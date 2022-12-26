ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, VT

Comments / 0

Related
The Valley Reporter

Shea Property Services five-lot subdivision will move to preliminary plan review

A proposal by Shea Property Services to create a five-lot subdivision near the bottom of Center Fayston Road, Waitsfield, will move to preliminary plan review when it comes back to the town development review board. After a November 8 sketch plan review, the board determined that the proposal is a major subdivision and a conceptual master plan will be needed.
The Valley Reporter

Waitsfield Select Board approves connecting Fayston homes to water system

The Waitsfield Select Board approved a request from the town’s water commission to connect three Fayston homes to the town’s municipal water system. The board took that action at its December 19. The three properties are on Post Office Road. That road is accessed at the back of the central entrance to the Mad River Green Shops and runs up the hill between the post office and Shaw’s.
WAITSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023

Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Why we should care about Killington’s new river management permit

Dear Editor, Founded in 2007 Appalachian Trail Adventures, the company has enjoyed steady growth each year since—with a focus on providing fun adventures and premier customer service. Escapades range from guided hikes on the Appalachian Trail, to kayaking on rivers, […] Read More The post Why we should care about Killington’s new river management permit appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
vermontjournal.com

The Discuss Neighborhood Development Program targets housing crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In an effort to help alleviate the current housing crisis in Springfield, the Town Manager, Jeff Mobus, recently introduced a presentation to the select board by the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission (MARC) called Discuss Neighborhood Development. The presentation was organized to help investigate ways for Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Mountain Times

The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College

By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region’s “lost” ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […] Read More The post The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
The Valley Reporter

The Valley Reporter presents the Year in Review 2022

It’s that time of the year when The Valley Reporter editorial staff takes a look at the most significant news stories of the year, as well as the most fun feature stories of the year. Editorial staff also compiled the most important school/education stories of the year as well as the most compelling sports stories of the year.
WATERBURY, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Knit and purl: St. Mark knitters help keep people warm

“We have cold winters here [in Vermont]. We’ve got to help protect people” from that cold, said Monica Cayia, one of the 11 participants in a monthly knitting group at St. Mark Church in Burlington. The women knit and crochet hats, scarves and blankets to donate to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
103.7 WCYY

Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor

New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
WOODSTOCK, VT
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Most Tedious Quest for Information

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. There are two ways to get copies of court documents in Vermont. One is to fill out a form with...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Christmas Day truck fire temporarily closes Colchester road

On this "You Can Quote Me," Vermont's Catholic bishop shares his Christmas message, Montpelier has a new top cop, Sen. Patrick Leahy's final floor speech and much more. Portion of cannabis tax to help teach kids about drug use dangers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Part of the money raised from...
COLCHESTER, VT
cottagesgardens.com

Tour a $2.5M Lakefront Compound in Vermont Where All Things Artistic, Rustic, and Outdoorsy Meet

Perched right on Lake Champlain sits a 12-acre Vermont listing embodying all the characteristics of artistic, pastoral New England living. Sitting only 25 minutes from downtown Burlington, the 1983-built cabin compound is dreamy for wintry cozy hibernation or year-round active fun. Asking $2.5 million, the unique lakefront residence is an ideal retreat for someone creative, outdoorsy, or anything in between.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Animal Sanctuary damaged in weekend storm

It’s hard to describe the scent that comes from the popcorn kitchen at Stewart Maple in Cuttingsville, but if you were to try and pick a word... “Mouthwatering,” laughed Alyssa Stewart. Police in South Burlington are searching for a man who they say stabbed a woman early...
SHREWSBURY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy