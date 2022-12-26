ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
BBC

Ukraine war: Drone attack on Russian bomber base leaves three dead

A Ukrainian drone attack on an airbase for bombers in southern Russia has left three people dead, Moscow says. Air defences shot down the drone near the Engels base, but falling debris fatally wounded three technical staff, the defence ministry said. Earlier this month, Russia accused Ukraine of a similar...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone near its Engels airbase

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Russian military reported on Monday that it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an airbase deep inside Russia, the second time the airbase has been targeted this month, raising questions about the effectiveness of Russia’s air defenses if drones can fly that far into the country.
TheDailyBeast

Explosion at Russian Airbase Kills 3 in the Dead of Night

Three servicemen are dead after a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian airbase for bombers, says Russia’s Ministry of Defense. The attack took place near the Engels base in the southern part of the country on Monday. Russian air defenses were able to shoot down the drone. However, falling debris fatally injured three technical staff, the BBC reports. This latest drone strike marks Ukraine’s second attack on the region, about 400 miles from northeast of the Ukraine’s border, this month. On Dec. 5, Russia accused Ukraine of two attacks near the same base and in the Ryazan region. The country’s Federal Security Service also announced that they killed a four-person, armed “sabotage group” trying to enter the Russian border region of Bryansk from Ukraine. Engels airbase in Russia was attacked by a drone again last night.It's a second attack on this airfield in a month. Airfield is located about 700km from 🇺🇦 border.This means 🇷🇺 air defense systems are not that good - no radars picked up the drone and it wasn't shot down. pic.twitter.com/poi2MR4FA9— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 26, 2022 Read it at BBC

