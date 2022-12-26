Read full article on original website
Boxing Day morning shopper footfall up by half on last year, data suggests
Shoppers appear to have defied Boxing Day expectations with early indications suggesting footfall at UK retail destinations is up by as much as half on this time last year.Concerns had been raised that the cost-of-living crisis coupled with rail strikes could affect the traditionally popular shopping day.But central London, which has been hit hard by industrial action from transport unions, saw footfall more than double on Boxing Day morning.Industry analyst Springboard said data up until midday on Monday showed footfall was higher across all three key retail destination types compared with the same period in 2021.On high streets it was...
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
Woman shares how she's managed to do Christmas for completely free
The most wonderful time of the year is often the most expensive, but it turns out that this doesn't have to be the case. In fact, one savvy mum has revealed how she managed to do Christmas completely for free - and yes, we're including the dinner. Maddy Alexander-Grout explained...
Bank warns of the ’12 scams of Christmas’ fraudsters use to ruin festivities
Households are being warned not to let scammers ruin their Christmas.Fraudsters will use the distractions of the festive period to strike, HSBC UK warned.The bank has compiled a list of “12 scams of Christmas” for people to watch out for.David Callington, HSBC UK’s head of fraud, said: “Scammers are devious criminals who use a wide range of techniques and scenarios to steal money from you.“Letting your guard down in the run-up to Christmas could take the shine off your festivities, and can have an immediate and much longer-term impact on your finances.“Scammers will be using the distractions of the Christmas...
Target Offers Huge Post-Christmas 'Clearance' Deals
The days of Black Friday or post-Christmas day sales are, more or less, over. At a time of widespread inflation and tightening budgets, customers are increasingly waiting for a discount before buying anything while retailers are offering this them by a period of whether real or perceived rolling holiday sales.
Americans spent like crazy during the holidays because of high inflation
Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season, as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences.
Strike news – live: Commuters returning to work brace for travel disruption as industrial action continues
Travel disruption is expected across railways again today, with many commuters returning to work following the Christmas break, as industrial action by rail workers continues.Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) at Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains will walk out today noon. The strike will continue for 24 hours, until tomorrow 11.59am.Meanwhile, unions are looking at ways to stage further strikes by splitting ballots by job titles rather than holding a single vote, according to reports.It comes after a day of travel chaos despite a rail strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers’ Union (RMT) coming to an end, with crowds of people left waiting at major train stations across London and many journeys delayed due to the late handover of engineering works.Meanwhile, driving examiners have also announced launching a five-day strike today as part of escalating industrial action by civil servants in a dispute over pay, jobs and pensions.Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) in 71 test centres in eastern England and the Midlands will walk out.
Bull in a china shop: Cow roaming through store shocks shoppers in India
Customers doing their Boxing Day shopping were shocked when they spotted a cow strolling the store. The animal managed to get into the building in the Dhubri district of Assam, India, on 26 December and wandered around, seemingly unphased by the unusual surroundings.Shoppers are seen moving out of its path, as shouts of shock can be heard in the background.The cow then reportedly walked out on its own, much to the relief of customers who could then return to the sales. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britons pack into London’s Westfield shopping centre in search of Boxing Day bargainsStudent’s hair and eyelashes completely freeze in sub-zero temperatures in MontanaStacey Solomon reveals she and Joe Swash are expecting third child: ‘A huge surprise’
No rail travel as Boxing Day sales begin
Scotland's rail network was at a standstill on Boxing Day as industrial action continued. No trains ran on 26 December as RMT members who work for Network Rail were on strike as part of a long-running dispute over pay. Retail bosses feared traditional Boxing Day sales would be hit by...
Looking down on London at Christmas
At Christmas time and as the long nights draw in, London is illuminated by a festive glow. Throughout this cold, dark winter, photographer Jason Hawkes has been snapping the capital from above. "I've always loved London at Christmas," says the 54-year-old, who has spent the past few weeks photographing the...
