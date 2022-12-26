CBS Sports and Nickelodeon’s presentation of the National Football League’s Christmas Day game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Dec. 25 averaged 22.57 million viewers. The game was watched by 21.67M viewers on CBS with 906K viewers tuning into the Nick-ified Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game edition, featuring holiday-themed augmented reality; fan-favorite characters on the field; cannons shooting snow, presents and slime; a virtual Nick blimp flying throughout the stadium; and tons of special guests; as well as SpongeBob SquarePants star Patrick Star serving as a commentator.
Heralded point guard Jennah Isai is leaving the Oregon Ducks program and heading to BYU, where she will be enrolling in January and eligible to play starting in the 2023-24 season – BYU’s first in the Big 12 Conference.
Isai appeared in 10 games for Kelly Graves’ team this year, averaging seven points, 3.2 rebounds, and two assists per game before departing the program due to “personal reasons” before Oregon’s matchup against Ohio State on December 20.
Isai was the 36th ranked prospect in the class of 2022 by ESPN, coming to Eugene out of Valley Vista High School in Surprise, Arizona.
Isai’s departure will challenge Oregon’s depth in the backcourt, where the team is currently led by Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao who are averaging 14.4 and 12.8 points, respectively.
It also continues a disturbing trend of players leaving Graves program, following the exodus of Taylor Bigby, Maddie Scherr, Sydney Parrish, and Kylee Watson during the previous offseason.
Despite the hardships, Oregon is 10-2 heading into a big home matchup against No. 10 UCLA on December 30.
