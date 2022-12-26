Read full article on original website
Meet SinFusion: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Generates Realistic Images And Videos Using A Single Input
Diffusion models became the de-facto solution for image generation tasks. They have outperformed generative adversarial networks (GANs) in multiple tasks. It is now possible to generate realistic-looking images with absurd prompts. This realistic generation capability does not come for free, though. Diffusion models are extremely costly to train as they...
Meet DeepLSD: A Generic Line Detector that Combines the Robustness of Deep Learning with the Accuracy of Handcrafted Detectors
In surroundings humans have created, line segments are common and efficiently convey the underlying picture structure. They complement feature points nicely because of their spatial range and presence, even in textureless areas. Line characteristics have therefore been employed in various vision tasks, including 3D reconstruction, Structure-from-Motion (SfM), Simultaneous Localization and Mapping, visual localization, tracking, vanishing point estimate, etc. A reliable and accurate detector is needed to extract line characteristics from pictures for all of these applications. The Line Segment Detector (LSD) is one example of a handmade heuristic that is used to extract line segments from a picture gradient. Due to their reliance on the image’s minute features, these techniques are quick and precise.
Use of Analog Computers in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Analog Computers are a class of devices in which physical quantities like electrical voltage, mechanical motions, or fluid pressure are represented so that they are analogous to the corresponding amount in the problem to be solved. Here is a simple example of an analog computer. If we turn the black...
‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines
The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online
Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
Asking Alexa to thank your Amazon delivery driver will trigger a $5 tip — paid for by the company
Update, Dec. 12: Customers looking to thank their Amazon delivery drivers with a $5 tip have run out of time, as a promotion started by the company last week has already reached its limit. Amazon told Tech Radar that the ability to use Alexa to say “thanks” exceeded company expectations. “We’re glad to see customers interested in thanking their drivers and encourage them to continue doing so. Drivers will continue to be notified of the gratitude received,” Amazon confirmed in a statement to GeekWire.
How To Use An Old Samsung Phone As A Smart Home Sensor
Samsung has steadily risen in popularity over the years to become one of the most sought-after Android phone brands. In fact, according to Statista, the South Korean-based company has supplied a whopping 275 million smartphones globally in 2021 alone. As of the third quarter of 2022, Samsung represents 21.2% of all smartphones shipped globally.
Unbelievable experiment allowed scientists to ‘reverse time’ with a quantum computer
Time is the most valuable thing that we have in our lives, and we never seem to have enough of it. Whether you’re trying to scratch out more time, or just making the most of what you have, there’s no denying that being able to reverse time would be handy. Well, a group of scientists have managed to do just that, though it most likely won’t lead to a time machine or anything.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Google Voice can now jump between cellular and Wi-Fi during a call
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Voice is a nifty VoIP calling service that lets you connect with people anywhere in the US and Canada at virtually zero cost. The service has also seen multiple updates this year, including Smart Replies and the ability to place calls with a single click/tap on the web. Google is now announcing an update for Voice which can significantly improve call quality thanks to what the company calls "intelligent network switching."
DJI Mini 3 camera drone - a new era in affordable drones
The DJI Mini 3 is designed to be flown (just about) anywhere by anyone
Amazing Problem Solving Gadgets You Didn't Even Know Existed
When you think you’ve seen it all, new gadgets pop up on Amazon to solve all of life’s problems. And there’s little we love more than a device that can save you time or money – preferably both. So with that in mind, we set out to find 35 gadgets geared toward solving problems. And, as the title may have clued you in on, we emphasize devices we haven’t even seen before. And we’re willing to bet you haven’t seen many of these before. Some examples include an ultrasonic jewelry cleaner, a machine that can scan vintage film negatives, and a combination-portable mug and french press. So if you’ve got a unique problem that needs solving, the solution might be just beyond this paragraph.
Scientists are working on a drug that could extend the lifespan of a human being to 200 Years
Living longer has always been one of the oldest desires among human beings. Many people wish to live a little longer in this world. But unfortunately, the average lifespan of a human is only 80 years old on an average. This is the sad reality that people have to live with, with the harsh truth that not everyone would be able to live for more than 100 years.
How to use an Echo Dot as a mesh Wi-Fi extender
The latest Echo Dot smart speakers have eero Built-in which means you can use them to add an additional 1,000 square feet of coverage to your eero mesh network.
This AI Paper Presents X-Decoder: A Single Model Trained to Support a Wide Range of Vision and Vision-Language Tasks
A long-standing issue in the field of vision is interpreting visual information at various degrees of detail. The tasks range from pixel-level grouping tasks (e.g., image instance/semantic/panoptic segmentation) to region-level localization tasks (e.g., object detection and phrase grounding). They also include image-level tasks (e.g., image classification, image-text retrieval, image captioning, and visual question answering). Only recently, most of these jobs were handled individually using specialized model designs, making it impossible to take advantage of the synergy between tasks at various granularities. A rising interest in developing general-purpose models that can learn from and be applied to a variety of vision and vision-language activities through multi-task learning, sequential decoding, or unified learning method is being seen in the light of transformers’ adaptability.
Revealed: the best digital assistant on your phone and smart speaker
Some smart assistants are smarter than others. But which one's best?
How To Check Your Flight Status Using Google Assistant
Are you tired of manually checking the status of your flights? Google Assistant can do it for you, but you have to enable a feature first to get it to work.
Google Assistant Takes the crown beating Bixby and Siri in Voice Assistant Test
Digital voice assistants have come a long way since their inception. They have evolved from being simple tools that could only answer basic questions and perform basic conversions to being able to handle a wide range of advanced tasks. In a recent voice assistant test conducted by popular YouTuber MKBHD, Google Assistant emerged as the best voice assistant, outperforming Apple’s Siri, Samsung’s Bixby, and Amazon’s Alexa.
Is all matter made up of both particles and waves?
According to quantum mechanics, the physics theory that describes the zoo of subatomic particles, all matter can be described as both particles and waves. But is it real?
Samsung’s Camera Assistant app will soon work with more Galaxy devices
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In October, Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app in beta as a Good Lock module for the Galaxy S22 series, letting you tweak some important camera settings. This includes turning off Auto HDR, prioritizing faster shutter speeds, disabling Auto lens switching, and more. It is rare for an Android smartphone manufacturer to expose such camera settings to the end user, so this was a welcome move from Samsung. The Korean giant has now confirmed that Camera Assistant's availability will expand to other Galaxy devices once the app exits beta.
