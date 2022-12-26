ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Very few people these days even practice passing" — 1999 NBA champion Avery Johnson on being dedicated to playmaking

By John Jefferson Tan
Avery Johnson is certain he loved passing the ball more than anybody else on the floor.

Avery Johnson

© RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Hate it or love it, the truth about basketball, especially in the NBA, is that dynamic scorers often overshadow brilliant playmakers. It seems that all the focus is on scoring while other aspects of the game are almost neglected. Even point guards these days tend to be score-first players, as we can see with Kyrie Irving , Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, and others. Former San Antonio Spurs floor general Avery Johnson didn't operate that way.

Everybody wants to score

Ever since Johnson can remember, he always wanted to be a playmaker. As a kid, Johnson watched a lot of Nate “Tiny” Archibald and Pistol Pete Maravich . Before long, "The Little General" fell in love with passing and realized that if he ever made it to basketball's biggest stage, he would be the best playmaker out there.

"I just loved passing the ball. I loved making my teammates better because everybody wanted to score. Then I figured if I was ever going to have a chance in the NBA, I really wanted to do something better than 95% of the people in the country. I was always on passing. I was always thinking about making the next pass. That's what I studied. I studied people that passed the ball. There was no pass I felt like I couldn't get through," Johnson told Beliefnet in 2011.

For some time, playmakers ruled the NBA. Guys like Magic Johnson, John Stockton, and later Jason Kidd and Steve Nash regularly filled up stats sheets with assists in double figures. However, Johnson admitted that those days are gone and that " very few people these days even practice passing ."

Avery made the most out of his specialty

Johnson's contemporary Nick Van Exel once claimed good point guards are already coaches while they're playing. And that's the perfect way to describe the trajectory of Johnson's career. Even when he was still playing, Johnson was already confident that he ticked all the boxes to make a good coach. So, after calling it quits in 2004, he didn't waste time and switched to coaching. First as an assistant, and then head coach in Dallas.

"There are certain things you have to master and be really good at. They just have to be gifted in these areas," the former Mavericks head coach said of coaching. "You've got to be competent. These guys know when you're competent or not. It only goes so far that you're Avery Johnson or Larry Bird or Pat Riley. Secondly, you've got to be able to communicate. You can have a picture in your mind on how to score but if you can't communicate it, if you can't teach it, what good is it?"

Johnson may have never earned a single All-Star appearance, but he is certainly at ease for knowing the he performed well while doing things he loved the most.

