ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tesla malfunctions: From recalls to car fires, a look back at Tesla's 2022 woes

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02tsj1_0jua4Y2F00


T his year started with some difficulty for the electric car maker Tesla, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announcing in February that it launched an investigation into more than 400,000 Teslas after receiving 354 complaints about phantom braking .

Its investigation, which would later grow to eight total investigations, resulted in 14 recalls for Tesla's latest 2021 Model Y and 13 recalls for its 2021 Model 3. Combined, the two models received nearly 1,000 complaints stemming from the tail lights not working, the windows pinching passengers, and the seat belts being incorrectly reassembled.

Green Hills Software CEO Dan O'Dowd went on to announce his California Senate bid as a Democrat in April, citing Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the announcement, promising to engage Musk's " reckless deployment of unsafe Tesla Full Self-Driving cars on our roads."

O'Dowd referenced a study that said a self-driving car is involved in a traffic citation-worthy error every eight minutes. It referred to Tesla's fully self-driving cars as "software at its most dangerous." He ultimately lost the race in the primary election, with only about 1% of the vote.

DRIVER EJECTED FROM BURNING TESLA THAT LOST CONTROL

Musk hasn't slowed down his self-driving software, instead announcing in November that the 11th version of the Full Self-Driving software was completed. This latest version, which allows for more capabilities for autonomous driving than its previous iterations, is expected to be available in all of Tesla's 2023 models.

Tesla-involved crashes occasionally evolved into fires , which are notoriously difficult to put out, according to paramedic and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn. In his first firefight against the electric vehicle, it took 4,500 gallons of water to extinguish.

Tesla is clear in its emergency response guide that a fire could require anywhere between 3,000 to 8,000 gallons of water to extinguish. In reality, it is more like 20,000 gallons, according to Wilbourn's conversations with other fire representatives who have extinguished Tesla-involved fires.

However, the 2023 Model 3 will continue to produce its engine without a cooling system, going as far as removing the grill from the exterior, which previously allowed for ventilation. A website dedicated to Tesla fires found 143 cases, 44 of which resulted in fatalities, in 2022 alone.

Some Tesla owners went viral on social media by going public with issues they had with their cars. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Glenn Howerton complained about his faulty Tesla in a rant on his podcast, sharing a story about having to leave his car in a Los Angeles parking garage overnight because the car's keyless entry system and key fob were malfunctioning.

Howerton had been a Tesla customer for 10 years but vowed never to buy another again. TikTok user Mario Zelaya garnered 34,000 followers after he made a similar commitment. Zelaya documented his 2013 Series S battery dying after only 75,000 miles on the odometer.

Despite the mishaps, business magnate Warren Buffett lauded the electric car company for its successes in the 12th year since its initial public offering.

"Elon is taking on General Motors, Ford, Toyota, all these people, who've got all this stuff, and he's got an idea," Buffett said. "And he's winning. That's America. You can't dream it up. It's astounding."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Tesla did not respond to the Washington Examiner's requests for comment.

Comments / 2

dntgiveup1
3d ago

You notice how Elon has become the target of the left after his Twitter takeover. All cars have their problems, GM, Ford, Toyota etc but they aren’t talked about in such a way that Tesla is, so seeing this article is no surprise. My friend just bought an Ion5 and has had nothing but problems with it.

Reply(1)
2
Related
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
TheStreet

GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
greenbuildingadvisor.com

The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Reason.com

California's Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Could Wreak Havoc on Its Energy Grid

In late August, California air regulators announced that the state would ban the sale of most gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a policy aimed at encouraging a shift to electric vehicles (E.V.s). A week later, amid a massive heat wave, California officials begged E.V. owners not to recharge their cars during peak evening hours so as not to overload the state's energy grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
266K+
Followers
74K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy