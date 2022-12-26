Three servicemen are dead after a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian airbase for bombers, says Russia’s Ministry of Defense. The attack took place near the Engels base in the southern part of the country on Monday. Russian air defenses were able to shoot down the drone. However, falling debris fatally injured three technical staff, the BBC reports. This latest drone strike marks Ukraine’s second attack on the region, about 400 miles from northeast of the Ukraine’s border, this month. On Dec. 5, Russia accused Ukraine of two attacks near the same base and in the Ryazan region. The country’s Federal Security Service also announced that they killed a four-person, armed “sabotage group” trying to enter the Russian border region of Bryansk from Ukraine. Engels airbase in Russia was attacked by a drone again last night.It's a second attack on this airfield in a month. Airfield is located about 700km from 🇺🇦 border.This means 🇷🇺 air defense systems are not that good - no radars picked up the drone and it wasn't shot down. pic.twitter.com/poi2MR4FA9— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 26, 2022 Read it at BBC

3 DAYS AGO