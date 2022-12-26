Read full article on original website
Related
The Valley Reporter
Shea Property Services five-lot subdivision will move to preliminary plan review
A proposal by Shea Property Services to create a five-lot subdivision near the bottom of Center Fayston Road, Waitsfield, will move to preliminary plan review when it comes back to the town development review board. After a November 8 sketch plan review, the board determined that the proposal is a major subdivision and a conceptual master plan will be needed.
The Valley Reporter
Waitsfield Select Board approves connecting Fayston homes to water system
The Waitsfield Select Board approved a request from the town’s water commission to connect three Fayston homes to the town’s municipal water system. The board took that action at its December 19. The three properties are on Post Office Road. That road is accessed at the back of the central entrance to the Mad River Green Shops and runs up the hill between the post office and Shaw’s.
WCAX
Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
vermontbiz.com
Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023
Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
WCAX
Power still out for many Washington Electric Co-op customers 5 days later
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been five days since more than 1,000 Washington Electric Co-op customers lost power. I spoke to one family who did their best to keep up the Christmas spirit and said the community has been there every step of the way to help. Robert...
Why we should care about Killington’s new river management permit
Dear Editor, Founded in 2007 Appalachian Trail Adventures, the company has enjoyed steady growth each year since—with a focus on providing fun adventures and premier customer service. Escapades range from guided hikes on the Appalachian Trail, to kayaking on rivers, […] Read More The post Why we should care about Killington’s new river management permit appeared first on The Mountain Times.
vermontjournal.com
The Discuss Neighborhood Development Program targets housing crisis
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In an effort to help alleviate the current housing crisis in Springfield, the Town Manager, Jeff Mobus, recently introduced a presentation to the select board by the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission (MARC) called Discuss Neighborhood Development. The presentation was organized to help investigate ways for Springfield...
Vermont animal rescue groups report a decrease in adoptions, citing housing and economic pressures
The number of strays and owner relinquishments have also increased at some shelters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont animal rescue groups report a decrease in adoptions, citing housing and economic pressures.
The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region’s “lost” ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […] Read More The post The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College appeared first on The Mountain Times.
The Valley Reporter
The Valley Reporter presents the Year in Review 2022
It’s that time of the year when The Valley Reporter editorial staff takes a look at the most significant news stories of the year, as well as the most fun feature stories of the year. Editorial staff also compiled the most important school/education stories of the year as well as the most compelling sports stories of the year.
Air travelers to Burlington share stories of delays, cancellations
Airports around the country have been backed up this holiday season and the ripple effects are being felt at the Burlington International Airport. Although BTV is a smaller airport relative to most around the country, travelers were still affected. Several folks had flights delayed and cancelled. “I was in JFK and my gate got moved […]
vermontcatholic.org
Knit and purl: St. Mark knitters help keep people warm
“We have cold winters here [in Vermont]. We’ve got to help protect people” from that cold, said Monica Cayia, one of the 11 participants in a monthly knitting group at St. Mark Church in Burlington. The women knit and crochet hats, scarves and blankets to donate to the...
Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor
New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
Animal advocates renew calls for trapping restrictions after dog dies in East Corinth
A 3-year-old Shetland sheepdog died last week after getting caught in what’s called a body-gripping trap off a wooded trail. State authorities are investigating. Read the story on VTDigger here: Animal advocates renew calls for trapping restrictions after dog dies in East Corinth.
Backstory: Most Tedious Quest for Information
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. There are two ways to get copies of court documents in Vermont. One is to fill out a form with...
WCAX
Christmas Day truck fire temporarily closes Colchester road
On this "You Can Quote Me," Vermont's Catholic bishop shares his Christmas message, Montpelier has a new top cop, Sen. Patrick Leahy's final floor speech and much more. Portion of cannabis tax to help teach kids about drug use dangers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Part of the money raised from...
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a $2.5M Lakefront Compound in Vermont Where All Things Artistic, Rustic, and Outdoorsy Meet
Perched right on Lake Champlain sits a 12-acre Vermont listing embodying all the characteristics of artistic, pastoral New England living. Sitting only 25 minutes from downtown Burlington, the 1983-built cabin compound is dreamy for wintry cozy hibernation or year-round active fun. Asking $2.5 million, the unique lakefront residence is an ideal retreat for someone creative, outdoorsy, or anything in between.
WCAX
Animal Sanctuary damaged in weekend storm
It’s hard to describe the scent that comes from the popcorn kitchen at Stewart Maple in Cuttingsville, but if you were to try and pick a word... “Mouthwatering,” laughed Alyssa Stewart. Police in South Burlington are searching for a man who they say stabbed a woman early...
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
I-91 North to close in Orange County on Christmas Day due to storm damage
The interstate will be closed for most of the afternoon between Exits 16 and 17.
Comments / 0