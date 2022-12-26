WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot multiple times on Wednesday afternoon in Northwest D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspects and a vehicle involved in the shooting. Shortly before 4 pm, police received a call of a shooting on the 1300 Block of Columbia Road. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects and vehicle. This case remains The post Suspects in D.C. Shooting Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO