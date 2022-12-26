ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘Wholly unremarkable’: the suburban couple in Sweden accused of spying for Russia

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hveye_0jua8yMV00
The house in Nacka, Sweden, where security service personnel arrested two people on suspicion of espionage.

For the leafy Stockholm suburb of Nacka, it was a rude, pre-dawn awakening: wailing sirens, two Black Hawk helicopters clattering overhead and special forces in combat gear fast-roping through the windows of an imposing white villa – all at 6.01am.

The raid late last month by Sweden’s security service, police elite units and army, lasting little over a minute, targeted a Russian couple suspected of carrying out “illegal intelligence activities” against Sweden and the US for more than a decade.

It took place just days before the trial began in Stockholm of two Swedish brothers arrested last autumn and accused of selling secrets to Russia’s intelligence services.

The couple, who have not been named by Swedish prosecutors, arrived in Sweden in 1997, acquiring Swedish nationality about 15 years later.

Described as “wholly unremarkable” by their neighbours, they are listed as running several small companies importing and exporting IT equipment, electronics for ships and aircraft, and project financing, with a turnover of about 30m kronor (£2.4m) a year. Their 20-year-old son is a student in Stockholm.

Once enthusiastic users of Russian social media – posting photos from the La Scala opera house in Milan and family skiing holidays in Norway – the couple fell off the radar in 2013, at about the time, court documents allege, that they began spying against the US and Sweden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44KMlr_0jua8yMV00
Officers in Nacka enter the home of two espionage suspects. Photograph: Fredrik Sandberg/TT/EPA

According to Swedish media, the couple first came to the attention of Swedish authorities in 2016, over unpaid taxes at one of their companies – whose name, according to local media, also happens to appear in a June 2022 defence agency report identifying 75 “Russian economic interests” in Sweden after the invasion of Ukraine.

Oscar Almen, one of the report’s authors, told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper the firm aroused investigators’ interest because it was ultimately controlled by a Cyprus-based company owned by a retired Soviet diplomat and suspected GRU military intelligence colonel who had once been expelled from France for espionage.

After digging into the couple’s background in Russia, the online investigative journalism group Bellingcat also established that they had been listed as owners of a Moscow apartment, at 36 Zorge St, since October 1999, although they may never have actually lived there.

Without formally naming the pair, a Stockholm court has ordered the man held in custody on suspicion of “aggravated illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and a foreign power” but released his wife – suspected of being his accomplice – pending inquiries. Both deny all the allegations.

The public prosecutor, Henrik Olin, has said the husband was “linked to the GRU”, without giving any further detail, and added that the likely charges – in which he said Swedish intelligence had been assisted by the FBI – involved “technical acquisition for the Russian military-industrial industry”.

Tony Ingesson, senior lecturer in intelligence analysis at Lund University, said if the couple were indeed spies, they could have been sent by Moscow or recruited once they were in Sweden. “Either way, they are not classic illegals [undercover sleeper agents], in the sense they were using their own names,” he said. “It’s very like what the Soviets and East Germans used to do during the cold war.”

The arrests in late November coincided with the trial of Peyman and Payam Kia, aged 42 and 35 respectively, two naturalised brothers who arrived in Sweden with their parents in the 1980s after fleeing Iran, who stand accused of spying for Russia and the GRU between 2011 and late 2021.

Peyman Kia allegedly worked as a mole for the Swedish security and counter-intelligence agency Sapo, but also for armed forces intelligence, including the foreign intelligence agency Must and KSI, a top-secret unit inside the agency dealing with Swedish spies abroad. Payam is charged assisting his brother with logistics.

Joakim von Braun, an intelligence expert, said the case appeared to be one of most damaging in Sweden’s history because of the central allegation – strongly denied, along with all other claims of wrongdoing, by both brothers – that a complete list of every Sapo operative was transmitted to Moscow.

“If it is the case that people who work for Sweden in other countries have been named, there is of course a great risk that things could end up very badly for them,” Von Braun told the public broadcaster SVT. “I don’t want to use the word scandal. But I think this is the worst case we have had in Sweden.”

The public prosecutor, Mats Ljungqvist, also described the Kia case as unique, saying Sweden had “not seen anything like it in over 20 years”. The brothers’ trial is largely being held behind closed doors, with media access strictly limited because of national security concerns.

“It is surprising someone appears to have infiltrated to that level,” Ingesson said. “That means we’re unlikely ever to hear very much about it and most of proceedings will be classified. But together, these cases do reflect where we are now: Russia badly needs both political and military intelligence – and since its invasion of Ukraine, it’s got a lot harder to obtain.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

He was tortured by Russia – now he’s getting his revenge

The pain inflicted by his torturers was so severe that Volodymyr Zhemchugov tried to bite through the drip keeping him alive in order to blow bubbles of air into his veins and kill himself.The Soviet-era soldier turned Ukrainian partisan was being held in a prison hospital by Russian-backed proxies. It was 2015 in the eastern city of Luhansk.Vladimir Putin had recently illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula, war was raging between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatists in Donbas. And in the middle of this, 52-year-old Zhemchugov had been captured after accidentally crawling over a mine while trying to sabotage a...
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
New York Post

Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time

The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners.  “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin To Undergo 'Emergency Colon Surgery' After Rumors Russian Leader Fell Down Stairs & 'Soiled Himself'

Vladimir Putin is scheduled to undergo an emergency colon operation after the Russian leader allegedly fell down a set of stairs and “defecated himself” last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development marks just the latest procedure the 70-year-old Russian president is forced to undergo amid reports Putin’s health is quickly deteriorating.According to Daily Star, evidence of Putin’s current state of health following the fall was evident Thursday night as the leader met with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov.An aide was also spotted following Putin closely as the Russian president stepped off his plane and slowly walked over to greet Japarov. “Putin...
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
The Guardian

The Guardian

542K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy