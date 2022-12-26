Prevalence and characteristics of unipolar mania in a low-income country setting: population-based data from the Butajira cohort, rural Ethiopia.

Read full article on original website
Ferric derisomaltose may reduce heart failure-related hospitalizations
1. Risk of hospital admission was lower in the ferric derisomaltose group versus usual care. 2. Treatment-related adverse events were comparable between both groups, with no deaths. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Iron deficiency is a common complication in patients with heart failure and may lead to worse...
Emergency department crowding negative influences outcomes for adults presenting with asthma
1. Amongst patients presenting to the emergency department with acute asthma exacerbations, crowding negatively impacted the care provided in all triage groups. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Crowding in the emergency department, a state where demand for care services exceeds the capacity of providers, has been a longstanding healthcare concern....
Dietary Nitrate Intake Linked to Lower Risk for AMD Progression
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Dietary nitrate intake is associated with a lower risk for progression of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), according to a study published online Dec. 22 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Geoffrey K. Broadhead, M.D., Ph.D., from the National Eye Institute at the National Institutes of...
