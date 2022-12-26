Read full article on original website
The best city break destinations for 2023
City breaks have it all when it comes to the time-poor traveller, allowing you to tick off sightseeing, culture, history and foodie experiences in just a few days.Urban explorers don’t have to go far to find inspiration; there are plenty of top-tier UK cities to explore, as well as under-the-radar European spots to discover. But there are also a whole host of destinations further afield for those after a longer trip.Here’s our pick of places to add to your 2023 travel wishlist for a superior city fix.Valencia, SpainI would add this unassuming yet extraordinary Spanish coastal city to every list...
Dubai Investment Firm to Build a Luxury Resort in Montana
Montana is clearly turning into a destination for people all over the world. Not only are celebrities and CEOs buying up property and building homes, now big money out of Dubai is buying Montana dirt. Montana has been chosen as the first US location for luxury resort developers One&Only. The...
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In India: Top 5 Places To Stay Most Recommended By Travel Experts
India is a fantastic place to visit that provides tourists with a wide variety of exciting experiences. The principle of “Atithi Devo bhava,” in which the guest gets treated as sacred, lies at the center of the country’s thriving hospitality sector. If you’re planning a trip there, we’ve put together a list of the best hotels in India, according to expert reviews.
Exclusive: This $45 Million Historic Villa in Italy Comes With Its Own Vineyard—and Restaurant
Want to make your Eurotrip more of a permanent staycation? Now, you can live la dolce vita from the comfort of your own idyllic Italian villa. When you’re ready to ditch your old digs—or just want to double down on a new one—a historic estate only 20 miles outside of Rome is awaiting its next owner. Perched on top of what used to be an ancient Etruscan village, this awe-inspiring villa spans 40 acres and offers picturesque views of the Mediterranean Sea. It includes an 11,100-square-foot main residence, two guest homes, plus a Sangiovese vineyard and a ton of other dreamy amenities. Although, nothing beats being...
New tech and ocean views: Take a look at MSC's new flagship Seascape
MSC Cruises' new ship, Seascape, will sail its inaugural voyage from the U.S. on Sunday.
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
Encounter in Dubai Where Guests Can 'Cuddle' Penguins Is Simply the Best
Who wouldn't want to do this?
TravelPulse
Affordable Resorts in the Caribbean
The Caribbean has no shortage of affordable resorts offering world-class dining and services and fun activities for those looking to spend a vacation enjoying water sports and relaxing days with world-class massages and body treatments. These are some of the most recommended in this select region. Bahía Príncipe Grand Jamaica...
TravelPulse
What Should Travel Advisors Be Prepared for in 2023?
The year is quickly coming to a close, and what a year for travel it has been. Record-breaking demand for cruises and tours, a stronger desire to experience different cultures and new things and the return of large-scale travel on both a domestic and international scale have made this year a great one as the world continues leaning away from the pandemic and into the future.
All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World
There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
More women are traveling alone. The hospitality industry is meeting demand with offerings like 'Alonemoons' — no partner required.
Luxurious honeymoon destinations like the Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf in St. Barts have started offering trip packages for women traveling solo.
travelawaits.com
My 6 Favorite Restaurants On Capri, Italy
The island of Capri, Italy, is a beautiful small island in the Bay of Naples that’s long attracted the wealthy to its stunning landscape. Many people visit for the day from Sorrento, a busy tourist destination, and once on Capri, they find a well-kept — even pristine — place of stunning hillside villas and a craggy coastline that meets the bluest sea you’ll find in Europe.
tripatini.com
best Car Rental In Hanumangarh - Jodhpur Day Tours
Hanumangarh, also called Sadulgarh, City. Previously called BhatnnerThe Fortress of the (Bhatti Rajput), it became Hanumangarh in 1805 when it was annexed by the princely state of Bikaner. The holy city Hanumangarh is also recognized as an agricultural market as cotton and wool are woven on handlooms here and sold on a large scale. The primary tourist attraction of Hanumangarh is the Bhatner fort, a beautiful structure whose history dates backs thousands of years.
programminginsider.com
Reasons to Avail Mumbai to Goa Cab
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Goa is one of the world’s most popular holiday getaway places for its unique beaches, exotic food, and beautiful basilicas. The place attracts thousands of tourists yearly to experience Portuguese culture. Enjoy the peaceful walks or cruise through River Mandovi in the capital city while visiting Goa. From exquisite serene beauty to seafood to other international delights, Goa is heaven for travelers.
hotelnewsme.com
EXPERIENCE BOHO CHIC VIBES IN LAIDBACK LUXURY AT NEW ZENZI BEACH
Overlooking the pristine beach of Palm Jumeirah, Zenzi Beach is set to be the hottest new beach club destination in Dubai this winter. Hosting a dining experience, weekly brunch and pool & beach Day Pass, Zenzi Beach is for all those who love the sun, sand and all things vibrant with a boho chic touch. This exclusive aura set on the on the Palm Jumeirah offers unique flavours from the South American cuisine, carefully crafted to complement guests experiences in a laid-back atmosphere with enticing offerings for all:
TravelPulse
Saudi Arabia Family Travel: What You Need to Know
Planning a trip to Saudi Arabia with your family may seem especially daunting, but you should know that travel to the Kingdom is a lot like visiting anywhere else. To get started, you'll want to research destinations in Saudi Arabia so you can plan your hotel stays and flights accordingly. In the meantime, reading up on the country's UNESCO World Heritage sites can give you an idea of the best places to visit and how long you need to stay.
A Boutique Hotel on the Riviera Maya Meshes Bespoke Luxury and Sustainability
An emphasis on sustainability, culinary excellence, Mexican design, and personalized luxury are the hallmarks of La Casa de la Playa, the boutique hotel that opened on the Riviera Maya in December 2021, adding to the legacy of its renowned parent company, Grupo Xcaret. Over the last three decades, Grupo Xcaret, established by architect Miguel Quintana Pali and his three brothers, has emphasized sustainable tourism in Cancun and the Riviera Maya through its parks, its hotels, and its unique excursions. By crafting customized experiences, Grupo Xcaret—and La Casa de la Playa with its Exclusively Your Way concept—make it possible for visitors and...
The Burj Khalifa: The World's Tallest Building
What’s the first picture that comes into your mind when you hear the word “Dubai”? I don’t know about you but for most people, it’s the image of Burj Khalifa — the iconic skyscraper that completely changed the way people perceive the Middle East, and especially the UAE.
New York Post
Discover the possibilities at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun
This branded content article is sponsored by Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun. The best kind of vacation has something for everyone: those who want a thrilling adventure, those who want to decompress and watch their worries melt away, and those who want a little bit of both. Fortunately, the new Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun offers an all-ages, all-inclusive escape that’s luxurious, exciting and relaxing. It’s a first-class getaway, no matter how you want to vacation!
Spa Retreats for an Energized New Year–Saline Soaks to Hot Stone Hamams
Destinations in and of themselves, these indulgent global spas provide relaxation and rejuvenation that isn't always possible to achieve at home.
