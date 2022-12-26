‘Wholly unremarkable’: the suburban couple in Sweden accused of spying for Russia

The house in Nacka, Sweden, where security service personnel arrested two people on suspicion of espionage.

For the leafy Stockholm suburb of Nacka, it was a rude, pre-dawn awakening: wailing sirens, two Black Hawk helicopters clattering overhead and special forces in combat gear fast-roping through the windows of an imposing white villa – all at 6.01am.

The raid late last month by Sweden’s security service, police elite units and army, lasting little over a minute, targeted a Russian couple suspected of carrying out “illegal intelligence activities” against Sweden and the US for more than a decade.

It took place just days before the trial began in Stockholm of two Swedish brothers arrested last autumn and accused of selling secrets to Russia’s intelligence services.

The couple, who have not been named by Swedish prosecutors, arrived in Sweden in 1997, acquiring Swedish nationality about 15 years later.

Described as “wholly unremarkable” by their neighbours, they are listed as running several small companies importing and exporting IT equipment, electronics for ships and aircraft, and project financing, with a turnover of about 30m kronor (£2.4m) a year. Their 20-year-old son is a student in Stockholm.

Once enthusiastic users of Russian social media – posting photos from the La Scala opera house in Milan and family skiing holidays in Norway – the couple fell off the radar in 2013, at about the time, court documents allege, that they began spying against the US and Sweden.

Officers in Nacka enter the home of two espionage suspects. Photograph: Fredrik Sandberg/TT/EPA

According to Swedish media, the couple first came to the attention of Swedish authorities in 2016, over unpaid taxes at one of their companies – whose name, according to local media, also happens to appear in a June 2022 defence agency report identifying 75 “Russian economic interests” in Sweden after the invasion of Ukraine.

Oscar Almen, one of the report’s authors, told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper the firm aroused investigators’ interest because it was ultimately controlled by a Cyprus-based company owned by a retired Soviet diplomat and suspected GRU military intelligence colonel who had once been expelled from France for espionage.

After digging into the couple’s background in Russia, the online investigative journalism group Bellingcat also established that they had been listed as owners of a Moscow apartment, at 36 Zorge St, since October 1999, although they may never have actually lived there.

Without formally naming the pair, a Stockholm court has ordered the man held in custody on suspicion of “aggravated illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and a foreign power” but released his wife – suspected of being his accomplice – pending inquiries. Both deny all the allegations.

The public prosecutor, Henrik Olin, has said the husband was “linked to the GRU”, without giving any further detail, and added that the likely charges – in which he said Swedish intelligence had been assisted by the FBI – involved “technical acquisition for the Russian military-industrial industry”.

Tony Ingesson, senior lecturer in intelligence analysis at Lund University, said if the couple were indeed spies, they could have been sent by Moscow or recruited once they were in Sweden. “Either way, they are not classic illegals [undercover sleeper agents], in the sense they were using their own names,” he said. “It’s very like what the Soviets and East Germans used to do during the cold war.”

The arrests in late November coincided with the trial of Peyman and Payam Kia, aged 42 and 35 respectively, two naturalised brothers who arrived in Sweden with their parents in the 1980s after fleeing Iran, who stand accused of spying for Russia and the GRU between 2011 and late 2021.

Peyman Kia allegedly worked as a mole for the Swedish security and counter-intelligence agency Sapo, but also for armed forces intelligence, including the foreign intelligence agency Must and KSI, a top-secret unit inside the agency dealing with Swedish spies abroad. Payam is charged assisting his brother with logistics.

Joakim von Braun, an intelligence expert, said the case appeared to be one of most damaging in Sweden’s history because of the central allegation – strongly denied, along with all other claims of wrongdoing, by both brothers – that a complete list of every Sapo operative was transmitted to Moscow.

“If it is the case that people who work for Sweden in other countries have been named, there is of course a great risk that things could end up very badly for them,” Von Braun told the public broadcaster SVT. “I don’t want to use the word scandal. But I think this is the worst case we have had in Sweden.”

The public prosecutor, Mats Ljungqvist, also described the Kia case as unique, saying Sweden had “not seen anything like it in over 20 years”. The brothers’ trial is largely being held behind closed doors, with media access strictly limited because of national security concerns.

“It is surprising someone appears to have infiltrated to that level,” Ingesson said. “That means we’re unlikely ever to hear very much about it and most of proceedings will be classified. But together, these cases do reflect where we are now: Russia badly needs both political and military intelligence – and since its invasion of Ukraine, it’s got a lot harder to obtain.”