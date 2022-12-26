Read full article on original website
Infinite Lagrange Comes to PC
Your new favorite sci-fi strategy game, Infinite Lagrange, is officially coming to PC. Infinite Lagrange is a massive, online sci-fi space simulation game that has been one of the best-rated titles in the strategy category since it debuted. It’s been ranked at the top of the download & recommendation list in the Apple app store and currently sits at 4.7 out of 5 stars with several thousand reviews. Now, developer NetEase, one of China’s top game studios, is bringing their beautiful and ambitious sci-fi strategy game to PC this holiday season with various visual and technical upgrades. Specular reflection, collision monitoring, and frame rate increases are just a few of the enhancements in the PC update. Comparing before and after screenshots, you can see the ships dynamically reflecting light sources around them. The visual differences are evident at a glance. The collision monitoring minimizes model penetration while also impacting players’ war strategy.
10 Most Profitable Anime Franchises of 2022 Revealed
In 2022, the anime industry experienced a whirlwind of big hits. Anime is also more popular than ever now, with many new shows coming out that attracted audiences from all around the world. However, in its home country of Japan, which anime franchises made the most profit for its creators?
M3-2 - Major Offensives
This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M3-2 series of Missions, titled "Major Offensives". For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also have the main Walkthrough page, Tips and Tricks, How Tos, and Essential Side Quest Missions!. M3-2-1:...
M2 - Monster Research Project Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M2 series of side-quest Missions, called Monster Research Project. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
Epic Games Free Title For December 29 is Mortal Shell; Here is How to Claim the Game
Epic Games continues its free game giveaways as the end of 2022 draws near. As New Year is just around the corner, the Epic Games Store spreads the festive cheer with its Holiday giveaway, with new games available every day to grab for free. The day before Christmas saw the...
M6 - Seeking Precious Items
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M6 series of side-quest Missions, called Seeking Precious Items. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
Dark and Darker Playtest Schedule
Dark and Darker, an upcoming first-person PvPvP game, was made available for Alpha playtesting in December 2022. Following two previous playtests, Alpha Playtest #3 went live on December 16, 2022 and concluded on December 26, 2022. Next Dark and Darker Playtest. Following the conclusion of the December 2022 playtest, the...
Will Vampire Survivors Ever Have an Actual Vampire? We Asked the Creator
The success of 2022 roguelike shoot-em-up Vampire Survivors took everyone by surprise, but no one so much as its creator, Luca ‘poncle’ Galante. Galante began development of Vampire Survivors while unemployed in 2020, deriving inspiration from mobile game Magic Survival and Galante’s past experience developing flashy graphics for slot machines. He never intended Vampire Survivors to make it big — he just wanted to make something fun and manage a little community around it.
How to Get Overwatch 2 Player Titles
Overwatch 2 stepped up its cosmetic game from the original Overwatch, adding brand new cosmetic options such as Weapon Charms and Souvenirs. You might have noticed another subtle new addition to Overwatch 2: Player Titles. These cosmetics appear as a subtitle beneath your username in both your player card and beneath your username during your highlight intro for Play of the Game.
Best of Games 2022 from IGN India: God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring and Call of Duty: MW2 were the Highlights of the year
It is that time of the year when we summarize all the best games that came out in 2022. It was a fantastic year for games as we received a range of titles, including some top-of-the-line flagship games across all platforms. It was not only a good year for console and PC players, but the mobile gaming players also got some good games.
Valorant, Pokemon UNITE and 42 Other Games Receive Publishing Licenses in China: All You Need to Know
China has been infamous over the years for not granting publishing rights to major international games in the country. It has been over a year since a new international title was introduced in the country, but the government has finally come through for the players. According to a recent report by Reuters, it seems that 44 games have been green lit for domestic release in the country.
Nintendo Switch: Japanese Video Game Company Had Plans to Introduce a Second-Generation Version of the Beloved Console
Following a disappointing run with the Wii U in the early 2010s, Nintendo made a huge jump when it released the Switch in 2017. The Nintendo Switch became one of the company's best-selling consoles. Now, five years later, we're still talking about it with no sight of a successor arriving anytime soon.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s IMDA Rating Suggests the Inclusion of Crude Language, Realistic Graphic Violence
Following much waiting around by fans, Respawn will be finally releasing the long-awaited sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order next year. Titled “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”, the sequel will see the return of Jedi Knight Cal Kestis after five brutal years of battling it out against the villainous Empire, as he finds himself against a familiar threat.
SA-WU19 vs IND-W-U19: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for 2nd T20
South Africa Women Under-19 will take on India Women Under-19 in the 2nd of the 5 matches T20 series on Thursday. India Under 19 won the 1st T20 by 54 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. Match Details:. South Africa Women Under-19s vs India Women Under-19s, 2nd T20.
The Last of Us Co-Creator Says Show Will Be Most Authentic Game Adaptation With Less Violence
The Last of Us TV show adaptation by HBO will be the “best, most authentic game adaptation” yet, according to the game’s co-creator Neil Druckmann. In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Druckmann and screenwriter Craig Mazin talked about the hurdles that come with adapting a video game into a TV show, and how they plan to overcome them.
Avatar: The Way of Water Crosses $1 Billion at the Global Box Office In Just 14 Days
Avatar: The Way of Water has officially crossed $1 billion at the global box office in just 14 days, and it is the fastest film in 2022 to reach that milestone. As reported by Variety, Avatar: The Way of Water has brought in $317.1 million in North America and $712.7 million internationally, which brings its global total to $1.025 billion. It has so far surpassed Jurassic World Dominion as the second highest-grossing movie of the year and it currently sits at the third highest during the COVID-19 pandemic era.
HP Zbook Fury Sets the Stage for Next Year's Transformational Journey
Disclaimer: This article is brought to you by HP. In the 2022 AEC Industry Outlook survey of more than 500 architecture, engineering, and construction professionals, the report found that nearly 3/4 surveyed said one thing is critical to overcoming challenges and achieving growth: technology. The technological advances of the digital...
Inside Roblox’s Criminal Underworld, Where Kids Are Scamming Kids
In the depths of the Roblox criminal Discord network, a scammer from across the void shows me his best score. A screenshot materializes in the chat — it contains the uncensored username, password, and IP address of a Roblox account that was allegedly captured in his snare. There were 467,985 Robux in the target's wallet at the time of the hack, equivalent to about $5,850.
