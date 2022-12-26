ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Windows Club

Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10

This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
makeuseof.com

How to Change the Clock on Your iPhone Lock Screen

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple brought a lot of customization options to the iPhone with its iOS 16 software update. The Lock Screen, which saw marginal changes over the years, can now be more functional and personalized.
technewstoday.com

How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password

Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
hubpages.com

How to Change Gmail Address and Keep Your Account step by step

How to Change Gmail Address and Keep Your Account step by step. Are you tired of your current Gmail address and want to switch to a new one? You may want to use a more professional or personalized email address for your business or personal communication. Whatever the reason, changing your Gmail address is a simple process that can be done without losing access to your account or any of your important emails and data.
Tyla

You might accidentally be overpaying for your Netflix usage

The Christmas season is definitely up there with the most expensive times of year, so as we head into the New Year it's time to note that you might be overpaying for your Netflix usage. From Falling for Christmas to Glass Onion, the streaming service is home to tons of...
makeuseof.com

How to Use the Camera on an Android Phone: The Basics Explained

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android is a relatively simple operating system. But new users and people that have jumped Apple's ship to give it a try might have a hard time navigating it.
CNET

'This Changed How I Use My Computer': Let Me Introduce You to Ctrl+Shift+T

When I recently introduced a co-worker to the magic of Ctrl+Shift+T, his mind was blown. The way he uses his computer has changed. His life, if I may make a logical leap, has forever changed. I honestly can't believe more people don't know about this gem of a keyboard shortcut. So what is Ctrl+Shift+T (or Cmd+Shift+T for Mac users)?
Android Authority

How to video call between Android and iPhone

Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
technewstoday.com

My Phone Goes Straight to Voicemail – How to Fix it?

If your phone is on Do Not Disturb (DND) mode or has the Silence unknown callers feature enabled, it is possible for incoming calls to be sent straight to voicemail. This can be inconvenient, as you may miss important calls until you check your voicemail inbox. However, you can make...
CNET

You Can Free Up Space on Your iPhone Without Deleting Anything

If you don't have enough storage on your iPhone, you only have a few options. You can delete large files, like downloaded movies and albums, but maybe you're not ready to give those up. There are also various cloud options, but that requires shifting files around, and you may have to pay for it. Or you could just buy a new phone with more storage, but that can be expensive.
Android Headlines

Google Assistant Takes the crown beating Bixby and Siri in Voice Assistant Test

Digital voice assistants have come a long way since their inception. They have evolved from being simple tools that could only answer basic questions and perform basic conversions to being able to handle a wide range of advanced tasks. In a recent voice assistant test conducted by popular YouTuber MKBHD, Google Assistant emerged as the best voice assistant, outperforming Apple’s Siri, Samsung’s Bixby, and Amazon’s Alexa.

