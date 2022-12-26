Provider-supported self-management cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (Tele-Self CBTi): Protocol for a randomized controlled trial.

Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Many Thyroid Cancer Survivors Cite Inadequate Pretreatment Understanding
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A considerable proportion of survivors of thyroid cancer report inadequate pretreatment understanding, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Amanda Silver Karcioglu, M.D., from Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and...
physiciansweekly.com
Parental Astigmatism Increases Risk for Child Astigmatism
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Parental astigmatism may confer an independent and dose-dependent association with child astigmatism, according to a study published online Dec. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Ka Wai Kam, from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and colleagues examined the association between parental astigmatism...
physiciansweekly.com
Black Patients Less Likely to Undergo Minimally Invasive Mitral Valve Surgery
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Non-Hispanic Black patients are less likely to undergo minimally invasive mitral valve surgery (MIMVS) and are more likely to die or experience a major complication than non-Hispanic White patients, according to a study published online Dec. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Laurent...
physiciansweekly.com
No significant differences in postoperative complications found between open repair with local anesthesia and laparoscopic repair of inguinal hernias
1. In this retrospective cohort study, among 107 073 patients, no significant difference was found in complications between patients undergoing laparoscopic surgery and open repair with local anesthesia. 2. Operative time for laparoscopic repair was significantly longer, with a difference of 10.42 minutes compared to open repair with local anesthesia.
physiciansweekly.com
Early childhood smoke exposure associated with negative neurocognitive outcomes in children
1. In a pre-birth prospective cohort study, early childhood smoke exposure, but not prenatal smoke exposure, was associated with altered neurocognitive outcomes. 2. Neither prenatal nor early childhood smoke exposure affected measures of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Tobacco smoke is a well-known...
physiciansweekly.com
US Nephrology Program Director Protected Administrative Time
The following is a summary of “Nephrology Program Director Protected Time for Program Administration in the United States” published in the December 2022 issue of CJASN by M. Yuan et, al. Program directors were mandated to have 10-20 hours of scheduled time per week for program administration by...
physiciansweekly.com
Alcohol Abstinence Aids Alcohol-Related Cirrhosis Across Portal Hypertension Stages
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Alcohol abstinence improves prognosis across all stages of portal hypertension in alcohol-related cirrhosis, according to a study published online Dec. 5 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Benedikt Silvester Hofer, M.D., from University of Vienna, and colleagues assessed the clinical implications of abstinence...
physiciansweekly.com
Swollen Joint Count in RA Patients is Associated with Articular 18FDG Uptake
The following is a summary of “Articular 18Fluorodeoxyglucose Uptake Is Associated With Clinically Assessed Swollen Joint Count in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis” published in the December 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Ferraz-Amaro et, al. The disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) cannot be accurately assessed with traditional examination...
physiciansweekly.com
Large Bowel Obstruction: Prompt Intervention in its Management
The following is a summary of the “Prompt intervention in large bowel obstruction management: A Nationwide Inpatient Sample analysis” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Kwaan et al. Ischemia and perforation can develop from a serious disease called a large intestinal blockage. There hasn’t been...
physiciansweekly.com
Heart Failure Mortality Among Older Adults in the United States
The following is a summary of “Trends in Heart Failure–Related Mortality Among Older Adults in the United States From 1999-2019” published in the November 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Siddiqi et al. The population of the United States is aging, and the burden of heart failure...
physiciansweekly.com
Evaluation of the Economic Stresses Associated with Kidney Stones Treatment: Nephrolithiasis Financial Toxicity
The following is a summary of “Financial Toxicity of Nephrolithiasis: The First Assessment of the Economic Stresses of Kidney Stone Treatment” published in the December 2022 issue of Urology by Green et al. For a study, researchers sought to look into the financial toxicity (FT) of treating kidney...
Comments / 0