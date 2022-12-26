ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone near its Engels airbase

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cst3C_0jua6Qu100

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Russian military reported on Monday that it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an airbase deep inside Russia, the second time the airbase has been targeted this month, raising questions about the effectiveness of Russia’s air defenses if drones can fly that far into the country.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the incident took place in the early hours of Monday, and three servicemen were killed by debris at the Engels airbase that houses the Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers that have been involved in launching strikes on Ukraine.

Engels is located in Russia's Saratov region on the Volga river, more than 600 kilometers (more than 370 miles) east of the border with Ukraine.

No damage was inflicted on Russian aircraft, the ministry said.

It is the second time Engels has been targeted by Ukrainian drones; on Dec. 5, unprecedented drone strikes on Engels and the Dyagilevo base in the Ryazan region in western Russia killed a total of three servicemen and wounded four more. The strikes on the airbases were followed by a massive retaliatory missile barrage in Ukraine that struck homes and buildings and killed civilians.

In Ukraine, the night from Sunday into Monday appeared unusually quiet. For the first time in weeks, the Russian forces didn't shell the Dnipropetrovsk region, which borders the partially occupied southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, its Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Telegram.

“This is the third quiet night in 5.5 months since the Russians started shelling" the areas around the city of Nikopol, Reznichenko wrote. Nikopol is located across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under control of the Russian forces.

Ukrainian-controlled areas of the neighbouring Kherson region were shelled 33 times over the past 24 hours, according to Kherson's Ukrainian Gov. Yaroslav Yanushevich. There were no casualties.

On Saturday, a deadly attack on the city of Kherson, which was retaken by Kyiv's forces last month, killed and wounded scores.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia fires dozens of missiles across several Ukrainian cities

LONDON — Ukraine faced a barrage of missiles on Thursday morning in one of the biggest bombardments the country has faced since Russia invaded earlier this year. According to Oleksii Gromov, a Ukrainian general, Russia launched more than 69 missiles “aimed at critical and energy infrastructure.” Of the dozens launched, 54 were shot down by Ukraine’s air defenses, Gromov said.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Multiple regions of Ukraine, including its capital, faced a massive Russian missile attack Thursday, the biggest wave of strikes in weeks targeting power stations and other critical infrastructure during freezing weather. Air raid sirens rang out across the country. Ukraine’s military chief, Gen....
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia hits key infrastructure with missiles across Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian missiles hit Ukraine Thursday in the biggest wave of strikes in weeks, damaging power stations and other critical infrastructure during freezing winter weather. Russia fired 69 missiles at energy facilities and Ukrainian forces shot down 54, Ukrainian military chief Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

France's defense minister goes to Ukraine to boost support

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — France's defense minister arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss further military support for Ukraine, insisting the French government's backing is unflagging while efforts are made to reach an eventual negotiated end to Russia's invasion. French Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

French defense chief visits Ukraine, pledges more support

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — France's defense minister on Wednesday pledged further military support for Ukraine, insisting his government's backing is unflagging while efforts are also being made with Moscow to reach an eventual negotiated end to Russia's invasion. Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu said support...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Nord Stream 2 pipeline firm gets 6-month stay of bankruptcy

BERLIN — (AP) — A Swiss court has granted a six-month “stay of bankruptcy” to the operating company for the never-opened Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was built to bring Russian gas to Germany but put on ice shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kosovo Serbs to remove barricades that triggered tensions

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said late Wednesday that Serbs will start removing their barricades in Kosovo on Thursday in a move that could deescalate tensions that triggered fears of new clashes in the Balkans. The agreement was reached at a late-night crisis...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil´s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country´s next minister of environment. The announcement indicates the new administration will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation in the forest even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Aid groups: Afghans will die because of ban on women in NGOs

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Major aid agencies on Thursday warned that Afghans will die because of the Taliban order banning women from working at nongovernmental groups, and stressed that female staff are crucial for the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance across war-battered Afghanistan. The dire prediction came...
KIRO 7 Seattle

With campaign lies exposed, Santos could face legal consequences

While he’s vowed to take his seat in Congress, Rep.-elect George Santos could still face a number of investigations over false statements he made during the campaign. The 34-year-old New York Republican won a House last month, but a series of articles have shown he repeatedly lied about aspects of his background during the campaign. An investigation from the New York Times published last week exposed many of Santos's lies, but others have emerged in the ensuing days. Both the Forwardand CNN reported that Santos had lied about having a Jewish heritage and his grandparents being Holocaust refugees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

EU assesses impact China's rollback of COVID measures

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union is assessing the increase in COVID-19 cases in China following Beijing's rollback of its strict anti-infection controls in an attempt to streamline the testing of travelers from China in the 27 EU nations. The European Commission said Thursday that the BF7...
KIRO 7 Seattle

23 questions for 2023

Making predictions for the year to come is a kind of journalistic tradition, but with so much uncertainty pervading our daily lives, trying to guess what the future will bring in 2023 seems like an enterprise bound to go more than a little astray. Instead, below we list the questions...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ethiopian Airlines resumes flights to Tigray’s capital

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Ethiopian Airlines has resumed scheduled flights to Tigray’s capital, Mekele, as the result of a peace agreement signed between the federal government and Tigray officials in November. The resumption of flights on Wednesday came a day after a federal government delegation led...
KIRO 7 Seattle

As Israel's Netanyahu returns to office, troubles lie ahead

JERUSALEM — (AP) — After five elections that have paralyzed Israeli politics for nearly four years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has finally returned to power with the government he has long coveted: a parliamentary majority of religious and far-right lawmakers who share his hard-line views toward the Palestinians and hostility toward Israel's legal system.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Israeli doctors reject Netanyahu allies' anti-LGBTQ remarks

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s largest medical center and health care workers from hospitals around the country have spoken out against remarks by allies of Benjamin Netanyahu calling for a law to allow discrimination against LGBTQ people in hospitals and businesses. It was part of a broader...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
114K+
Followers
150K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy