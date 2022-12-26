The Waitsfield Select Board approved a request from the town’s water commission to connect three Fayston homes to the town’s municipal water system. The board took that action at its December 19. The three properties are on Post Office Road. That road is accessed at the back of the central entrance to the Mad River Green Shops and runs up the hill between the post office and Shaw’s.

WAITSFIELD, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO