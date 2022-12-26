Read full article on original website
Greene County Schools December Employee of the Month
Snow Hill, NC - At the last Board of Education meeting for 2022, the December Employee of the Month was revealed. West Greene Elementary’s assistant principal, Mrs. Anya Mattingly, was announced as Greene County Schools’ Outstanding Employee. Mrs. Mattingly has been assistant principal at West Greene for 3 years and is currently in her 4th year. One reason for her nomination is because “she puts in so much time and effort to make experiences that the students and staff will remember for a lifetime,” writes Laura Brown, a 3rd Grade Los Puentes teacher.
Neuse News year in review: September
Neuse News delivers hyper-local news to the inbox of our readers every morning at 7:00 AM. Here is a look back on September’s most memorable articles. Kinston City Council approved an economic development agreement for the Butterfield subdivision to allow a developer reimbursement incentive up to $176,880. Butterfield subdivision is located off of Hardee Road, just north of Vernon Park Mall.
Help wanted: Lenoir Community College - Aerospace Manufacturing Instructor
The Aerospace Manufacturing Instructor is responsible for instruction activities related to the manufacturing of composite materials for the aviation industry. The Instructor is responsible for providing one-on-one and whole group instruction so that students are able to successfully complete the course in an engaging environment. The duties of the Aerospace...
Every Child Deserves a Christmas
Santa’s elves from the 8th Judicial District Family Court, Accountability and Recovery Courts, and Departments of Social Services were busy this week gathering gifts for children involved in abuse, neglect and dependency court in Greene, Lenoir and Wayne Counties. The 8th District Every Child Deserves a Christmas program has...
Lottery win makes Christmas merrier for Wilson woman
The Triple 777 game debuted this month with four top prizes of $700,000. Two more top prizes are still unclaimed.
Police searching again for missing Greenville teenager
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair. She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville. She went missing and then was found, earlier...
YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s
This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified Food Protection manager employed. Bottom floor of Frigidaire Freezer is not sealed. Woodington Middle School Cafeteria. 4939 Hwy 258 South, Kinston. Date: 11/28. Score: 99. Observations:. Paint peeling on walls and around windows, including dish machine...
Greenville residents spend $370 a month on utilities, $2,000 on all household bills
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The price keeps going up. A recent report from the online site Doxo’s on the US’s Utilities Market Size and Household Spending for 2022 finds out how much Americans spend on bills for utilities like gas and water every month. The report takes a look into Greenville and North Carolina spending […]
Car hits front of Ayden computer store
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - No one was hurt Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a computer store in one Eastern Carolina town. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Lee and Third streets in downtown Ayden. The car broke out the front doors of Langley...
North Carolina Woman Scores Massive Lottery Prize For Christmas
The lucky player scored big just in time for the holiday.
Funeral plans announced for attorney shot, killed in Goldsboro
Anyone interested in making a contribution is asked to donate to the attorney's favorite charity: The Methodist Home for Children
One injured in Greenville, NC shooting
Greenville North Carolina's Police Department (GPD) announced one female was injured in a shooting near Darden Drive in an information release on Dec. 26. According to a Tweet of the release by GPD, officers responded to multiple shots fired at approximately 3:30 a.m. “The victim was transported to ECU Health...
Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in one Eastern Carolina town had a busy Christmas weekend with three different fires. The worst fire happened on Christmas in which a mother and her five sons lost their home. Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks says that fire on Martin Street was caused by...
UPDATE: Kinston police identify man in suspicious Christmas Day death
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have provided the identity of a man whose death on Christmas Day is believed to be suspicious. Officials said that Kenneth Jackson, 59, of Kinston, was found dead around 4:15 p.m. at a home at 2205 Riley Road. WITN spoke with the man’s roommate, Kenneth...
Two North Carolina men plead guilty to firearm, carjacking charges; third man found guilty of firearm charge
Three defendants from Wilson, Johnston and Pitt counties were recently convicted of firearms and carjacking charges, according to a December 6, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Kenneth “Smoke” Piper and Eric Cruz Pineda pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm...
ECU’s Holton Ahlers ends college career with bowl game
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of our Pepsi Sports Spotlight athletes over the years has been D.H. Conley grad Holton Ahlers. Ahlers plays his final college football game for East Carolina University Tuesday night. It is not lost on Ahlers and he hopes to leave on a high note. ″I...
Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.
Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
$3 million to go toward pedestrian bridge in downtown Rocky Mount
A federal spending bill secures $3 million to build a pedestrian bridge across the train tracks running through downtown Rocky Mount. A federal spending bill secures $3 million to build a pedestrian bridge across the train tracks running through downtown Rocky Mount.
Two North Carolina men facing charges in stolen van, larceny case
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing charges after Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they stole a van and broke into a home in La Grange. David Nathaniel Ross and Joshua Taylor Waters were arrested and charged Saturday. Both were taken to the Lenoir County Jail. Ross was jailed […]
