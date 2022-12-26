ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Rolison declares public safety his top priority in senate (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Mayor Rob Rolison, a retired police detective, plans to focus on public safety when he gets sworn in as a state senator next week. Rolison, a Republican, was elected to the state senate representing the 39th senate district in November of this year. “Everything comes from public...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedi mulling run for city council chairperson seat

POUGHKEEPSIE – City resident and member of the City of Poughkeepsie Industrial Development Agency (IDA) Vincent Pedi is mulling a run for the common council’s “at-large” position in November of 2023. Several Democratic operatives confirmed the potential candidacy to Mid-Hudson News on Monday night. Pedi was...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Schmitt wants to be next state GOP chairman

NEW WINDSOR – With State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy’s election to the House of Representatives in November, he will be vacating his political post in January. One of those being mentioned as possible successor is outgoing State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of New Windsor, who lost a recent bid to run for Congress against Democrat Pat Ryan.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet gains new co-chair

POUGHKEEPSIE – With Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison transitioning to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson, as the new mayor, will also become co-chair of the Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet. He will join Poughkeepsie Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser heading up the effort that was formed by Rosser and...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
therealdeal.com

Developer alleges anti-Hasidic bias in permit dispute

A Rockland County developer is alleging religious discrimination was the reason a Sullivan County town denied it permits for a large housing project. The entities behind the Lost Lake Resort project in the Catskills filed a federal lawsuit against the tiny town of Forestburgh, the Times Herald-Record reported. The land is owned by Mordechai Halberstam, who bought it and related assets for $13.3 million in 2020.
hamlethub.com

PUTNAM COUNTY EXECUTIVE-ELECT KEVIN BYRNE ANNOUNCES ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

Putnam County Executive-Elect Kevin Byrne announced numerous key appointments for his incoming administration. Those appointments include Compton Spain as County Attorney, Thomas “Tommy” Feighery as Deputy Commissioner of Highway & Facilities, John Tully as Director of Purchasing, and Robert “Bob” Lipton as Interim Commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Service.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Odell Reflects on Historical Run as Putnam County Executive

As outgoing Putnam County Executive, MaryEllen Odell is looking back proudly on her years of public service as the first woman in the county’s history to be elected to the top governmental post. Legal term limits have required Odell to retire from government, ending a prominent public chapter of her life.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
rocklandreport.com

Rockland County Executive Ed Day: County Corps Member Nationally Recognized

For over twenty years now, our Rockland County Youth Bureau has fostered a special program for teens and young adults called the Rockland Conservation and Service Corps (RCSO). Members dedicate their summer to carrying out environmental service projects in the communities they call home. It’s an incredible opportunity that allows...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Metzger makes her mark before becoming Ulster County executive

KINGSTON – Incoming Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger has achieved one of her goals even before she was sworn into office. She had proposed creation of a centralized county grants office. At present, each department must seek out and apply for grants. Metzger discussed the issue with County Legislator...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Longest serving Orange County sheriff retires

GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff Carl DuBois, who served for 20 years, is retiring in one week and he said he came in as one of the least popular Republicans in the county and will be leaving as one of the most unpopular Republicans. DuBois won his first election...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

An Open Letter to the Board of Education and Superintendent

It was recently reported in the Mid-Hudson Times (Nov. 3, 2022) that the Newburgh Free Library (NFL) was directed to cancel a program on “Witchcraft in the 21st Century”. That article elicited a lot of consideration and prompted me to write this letter. There was a time when...
NEWBURGH, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester

The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
CHESTER, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mahopac School Trustees Punt on Deciding to Change Mascot

The Mahopac Board of Education is uncertain how it will handle a directive from the State Education Department to axe its longstanding “Indians” logos. The Mahopac School District is one of about 2,000 nationwide that still use a Native American as a mascot, but state officials are threatening to withhold state aid for any that may be in “willful violation” of The Dignity For All Students Act.”
MAHOPAC, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

“Fair Pay for Home Care” Launches in Hudson Valley

NEWBURGH – State Senator-elect Rob Rolison (R) and State Senator James Skoufis (D), with Assembly Members Jonathan Jacobson (D), Aileen Gunther (D) and Karl Brabenec (R), Deputy Supervisor/Councilman Scott Manley (R), Ulster County Legislator Phil Erner (D), City of Newburgh Council Member Giselle Martinez (D), Assemblymember-elect Chris Eachus (D), aging adults, disabled New Yorkers, home care workers, and advocates this week launched the Fair Pay for Home Care Campaign to end the New York’s worst-in-the-nation home care shortage by raising home care wages to 150% of the minimum wage by passing Fair Pay for Home Care (S5374, A6329).
NEWBURGH, NY

