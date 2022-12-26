Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
New signs, kiosks go up at Bluffside Farm in Newport
NEWPORT — Visitors to Newport’s Bluffside Farm will be greeted with several new signs and kiosks recently installed by the Vermont Land Trust. A large sign on Scott Farm Road welcomes visitors in English, Abenaki and French. A kiosk at the start of the pedestrian trail networks offers...
WCAX
Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
Holiday storm decimates Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, but owners look to rebuild
"We were going to flee," said Mark Gutel, co-owner of the farm. "And now, you know what, we can actually make this work. It's fantastic."
vermontbiz.com
Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023
Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
Backstory: Longest Wait for a Train ... Story
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. When I started working at Seven Days 20 years ago, I noticed the Burlington rail yard right behind the office...
WCAX
Power still out for many Washington Electric Co-op customers 5 days later
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been five days since more than 1,000 Washington Electric Co-op customers lost power. I spoke to one family who did their best to keep up the Christmas spirit and said the community has been there every step of the way to help. Robert...
The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region’s “lost” ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […] Read More The post The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College appeared first on The Mountain Times.
The Valley Reporter
Waitsfield Select Board approves connecting Fayston homes to water system
The Waitsfield Select Board approved a request from the town’s water commission to connect three Fayston homes to the town’s municipal water system. The board took that action at its December 19. The three properties are on Post Office Road. That road is accessed at the back of the central entrance to the Mad River Green Shops and runs up the hill between the post office and Shaw’s.
mynbc5.com
The Shelburne Museum keeping the holiday spirit going through their winter lights display
SHELBURNE, Vt. — After the winter storm on Friday put the winter lights exhibit at the Shelburne Museum on pause, they're welcoming back customers. It's the second year in a row the popular local museum is hosting its winter lights display. This year, they're doubling the number of lights,...
Why we should care about Killington’s new river management permit
Dear Editor, Founded in 2007 Appalachian Trail Adventures, the company has enjoyed steady growth each year since—with a focus on providing fun adventures and premier customer service. Escapades range from guided hikes on the Appalachian Trail, to kayaking on rivers, […] Read More The post Why we should care about Killington’s new river management permit appeared first on The Mountain Times.
vermontcatholic.org
Knit and purl: St. Mark knitters help keep people warm
“We have cold winters here [in Vermont]. We’ve got to help protect people” from that cold, said Monica Cayia, one of the 11 participants in a monthly knitting group at St. Mark Church in Burlington. The women knit and crochet hats, scarves and blankets to donate to the...
Backstory: Most Tedious Quest for Information
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. There are two ways to get copies of court documents in Vermont. One is to fill out a form with...
Vermont animal rescue groups report a decrease in adoptions, citing housing and economic pressures
The number of strays and owner relinquishments have also increased at some shelters.
Air travelers to Burlington share stories of delays, cancellations
Airports around the country have been backed up this holiday season and the ripple effects are being felt at the Burlington International Airport. Although BTV is a smaller airport relative to most around the country, travelers were still affected. Several folks had flights delayed and cancelled. “I was in JFK and my gate got moved […]
Rensselaer resident snaps poles, powerlines in Rutland crash
A Rensselaer resident crashed into two utility poles in Rutland on Monday, snapping them, which resulted in wires down and the stoppage of traffic. The single-car crash was on U.S. Route 7.
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
WCAX
Vermont animal sanctuary damaged in weekend storm
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - When a treacherous winter storm blew through their Middlebury farm, Erika and Mark Gutel hoped it wasn’t reality. “I had this horrible dream that the storm came through and took everything. It was a dream right, I woke up and I looked at Erika’s face and she was just blank. I’m like, it wasn’t a dream,” Mark Gutel said.
Champlain College and Hula pair up to develop a new generation of entrepreneurs
Champlain College President Alex Hernandez will co-teach a master class in entrepreneurship this spring semester with Rob Lair, Hula's chief executive officer.
mynbc5.com
Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
mychamplainvalley.com
Multiple cars vandalized near Berlin Amtrak Station
Berlin, VT — Early in the morning of December 26th between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., officers of the Berlin Police Department were advised of a reported vandalism at 297 Junction Road, the Montpelier-Berlin Amtrak Station (MPR). The station is on Amtrak’s Vermonter line and provides services to Montpelier and Barre.
