternoon. High 34. Fog will develop overnight with visibility as low as less than a quarter mile in some spots Wednesday morning. That fog will lift by late morning with plenty of sunshine expected. That sunshine will boost temperatures to a little above normal for this time of year. The normal high is 41, we should reach 43. Thursday is warmer with increasing clouds and highs in the low 50s.
Fox 19
Warming trend starts today
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures will finally climb above freezing today for the first time since Thursday. Today will be cloudy early with some clearing this afternoon. High 34. Tomorrow we will see some sunshine and warmer weather with temperatures a little above normal for this time of year. The normal high is 41, we should reach 43. Thursday is warmer with increasing clouds and highs in the low 50s.
WLWT 5
Monday weather planner: Accumulating snow to start the new week
CINCINNATI — Medium to locally high travel impacts are expected today as anywhere from 0-2 inches of snow stacks up. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. This is all thanks to a quick moving and weakening clipper system that swings through today. Highs will reach the low and mid-20s under cloudy skies with any lingering snow showers or flurries ending by tonight.
wnewsj.com
Locals prepare for severe weather
WILMINGTON — At Wednesday’s Clinton County Commissioners’ meeting, Tom Breckel, the director of the Emergency Management Agency (EMA), presented the Clinton READY 2023 plan. The purpose was to outline how the EMA will prepare the area for potential severe weather in the the spring. Breckel told the...
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Another round of winter weather to bring 1-3 inches of snow to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Life-threatening cold lingers through Christmas morning. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. Santa felt right at home in Cincinnati overnight! Wind chills are around -10 this morning. Watch for slick spots and black ice overnight and early in the morning. Wind chills finally climb...
Fox 19
Frigid holiday weekend ahead of Monday snow chances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area until Christmas Eve evening as wind chills could drop as low as -25°. Christmas Eve Saturday will be mostly cloudy and very cold. A slight chance of snow flurries are possible, though they won’t be impactful. Highs will only be in the single digits and low teens, but with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour, wind chills will go as low as -25°. In addition, winds will cause areas of blowing snow, which will reduce visibility at times and also create more slick spots on roadways.
Fox 19
Tips for keeping your car in good shape this winter
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After the bitter cold and snow, you may be looking to clean up your car. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has some tips from AAA to keep your vehicle in good shape. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you...
Fox 19
Hardware store running low on pipes after freezing temps
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homeowners across the Tri-State found themselves cleaning up after freezing temps lead to busted pipes. Now, one hardware store tells FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell that replacement pipes are hard to find. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you...
WLWT 5
Extreme cold causing burst pipes, water issues across Cincinnati area
The extreme cold front is causing issues at buildings, apartments and homes across the Cincinnati area and the state of Ohio. Cincinnati firefighters are experiencing a surge in call volume, responding to more than one thousand calls over the weekend and 400 calls on Christmas Eve alone. Frozen pipes, water...
Fox 19
Tri-State homeowners go without heat after burst pipes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Burst water pipes can be a homeowner’s worst nightmare. It’s one many are living through in the aftermath of last week’s winter storm. Temperatures haven’t yet risen above freezing in the Tri-State. Because water expands when it freezes, it can crack older copper pipes as well as newer plastic pipes, meaning many are forced to bear the frigid weather without heat.
How cold is it? Friday temps break record set over 60 years ago
MIAMI VALLEY — Last night’s winter storm and today’s arctic cold has been some of the more impactful winter weather we’ve seen in the Miami Valley over the last few years. >> Snowfall totals: How much did you get in your neighborhood?. According to the National...
Fox 19
Tips for Tri-State homeowners with burst and frozen pipes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Across the Tri-State a lot of people are experiencing the downside of thawing from last week’s winter storm. Homeowners and business owners are walking into flooded homes following pipes that burst. Heating and air companies and local fire crews said they have been busy dealing with...
WLWT 5
Multiple interstate crashes causing traffic delays across Cincinnati
XENIA, Ohio — Crashes on multiple portions of major interstates are causing backups Thursday morning across Greater Cincinnati. I-71 southbound is shut down near US 68 in Clinton County due to an overturned semi. U.S. 52 eastbound has reopened at Eight Mile Road after a crash. Lanes have reopened...
Fox 19
Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
WLWT 5
Freezing temperatures cause sprinkler system to burst at Fort Thomas apartment
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Most people can't wait to hop out of bed Christmas morning and rush toward the tree, but Hannah Larkins' morning wasn't what she hoped it would be. "As soon as I put my feet down, they were soaking wet," Larkins said. Inside her bathroom, there...
Kings Island WinterFest closed after ‘extensive water line damage’ caused by extreme cold
MASON — Kings Island’s WinterFest will be closed Monday evening, park officials announced. The amusement park will be closed due to “extensive water line damage caused by extreme cold temperatures at multiple locations throughout the park,” a Kings Island spokesperson said. The park is anticipated to...
Snow Emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?
Auglaize, Montgomery, Mercer, Miami, Greene, Clark, Champaign, Preble, Logan, and Darke Counties are under a LEVEL 2 SNOW EMERGENCY. Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine whether current conditions with the weather and roadways constitute issuing a snow emergency level. >> Live Doppler 7 Radar.
WLWT 5
Archives: Drivers struggle up snowy Ridge Road hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati drivers struggling to drive after winter weather: A tale as old as time. After winter weather came through the area in 1989, drivers in Oakley had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ridge Road. One driver WLWT's Jeff Hirsch spoke with said she had...
