Mohave Daily News
New year replete with library activities
LAUGHLIN — There are an array of activities planned for children and adults during January at the Laughlin Library. • Lego Club: 4 p.m. Wednesdays for ages 5-11. Participants will build with Lego bricks and display their creations. • Stories and Stretches: 11:45 a.m. Jan. 9 for ages 0-5....
thestandardnewspaper.online
Seed to Supper program returns to Kingman￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health’s “AZ Health Zone” invites the public to become more self-reliant by growing food at home. “A garden is a way to state: ‘I want variety. I want taste. I want the convenience,” said Zen Mocarski, health education specialist with AZ Health Zone, adding “there’s nothing quite like eating food moments after harvest.”
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead offers community recycling event ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City in sponsorship with Nevada State Recycling and Mohave Shred will be hosting a community wide electronic waste and paper shred event on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 8 a.m. until noon. The event will be held in the Bullhead City Justice parking lot at 1255 Marina Blvd. Residents from the surrounding communities are invited to bring their items to the event.
Mohave Daily News
Injured man found at Community Park
BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man refused medical treatment and denied being the victim of foul play after he was found on the ground at Bullhead Community Park on Christmas Day. Bullhead City police were called to the park at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday after someone saw the...
Mohave Daily News
Dog sought after bite
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Animal Care and Welfare officers are looking for a dog and its owner or owners after the canine allegedly jumped into a car and attacked another dog. On Dec. 14 in the 1300 block of Navajo Drive, a woman, 27, said she was leaving...
thestandardnewspaper.online
New Year’s Eve offers plethora of activities￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The spectrum of New Year’s celebrations are as wide-ranging as human interests. Here are five opportunities that we found along the river. Of course, all the casinos will have parties and many local pubs and organizations are also celebrating. New Year’s Eve Bash Bar Crawl...
thestandardnewspaper.online
BOS begins new year; old jail demolition, animal shelter, morgue location on agenda￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – District 1 Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter takes the gavel from District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould next Tuesday as he’ll serve as Board Chairman for 2023. Sueann Mello will be issued her oath of office near the start of the Board of Supervisor’s meeting as she begins her first four-year term as Treasurer.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Dive trailer donated to MCSO dive team
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City Mauricio Vivanco with DLA Investments recently donated a 22-foot trailer to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue and Recovery Team. Mauricio, who is an avid boater on Lake Havasu, saw that the Dive Team had a need for a newer...
thestandardnewspaper.online
New trend of fentanyl contains xylazine ￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Police Department would like to inform the community that a new illegal drug trend has appeared in the community. The counterfeit drug commonly identified as fentanyl pills, or M30s, is now being manufactured with a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer called xylazine. Xylazine...
AZFamily
One rescued, another dead after kayaks capsize at Lake Havasu
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead, and another was rescued after their kayaks capsized Tuesday at Lake Havasu. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., with the aid of California’s San Bernardino County Fire and Laka Havasu City Police Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of 55-year-old Larry Lee Curtis of Holbrook, who was initially reported missing.
roselawgroupreporter.com
State will restrict water pumping where Mohave County farms have flourished
A worker plugs holes in an irrigation line in a field of young pistachio trees at Peacock Nuts Co.’s farm in Kingman. Arizona will block expansion of large-scale irrigated farming in Mohave County, state water managers announced this week in the latest move to protect groundwater supplies in the state’s largely unregulated rural aquifers.
news3lv.com
Body of missing person recovered at Lake Havasu following kayaking incident
Lake Havasu (KSNV) — Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) have recovered the body of a man who went missing following a kayaking incident at Lake Havasu on Tuesday. Authorities say the body of 55-year-old Larry Lee Curtis of Holbrook, Arizona, was recovered on Wednesday, December 28,...
City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer
By joining forces with La Paz county, Mohave county, and Yuma county in the suit the costs of their legal representation can be split. The post City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer appeared first on KYMA.
Mohave Daily News
AIA adopts girls flag football
PHOENIX — The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Executive Board has voted to establish girls flag football as the association’s newest sanctioned sport. The first season of play will begin in fall 2023. Flag football was elevated from "emerging" status to sanctioned status after data showed a significant number...
thelostlongboarder.com
Longboarding Route 66 Near Oatman | Scenic Desert Downhill Run
The iconic Route 66 is probably the most famous road in the United States, so I couldn’t pass up an opportunity for longboarding Route 66 near Oatman. While in Arizona we visited the cute little town of Oatman, known for their local community of burros (donkeys). While in this area of the state I realized that longboarding Route 66 was something that I should do, and Sitgreaves Pass near Oatman provided the perfect spot!
3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bullhead City
Two women and one man are dead in Bullhead City, Arizona about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas. According to Bullhead City Police Department, all three died from gunshot wounds to the head in a murder-suicide.
Mohave Daily News
Kingman woman sentenced for helping murder suspect
KINGMAN — A Kingman woman was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for aiding a murder suspect who later committed suicide. Brittany Ann Conkling, 24, pleaded guilty in November to hindering prosecution by helping Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, during police pursuit near Yucca in October.
8newsnow.com
Human remains wrapped in tarp found in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Human remains were discovered in a remote desert area in Yucca, roughly two hours outside of Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating the discovery as a homicide. On Sunday, Dec. 4, MCSO deputies responded to a call from someone who had...
