Please, God! Save me from our governor and his obsession with COVID-19 vaccines and federal policies. I read that DeSantis is asking the Supreme Court of Florida to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate wrongdoings in Florida regarding the COVID-19 vaccines. My guess is the grand jury is less about the COVID-19 vaccine than DeSantis trying to out-Trump Trump.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO