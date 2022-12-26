Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 16
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A massive fire that lasted more than 12 hours in a Cambodian hotel casino killed at least 16 people and injured about 50, while other victims were apparently not yet accounted for Thursday, as neighboring Thailand sent firetrucks to help fight the blaze in a bustling border town.
Citrus County Chronicle
‘I think of them’: Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls remembered
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Margret Yama’s phone screensaver is a picture of her cousin, Rifkatu Galang, who is still held by Boko Haram extremists nearly nine years after she and 275 other girls were seized from their school in northeastern Nigeria. Yama was among those taken but later...
Citrus County Chronicle
Thriving network of fixers preys on migrants crossing Mexico
TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — When migrants arrive to the main crossing point into southern Mexico — a steamy city with no job opportunities, a place packed with foreigners eager to keep moving north — they soon learn the only way to cut through the red tape and expedite what can be a monthslong process is to pay someone.
Citrus County Chronicle
South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea staged large-scale military drills Thursday to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years. South Korean warplanes and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil´s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country´s next minister of environment. The announcement indicates the new administration will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation in the forest even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests.
Citrus County Chronicle
Studies tell the COVID figures
Please, God! Save me from our governor and his obsession with COVID-19 vaccines and federal policies. I read that DeSantis is asking the Supreme Court of Florida to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate wrongdoings in Florida regarding the COVID-19 vaccines. My guess is the grand jury is less about the COVID-19 vaccine than DeSantis trying to out-Trump Trump.
Citrus County Chronicle
Newly elected Fiji PM vows to tackle growing national debt
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka vowed to address the “litany of woe” created by the nation’s former government while raising concerns about the Pacific nation’s massive debt. In his first address to the country since being sworn in to office...
Citrus County Chronicle
Fire after highway crash in South Korea kills 5, injures 37
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A freight truck collided with a bus on a highway near the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday, causing a fire that killed at least five people and injured 37 others, officials said. It wasn’t immediately known what caused the collision and fire, nor...
Citrus County Chronicle
3 men in South Africa charged for racist attack at swim pool
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Three white men in South Africa have been charged with crimes including attempted murder after an alleged racist attack on two Black boys that has sparked public outrage. The men were caught on video assaulting the Black teenagers who were using a swimming pool at the...
