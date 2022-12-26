ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

neusenews.com

Greene County Schools December Employee of the Month

Snow Hill, NC - At the last Board of Education meeting for 2022, the December Employee of the Month was revealed. West Greene Elementary’s assistant principal, Mrs. Anya Mattingly, was announced as Greene County Schools’ Outstanding Employee. Mrs. Mattingly has been assistant principal at West Greene for 3 years and is currently in her 4th year. One reason for her nomination is because “she puts in so much time and effort to make experiences that the students and staff will remember for a lifetime,” writes Laura Brown, a 3rd Grade Los Puentes teacher.
SNOW HILL, NC
neusenews.com

Neuse News year in review: September

Neuse News delivers hyper-local news to the inbox of our readers every morning at 7:00 AM. Here is a look back on September’s most memorable articles. Kinston City Council approved an economic development agreement for the Butterfield subdivision to allow a developer reimbursement incentive up to $176,880. Butterfield subdivision is located off of Hardee Road, just north of Vernon Park Mall.
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir Community College - Aerospace Manufacturing Instructor

The Aerospace Manufacturing Instructor is responsible for instruction activities related to the manufacturing of composite materials for the aviation industry. The Instructor is responsible for providing one-on-one and whole group instruction so that students are able to successfully complete the course in an engaging environment. The duties of the Aerospace...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Every Child Deserves a Christmas

Santa’s elves from the 8th Judicial District Family Court, Accountability and Recovery Courts, and Departments of Social Services were busy this week gathering gifts for children involved in abuse, neglect and dependency court in Greene, Lenoir and Wayne Counties. The 8th District Every Child Deserves a Christmas program has...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Police searching again for missing Greenville teenager

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair. She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville. She went missing and then was found, earlier...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

YEAR IN REVIEW: Washington’s Piggly Wiggly becomes Carlie C’s

This story was originally published in May 2022. It was one of our most read stories from the year. Washington’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store on River Road will become a Carlie C’s IGA starting Wednesday. Beaufort County shoppers have been coming to “the Pig” since 1989 and Saturday...
WASHINGTON, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant inspections

The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified Food Protection manager employed. Bottom floor of Frigidaire Freezer is not sealed. Woodington Middle School Cafeteria. 4939 Hwy 258 South, Kinston. Date: 11/28. Score: 99. Observations:. Paint peeling on walls and around windows, including dish machine...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Car hits front of Ayden computer store

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - No one was hurt Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a computer store in one Eastern Carolina town. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Lee and Third streets in downtown Ayden. The car broke out the front doors of Langley...
AYDEN, NC
piratemedia1.com

One injured in Greenville, NC shooting

Greenville North Carolina's Police Department (GPD) announced one female was injured in a shooting near Darden Drive in an information release on Dec. 26. According to a Tweet of the release by GPD, officers responded to multiple shots fired at approximately 3:30 a.m. “The victim was transported to ECU Health...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in one Eastern Carolina town had a busy Christmas weekend with three different fires. The worst fire happened on Christmas in which a mother and her five sons lost their home. Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks says that fire on Martin Street was caused by...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

ECU’s Holton Ahlers ends college career with bowl game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of our Pepsi Sports Spotlight athletes over the years has been D.H. Conley grad Holton Ahlers. Ahlers plays his final college football game for East Carolina University Tuesday night. It is not lost on Ahlers and he hopes to leave on a high note. ″I...
GREENVILLE, NC
Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.

Wilson NC- With temperatures dipping to historic lows in North Carolina, the area Crisis Center is appealing to people who are sleeping outside to call for assistance. Nancy Salenger, Director of the Wilson Crisis Center said it is important to help people in times of crisis. She said the crisis center hotline can be reached by calling 252 237 5156 24 hours, seven days a week.
WILSON, NC
FOX8 News

Two North Carolina men facing charges in stolen van, larceny case

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing charges after Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they stole a van and broke into a home in La Grange. David Nathaniel Ross and Joshua Taylor Waters were arrested and charged Saturday. Both were taken to the Lenoir County Jail. Ross was jailed […]
LA GRANGE, NC

