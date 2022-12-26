Read full article on original website
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon Films 'The Really Loud House' Halloween Special
Nickelodeon recently filmed a Halloween episode of The Really Loud House, the network's live-action series based on the hit animated series The Loud House!. Not much is currently known about the episode, however, it was filmed at - or next door to - the house apparently used as Jesse Pinkman's childhood home in Breaking Bad in Albuquerque, New Mexico (511 11th Street) in November 2022.
nickalive.net
Kristin Fairlie Developing Adult Animated Series Inspired By Little Bear as a Grown Up
Kristin Fairlie, the voice of Little Bear in Nickelodeon's beloved animated preschool series of the same name, has revealed that she is currently developing a brand new adult animated series inspired by Little Bear being a grown up and navigating adult life!. Speaking to the Splat Attack Podcast, Fairlie revealed...
nickalive.net
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 26-28, 2022 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 26, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 27, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 28, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon UK to Premiere 'Spyders' Season 3 on Monday 9th January 2023
Nickelodeon UK & Ireland will premiere the third season of Nickelodeon's hit international original series, Spyders on Monday 9th January 2023 at 8:00pm! Following launch, new episodes will air Monday-Thursday evenings at 8:00pm on Nick UK & Eire! Additionally, the first two seasons of Spyders have just been added to Paramount+. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
ETOnline.com
Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List
It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Popculture
USA Network Just Saved a Canceled Show
The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' canceled dating series is getting a second chance. Nearly six months after the TBS series was canceled amid the Warner Media and Discovery merger, The Big D has found a new home at USA Network, with Deadline reporting Wednesday that the network is set to pick the 10-part series up.
netflixjunkie.com
“Canceling my Netflix subscription now…” – The Internet Denounces Netflix for Its Treatment of ‘Warrior Nun’, as the Streaming Giant Cancels the Drama Series After 2 Successful Seasons
Netflix has been launching some splendid shows and movies recently. However, what no one can understand is why it keeps on canceling those successful shows. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has canceled a fan-favorite show. Fans were pretty devastated when it canceled First Kill as well. Now, after two successful seasons of the drama, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, too.
Black Adam Is Crushing On HBO Max Now That It’s Free Streaming, But It May Be Too Little Too Late
Black Adam is now on HBO Max, and while a lot of people are watching it on the platform, it might be too little too late for this corner of the DCEU.
Popculture
Why 'Home Town' Didn't Show the Napiers' Living Room During Season Premiere
Viewers tuning into the Season 6 premiere of HGTV's hit renovation show Home Town got a glimpse into series stars Ben and Erin Napier's home. The premiere episode saw the couple turning the script a bit from the usual format, this time tackling a home renovation project at their own house in Laurel, Mississippi, but some viewers were left questioning why the episode didn't show the couple's living room.
Is ‘Yellowstone’ on Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 8 Premiere Date, Streaming Info
Christmas Day has finally arrived, and we hope your holiday season is filled with an extra helping of good cheer. Christmas is a terrific time to kick back and relax, but the holiday season often means our favorite shows are on hiatus. Paramount Network’s incredibly popular action-drama Yellowstone has delivered six consecutive weeks of new episodes, but, unfortunately, that’s about to come to an end. The Kevin Costner-led drama is taking a break before it returns for its midseason finale. If you need to catch up on previous episodes, the first four seasons of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock Premium, and...
‘1923’ Fans Frustrated, Unable To Find Episodes on Amazon Prime Video
The Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is hotly anticipated by fans of the franchise, and they’re steaming about not finding it on Amazon Prime. The new show stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the matriarch and patriarch of the family. The series dropped Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+. According to Paramount, the show is about “the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30
As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Channel Deals — Stream Paramount Plus, Starz, Showtime, & More For $2 Each
Watch hit shows like 1883, Interview with the Vampire, Yellowjackets, Outlander, and more for less. Looking for something new to watch? Amazon Prime Video has you covered with deep discounts on premium Prime Video Channels. Right now, you can get popular streaming channels, including Paramount+, Showtime, Starz, AMC+, PBS Kids,...
nickalive.net
Big Nate | Season 1, Part 3 Episode Guide | Paramount+
Paramount+ today (December 26) released nine brand new episodes of Big Nate, rounding out the first season of Nickelodeon's hit CG-animated Paramount+ Original Series! Stream the new episodes today, exclusively on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. 18. Kindness Wars: When Artur saves Nate's life, Nate finds himself deeply indebted...
Netflix to air documentary on Kai, the infamous hatchet-wielding hitchhiker in Fresno
It will debut on the streaming service next month.
nickalive.net
Nick Jr. to Premiere 'Kiri and Lou' Season 3 on January 2
Preschoolers will enter a fantastical prehistoric world in season 3 of the hit animated series, Kiri and Lou, premiering Monday, January 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on the Nick Jr. channel. The award-winning New Zealand stop motion series follows the friendship between Kiri, a feisty little dinosaur, and her best friend Lou, a gentle and thoughtful creature, as they explore the world of feelings through laughter, song and outdoor adventure. Following its debut, new episodes of Kiri and Lou season three (42 x 5-min eps) will continue to air weekdays at 5:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on the Nick Jr. channel.
Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
