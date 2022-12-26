Read full article on original website
James Cameron: “I Will Always Mourn Some Of The Stories That I Don’t Get To Make” Because of ‘Avatar’ Commitment
Director James Cameron’s Avatar 3 is already in post-production and parts of Avatar 4 have already been filmed. That’s while he’s doing promotional duty with the December release of Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the original film. In a Q&A with fellow directors for Empire magazine, Cameron was asked whether he felt bad that he was not able to tell all of the stories he wanted to because of the Avatar time suck. Cameron said he had two thoughts on that. “The first is that the world of Avatar is so sprawling that I can tell most of the stories I want to tell within...
Nick Cannon closes out the year with baby No. 12: 'Our lives are forever changed'
Actor and TV host Nick Cannon has welcomed five children — including his newborn daughter with model Alyssa Scott — in 2022 alone.
