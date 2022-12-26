Predicting the diagnosis of various mental disorders in a mixed cohort using blood-based multi-protein model: a machine learning approach.

Read full article on original website
physiciansweekly.com
Many Thyroid Cancer Survivors Cite Inadequate Pretreatment Understanding
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A considerable proportion of survivors of thyroid cancer report inadequate pretreatment understanding, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Amanda Silver Karcioglu, M.D., from Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and...
physiciansweekly.com
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Raises Risk for Periodontitis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) have an increased risk for periodontitis development, according to a study published online Nov. 19 in Biomedicines. Xin Li, from China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the...
physiciansweekly.com
Parental Astigmatism Increases Risk for Child Astigmatism
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Parental astigmatism may confer an independent and dose-dependent association with child astigmatism, according to a study published online Dec. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Ka Wai Kam, from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and colleagues examined the association between parental astigmatism...
physiciansweekly.com
Vitamin C supplementation in pregnant smokers leads to improved airway function in offspring
1. In this multi-center randomized controlled trial, vitamin C supplementation in pregnant women, who were current smokers, was associated with better lung function in offspring at the age of five. 2. Additionally, vitamin C supplementation in pregnant smokers was also associated with decreased occurrence of wheezing in offspring. Evidence Rating...
physiciansweekly.com
Recommendations Updated for Radiation Therapy in Endometrial Cancer
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Society for Radiation Oncology and published online Oct. 21 in Practical Radiation Oncology, recommendations are presented for the use of adjuvant radiation therapy (RT) for endometrial cancer. Matthew M. Harkenrider, M.D., from Loyola...
physiciansweekly.com
Cognitive and Psychomotor Effects of Traditional Versus Modern Antihistamines
The following is a summary of “Old versus new antihistamines: Effects on cognition and psychomotor functions” published in the October 2022 issue of Primary Care by Shamil et al. The most popular long-term therapy approach for treating allergic disorders is antihistamines (AHs). For a study, researchers sought to...
physiciansweekly.com
Emergency department crowding negative influences outcomes for adults presenting with asthma
1. Amongst patients presenting to the emergency department with acute asthma exacerbations, crowding negatively impacted the care provided in all triage groups. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Crowding in the emergency department, a state where demand for care services exceeds the capacity of providers, has been a longstanding healthcare concern....
physiciansweekly.com
Ambulatory BP Monitoring Helps Avoid Unnecessary Medication
Studies have shown that white coat hypertension (HTN) can occur in 15% to 30% of patients with already elevated BP and is associated with a minimally increased risk for cardiovascular disease complications or all-cause mortality. An accurate BP reading is essential for the proper diagnosis and management of HTN, according...
physiciansweekly.com
Emraclidine is safe and well-tolerated for the treatment of schizophrenia
1. Incidence of total adverse events and specific adverse events were similar between the emraclidine groups and placebo. 2. There was an initial, modest increase in heart rate and blood pressure with emraclidine that was deemed not clinically significant by week 6. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Antipsychotics...
physiciansweekly.com
Elevated Interleukin-6 and COVID-19 Pneumonia Patients’ Electrocardiographic Abnormalities
The following is a summary of “Electrocardiographic abnormalities in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and raised interleukin-6” published in the December 2022 issue of Primary Care by Kaeley et al. In individuals with COVID-19 infection, cardiac damage was linked to increased mortality. The underlying cardiovascular problems can be identified...
physiciansweekly.com
Costs, Effectiveness of Laparoscopic, Open Gastrectomy Similar
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — After one-year follow-up, differences in the total costs and effectiveness of laparoscopic and open gastrectomy are minimal, according to a study published online Dec. 28 in JAMA Surgery. Arjen van der Veen, M.D., Ph.D., from the University Medical Center Utrecht in the...
physiciansweekly.com
Comparison of resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta versus resuscitative thoracotomy for aortic occlusion
1. This multicentre, comparative effectiveness study demonstrated that aortic occlusion via resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta (REBOA) zone 1 was significantly associated with reduced mortality compared to aortic occlusion via resuscitative thoracotomy. 2. Future research through randomized controlled trials is warranted to verify whether REBOA zone 1 is...
physiciansweekly.com
Early childhood smoke exposure associated with negative neurocognitive outcomes in children
1. In a pre-birth prospective cohort study, early childhood smoke exposure, but not prenatal smoke exposure, was associated with altered neurocognitive outcomes. 2. Neither prenatal nor early childhood smoke exposure affected measures of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Tobacco smoke is a well-known...
physiciansweekly.com
Rheumatoid Arthritis Teleconsultation During the COVID-19 Pandemic
The following is the summary of “Evaluation of Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis in Teleconsultation During the First Wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic” published in the November 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Avouac, et al. This study aimed to characterize the characteristics rheumatologists used to monitor patients with rheumatoid...
physiciansweekly.com
International Collaborative Data on Pediatric ERCP
The following is a summary of “Technical Outcomes in Pediatric Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography: Data from an International Collaborative” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition by Troendle et al. Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) in adults has been studied a lot through multicenter prospective studies....
physiciansweekly.com
Association Between Cough Rate and Inflammation Markers in Severe Asthma
The following is a summary of “An observational study to determine the relationship between cough frequency and markers of inflammation in severe asthma” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Holmes et al. The link between an objectively determined cough and type 2 (T2) biomarkers and...
physiciansweekly.com
Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Slows Disability Progression in MS
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHSCT) is associated with a slowing of disease progression compared with other anti-inflammatory disease modifying therapies (DMT), according to a study published online Dec. 21 in Neurology. Giacomo...
physiciansweekly.com
Effects of Sac/Val on Cardiac Remodeling, Health Status and Biomarkers by Age
The following is a summary of “Age Differences in Effects of Sacubitril/Valsartan on Cardiac Remodeling, Biomarkers, and Health Status” published in the December 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Murphy et al. In individuals with heart failure and a low ejection fraction(HFrEF), sacubitril/valsartan (Sac/Val) improves survival. They hoped...
physiciansweekly.com
Expectant Management Noninferior to Ibuprofen for Extreme Preemies With Patent Ductus Arteriosus
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For infants who are extremely preterm, expectant management is noninferior to early ibuprofen for patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), according to a study published online Dec. 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the Nemours Children’s Health Hot Topics in Neonatology conference, held Dec. 4 to 7 in Washington, D.C.
physiciansweekly.com
Assessing Iron Deficiency in Endurance Runners
The following is a summary of “Prevalence of Iron Deficiency in Endurance Runners: A Cross-Sectional Study of the Detroit Free Press Marathon and Half-Marathon Athletes” published in the November 2022 issue of Blood by Kohler et al. It’s possible that endurance athletes have higher rates of iron shortage...
