Director James Cameron’s Avatar 3 is already in post-production and parts of Avatar 4 have already been filmed. That’s while he’s doing promotional duty with the December release of Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the original film. In a Q&A with fellow directors for Empire magazine, Cameron was asked whether he felt bad that he was not able to tell all of the stories he wanted to because of the Avatar time suck. Cameron said he had two thoughts on that. “The first is that the world of Avatar is so sprawling that I can tell most of the stories I want to tell within...

20 MINUTES AGO