Aldi is the US' fastest-growing grocer. Here's how a small German convenience store run by 2 brothers turned into one of the world's biggest retail chains.
After the Albrecht brothers took over their mom's small store post-WWII, they shaped the chain's history by cutting costs and arguing over cigarettes.
UK households wake up on Christmas with no running water
Households in parts of the UK woke up on Christmas day without running water, in an outage which has impacted thousands of people over the past week.After some of the coldest weather in a decade, temperatures shot up by almost 20C in some places last weekend, in a rapid thaw that burst pipes across the country and wrought havoc on the water network.Tens of thousands of homes have been affected, mainly in the south of England, and water supplies have largely been restored as engineers worked through the night to locate and fix the broken pipes.But homes in Hertfordshire and...
UK bank holidays 2023: How to use public holidays to turn 19 days of annual leave into 48 days off
The UK celebrated its final Bank Holiday of 2022 on Tuesday following the Christmas Day and Boxing Day substitute public holidays. There are no surprise holidays creeping up before the close of the year, leaving many Britons looking to the New Year for what Bank Holidays to anticipate. A year that began with Britain mired in Omicron panic brought Europe’s biggest armed conflict since the Second World War to Ukraine, a dismal cost of living crisis, an alarming heatwave, the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the disastrous 44-day premiership of Liz Truss.But at least the Lionesses won the...
Energy costs: Government releases dates on £600 payment
The electricity supplier a household is with on 2 January will be responsible for distributing the £600 energy support payment, it has been revealed. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has outlined some key dates in a document. The exact date customers will receive the payment...
Bristol's van dwellers suffer as cost of living bites
Van dwellers have revealed how the cost of living crisis is hitting their seemingly low-cost lifestyle. With everything from the price of food to fuel going up, several people living in vehicles around Bristol have explained how it has affected their lives. Joshua Lane has lived in a van for...
£1.4bn devolution deal for north-east England announced
A £1.4bn devolution deal for the north-east of England would bring seven local authority areas under the control of an elected mayor in 2024, Michael Gove has announced. The levelling-up secretary set out the £48m-a-year deal for Northumberland, Durham, Newcastle, South Tyneside, North Tyneside, Gateshead and Sunderland on Wednesday after months of negotiations over the new devolved area covering 2 million people.
Record year for Irish passports with 1,080,000 issued in 2022
A record number of Irish passports has been issued in one year, with 1,080,000 given out in 2022.The number of first-time passport applications from Northern Ireland and Great Britain was 100,000 out of more than 1.15 million total applications received.The Irish Passport Service announced in November that it had reached the millionth mark in November, breaking the previous record of 935,000 in 2019.Applications were also received from the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, Spain, Germany and South Africa.Meanwhile, the Irish Passport Service said the most popular surname worldwide was Murphy and the most popular baby girls’ names were Emily,...
Cost of living: Deliveroo and Uber couriers face uphill struggle
Lots of us have been cutting down on treats as the cost of living has continued to rise. It's meant luxuries like takeaways have become a rarity for many, and you might be more likely to catch the bus than take a taxi. And this is having a knock-on effect...
January rail strikes: Will my train run during the national walkouts?
Over six months after the national rail strikes begin, the two biggest rail unions have planned to stop work for a total of five days at the start of 2023 – aiming at wrecking journey plans for a week between Monday 2 January and Saturday 8 January.More than 40,000 members of the RMT union working for Network Rail and 14 train operators will walk out for 48 hours on 3 and 4 January, and again on 6 and 7 January.On the intervening day, Thursday 5 January, thousands of train drivers belonging to the Aslef union who work for 15 train operators will...
Energy prospects blow hot and cold
Russia's war in Ukraine has upended oil and gas markets, but also boosted the prospects for renewable energy, including green hydrogen. Scottish offshore wind got a huge boost in 2022, and supplying green power to offshore oil and gas platforms offers a further one in 2023. But making these projects happen within a decade faces several obstacles.
