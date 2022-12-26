ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moretown, VT

Comments / 0

newportdispatch.com

New signs, kiosks go up at Bluffside Farm in Newport

NEWPORT — Visitors to Newport’s Bluffside Farm will be greeted with several new signs and kiosks recently installed by the Vermont Land Trust. A large sign on Scott Farm Road welcomes visitors in English, Abenaki and French. A kiosk at the start of the pedestrian trail networks offers...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023

Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Longest Wait for a Train ... Story

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. When I started working at Seven Days 20 years ago, I noticed the Burlington rail yard right behind the office...
BURLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College

By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region’s “lost” ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […] Read More The post The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
The Valley Reporter

Waitsfield Select Board approves connecting Fayston homes to water system

The Waitsfield Select Board approved a request from the town’s water commission to connect three Fayston homes to the town’s municipal water system. The board took that action at its December 19. The three properties are on Post Office Road. That road is accessed at the back of the central entrance to the Mad River Green Shops and runs up the hill between the post office and Shaw’s.
WAITSFIELD, VT
Mountain Times

Why we should care about Killington’s new river management permit

Dear Editor, Founded in 2007 Appalachian Trail Adventures, the company has enjoyed steady growth each year since—with a focus on providing fun adventures and premier customer service. Escapades range from guided hikes on the Appalachian Trail, to kayaking on rivers, […] Read More The post Why we should care about Killington’s new river management permit appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Knit and purl: St. Mark knitters help keep people warm

“We have cold winters here [in Vermont]. We’ve got to help protect people” from that cold, said Monica Cayia, one of the 11 participants in a monthly knitting group at St. Mark Church in Burlington. The women knit and crochet hats, scarves and blankets to donate to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Most Tedious Quest for Information

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. There are two ways to get copies of court documents in Vermont. One is to fill out a form with...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont animal sanctuary damaged in weekend storm

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - When a treacherous winter storm blew through their Middlebury farm, Erika and Mark Gutel hoped it wasn’t reality. “I had this horrible dream that the storm came through and took everything. It was a dream right, I woke up and I looked at Erika’s face and she was just blank. I’m like, it wasn’t a dream,” Mark Gutel said.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified

CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
CASTLETON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Multiple cars vandalized near Berlin Amtrak Station

Berlin, VT — Early in the morning of December 26th between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., officers of the Berlin Police Department were advised of a reported vandalism at 297 Junction Road, the Montpelier-Berlin Amtrak Station (MPR). The station is on Amtrak’s Vermonter line and provides services to Montpelier and Barre.
BERLIN, VT

