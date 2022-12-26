Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rolison declares public safety his top priority in senate (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Mayor Rob Rolison, a retired police detective, plans to focus on public safety when he gets sworn in as a state senator next week. Rolison, a Republican, was elected to the state senate representing the 39th senate district in November of this year. “Everything comes from public...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedi mulling run for city council chairperson seat
POUGHKEEPSIE – City resident and member of the City of Poughkeepsie Industrial Development Agency (IDA) Vincent Pedi is mulling a run for the common council’s “at-large” position in November of 2023. Several Democratic operatives confirmed the potential candidacy to Mid-Hudson News on Monday night. Pedi was...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Schmitt wants to be next state GOP chairman
NEW WINDSOR – With State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy’s election to the House of Representatives in November, he will be vacating his political post in January. One of those being mentioned as possible successor is outgoing State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of New Windsor, who lost a recent bid to run for Congress against Democrat Pat Ryan.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet gains new co-chair
POUGHKEEPSIE – With Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison transitioning to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson, as the new mayor, will also become co-chair of the Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet. He will join Poughkeepsie Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser heading up the effort that was formed by Rosser and...
therealdeal.com
Developer alleges anti-Hasidic bias in permit dispute
A Rockland County developer is alleging religious discrimination was the reason a Sullivan County town denied it permits for a large housing project. The entities behind the Lost Lake Resort project in the Catskills filed a federal lawsuit against the tiny town of Forestburgh, the Times Herald-Record reported. The land is owned by Mordechai Halberstam, who bought it and related assets for $13.3 million in 2020.
hamlethub.com
PUTNAM COUNTY EXECUTIVE-ELECT KEVIN BYRNE ANNOUNCES ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
Putnam County Executive-Elect Kevin Byrne announced numerous key appointments for his incoming administration. Those appointments include Compton Spain as County Attorney, Thomas “Tommy” Feighery as Deputy Commissioner of Highway & Facilities, John Tully as Director of Purchasing, and Robert “Bob” Lipton as Interim Commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Service.
theexaminernews.com
Odell Reflects on Historical Run as Putnam County Executive
As outgoing Putnam County Executive, MaryEllen Odell is looking back proudly on her years of public service as the first woman in the county’s history to be elected to the top governmental post. Legal term limits have required Odell to retire from government, ending a prominent public chapter of her life.
rocklandreport.com
Rockland County Executive Ed Day: County Corps Member Nationally Recognized
For over twenty years now, our Rockland County Youth Bureau has fostered a special program for teens and young adults called the Rockland Conservation and Service Corps (RCSO). Members dedicate their summer to carrying out environmental service projects in the communities they call home. It’s an incredible opportunity that allows...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Metzger makes her mark before becoming Ulster County executive
KINGSTON – Incoming Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger has achieved one of her goals even before she was sworn into office. She had proposed creation of a centralized county grants office. At present, each department must seek out and apply for grants. Metzger discussed the issue with County Legislator...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Longest serving Orange County sheriff retires
GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff Carl DuBois, who served for 20 years, is retiring in one week and he said he came in as one of the least popular Republicans in the county and will be leaving as one of the most unpopular Republicans. DuBois won his first election...
hudsonvalleypress.com
An Open Letter to the Board of Education and Superintendent
It was recently reported in the Mid-Hudson Times (Nov. 3, 2022) that the Newburgh Free Library (NFL) was directed to cancel a program on “Witchcraft in the 21st Century”. That article elicited a lot of consideration and prompted me to write this letter. There was a time when...
chroniclenewspaper.com
Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester
The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster comptroller urges residents to speak up about lack of internet access
KINGSTON – Billions of federal and state funding will be distributed in the new year to fill areas where broadband is lacking, and Ulster County Comptroller March Gallagher is urging residents to speak up about voids in service. The Federal Communications Commission has created a map, which is out...
theexaminernews.com
Mahopac School Trustees Punt on Deciding to Change Mascot
The Mahopac Board of Education is uncertain how it will handle a directive from the State Education Department to axe its longstanding “Indians” logos. The Mahopac School District is one of about 2,000 nationwide that still use a Native American as a mascot, but state officials are threatening to withhold state aid for any that may be in “willful violation” of The Dignity For All Students Act.”
Developer accuses town of anti-Hasidic bias in denying permits for 2,600-home project
A standoff over permits to start a massive housing project in the Catskills has erupted into a federal discrimination case, with the developer accusing town officials of conspiring to stop an influx of Hasidic families. The lawsuit was filed by a group that spent $9.5 million in 2020 to buy...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Supervisor Fred Costello discusses the challenges and opportunities that await Saugerties in 2023
Saugerties Supervisor Fred Costello is looking ahead to a lot of issues that may be resolved next year, but may require more study and discussion and run into the following year. One of the biggest is the proposed Winston Farm development, which combines market rate housing, low-cost housing, an entertainment...
hudsonvalleypress.com
“Fair Pay for Home Care” Launches in Hudson Valley
NEWBURGH – State Senator-elect Rob Rolison (R) and State Senator James Skoufis (D), with Assembly Members Jonathan Jacobson (D), Aileen Gunther (D) and Karl Brabenec (R), Deputy Supervisor/Councilman Scott Manley (R), Ulster County Legislator Phil Erner (D), City of Newburgh Council Member Giselle Martinez (D), Assemblymember-elect Chris Eachus (D), aging adults, disabled New Yorkers, home care workers, and advocates this week launched the Fair Pay for Home Care Campaign to end the New York’s worst-in-the-nation home care shortage by raising home care wages to 150% of the minimum wage by passing Fair Pay for Home Care (S5374, A6329).
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of December 26th
Dutchess County government observes Christmas Day on Monday, December 26 th ;. and New Year’s Day on Monday, January 2 nd , 2023. Offices and Friendship Centers. will be closed both days. Clients of OFA’s Home Delivered Meals program will receive meals in advance of. each day that...
Newburgh to include African American oral history project in K-12 curricula
CITY OF NEWBURGH – Lillie Howard has “beautiful, beautiful memories” about her childhood in Newburgh’s historic East End. She smiled when she recalled growing up in her grandparents’ three-story home on Smith Street and watching her grandmother tend to the garden. “She liked to plant vegetables and things. She had a grape vine, and...
hudsonvalleyone.com
With a little help from his friends, Woodstock Town Supervisor Bill McKenna has big plans for the upcoming year
Running the town of Woodstsock is not a one-person show. It’s all possible through teamwork, said Woodstock Town Supervisor Bill McKenna as he looks ahead to the coming year. “It’s a team effort. It’s not one person, and without a good team, you just don’t get anywhere,” said McKenna,...
