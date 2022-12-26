Read full article on original website
Thousands of millionaires fled New York during COVID pandemic: IRS data
Wealthy New Yorkers fled the Empire State in droves after the COVID pandemic hit — with more than 2,000 millionaires ditching Manhattan, according to the latest Internal Revenue Service data. Tax filings show that the number of New York state residents who reported an adjusted gross income of more than $1 million fell to 54,370 in 2020 from 55,100 in 2019 — a 1.3% decline. Manhattan saw an even higher net loss of millionaires in 2020 with 2,393 leaving the borough for the suburbs or moving out of state — more than 10% higher than the number of seven-figure earners who relocated...
The incredible shrinking NY: New proof that progressives are driving away residents — including millionaires who pay for their goodies
New York’s #1 — in population decline. Yes, for the second year in a row, we “led” the country by driving the most people out. And, most alarming, the biggest earners who pay most taxes in the state are leaving with them. The double whammy spells economic doom for the Empire State. First, the overall decline. This time, we took the dubious first-place prize in both the percent measure of a state’s population shrinkage (.9%) and the absolute size of the decline (around 180,000). What an accomplishment! The grim number now brings New York’s population loss, for the two-year period ending...
How to Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions
With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
Biggest lotto winners of 2022 in the Capital Region
Six Capital Region residents won big this year and claimed their prizes from the New York Lottery. Lottery games such as the Mega Millions and Powerball made headlines for their big jackpots throughout the year.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
Study: The most-broken house rules in New York
From "keep your room clean" to "no interrupting," many American households run smoothly by following a common set of rules. But according to a HomeAdvisor study, New Yorkers feel right at home breaking those guidelines.
What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?
Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
NY recreational marijuana sales to start: Expert answers questions
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers impatient to buy marijuana when the state’s first recreational dispensary opens its doors on Thursday have some rules they’ll need to follow. Michael Bass, co-chair of the Cannabis Law Group at Abrams Fensterman, joined PIX11 to answer some questions Wednesday. Housing Works will start sales on Thursday at 750 […]
Winning Take 5 ticket worth over $14K sold in Rochester
The news comes ahead of the next Mega Millions drawing set to take place Tuesday at 11 p.m.
Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money
It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.
whcuradio.com
NYS gas tax suspension to end Jan. 1
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York’s gas tax holiday is set to end New Year’s Day. The six-month suspension of the state’s gas tax began in June, as gas prices across the Empire State began to soar. State officials say it’s saved drivers an estimated 48 cents a gallon.
newyorkalmanack.com
NYS Public Authorities Debt Has Ballooned to $329 Billion
State and local public authorities reported debt outstanding totaling more than $329 billion in their most recently reported fiscal years, an increase of 23% ($61.5 billion) since 2017, according to a report released today by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. Public authorities have an outsized impact in New York where...
southarkansassun.com
New York To Receive Final Batch Of ‘Excluded Worker’ Stimulus Checks Before 2022 Ends
Residents of New York will be receiving the final batch of the ‘excluded worker’ stimulus checks before 2022 ends. This program has provided relief to low-wage workers who kept the state running amidst the pandemic, says FingerLakes1.com. Before 2022 ends, one last batch of stimulus checks will be...
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
COVID fraudsters face higher penalties under new bill signed by NY Gov. Hochul
Scammers will face higher penalties and tipsters will reap greater rewards in cases of COVID-19 pandemic fraud thanks to two new laws signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday. The legislation is part of an effort to combat fraudsters taking advantage of state emergencies — as such schemes have drained billions in taxpayer dollars since 2020. “We are sending a clear message: New York has zero tolerance for fraud, especially in our most critical times of need,” Hochul said in a statement. “These new laws will protect New Yorkers and incentivize them to report fraud and assist with recovery efforts while cracking down...
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
More Than 60 Dead Across Country From Blizzard
As more parts of the country begin to dig out and clean up from the massive winter storm that has hit more than 1/2 the country, authorities are coming to grips with the totality of the loss that we're feeling in our communities. The extremely high winds, bitter temperatures, and...
bkreader.com
Gov Hochul: $95 in Additional Assistance for SNAP Households Available By Dec. 28
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $234 million in federal funding to provide all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with additional food assistance. The funding will allow all New York households participating in SNAP — a federally funded program that provides benefits to help New...
Hochul Approves Carlos’ Law
A shot of Silvercup Studios in the Bronx, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently passed legislation amending New York State Penal Law to up the penalty of criminal corporate liability in the event of an employee’s death or severe physical injury to a fine of up to five hundred thousand dollars.
