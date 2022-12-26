Read full article on original website
Related
How to cast your Android screen to a TV
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to share the content from your phone to your TV screen to give you a better overall viewing experience.
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Clock on Your iPhone Lock Screen
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple brought a lot of customization options to the iPhone with its iOS 16 software update. The Lock Screen, which saw marginal changes over the years, can now be more functional and personalized.
Where to position the router for the best Wi-Fi signals?
The strength of a Wi-Fi signal depends on where the router is placed. Even moving the router by a few feet can solve the internet issues you face and ensure a strong signal everywhere in the house.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
How to scrub your phone number and address from Google search
If your name or email address appears in any search results, here’s how to request your personal information be removed by Google from Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
hubpages.com
How to Change Gmail Address and Keep Your Account step by step
How to Change Gmail Address and Keep Your Account step by step. Are you tired of your current Gmail address and want to switch to a new one? You may want to use a more professional or personalized email address for your business or personal communication. Whatever the reason, changing your Gmail address is a simple process that can be done without losing access to your account or any of your important emails and data.
Four huge changes coming to WhatsApp in 2023 revealed – including new edit trick for iPhone
2023 is shaping up to be a bumper year for new WhatsApp features. The popular chat app is preparing loads of stuff for next year which takes things to a whole new level. Here are four features we hope to see in 2023 which have already been leaked. Picture-in-picture video...
How to transfer data from your old Android phone to your new one
When it's time to switch from your older Android phone to a new one, you'll want to make sure all of your data comes across safely. Thankfully, Google makes it extremely convenient to migrate your texts, call logs, contacts, music, and photos over to your new phone.
You might accidentally be overpaying for your Netflix usage
The Christmas season is definitely up there with the most expensive times of year, so as we head into the New Year it's time to note that you might be overpaying for your Netflix usage. From Falling for Christmas to Glass Onion, the streaming service is home to tons of...
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Camera on an Android Phone: The Basics Explained
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android is a relatively simple operating system. But new users and people that have jumped Apple's ship to give it a try might have a hard time navigating it.
CNET
'This Changed How I Use My Computer': Let Me Introduce You to Ctrl+Shift+T
When I recently introduced a co-worker to the magic of Ctrl+Shift+T, his mind was blown. The way he uses his computer has changed. His life, if I may make a logical leap, has forever changed. I honestly can't believe more people don't know about this gem of a keyboard shortcut. So what is Ctrl+Shift+T (or Cmd+Shift+T for Mac users)?
Boost your connection by checking your Wi-Fi strength from any device
From gaming and online shopping to movie streaming and social media. There are a lot of reasons why you need stable Wi-Fi around your home, and getting stuck with a sluggish or unreliable connection, can become a major problem. We’re sadly not equipped to see the radio waves floating around...
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
technewstoday.com
My Phone Goes Straight to Voicemail – How to Fix it?
If your phone is on Do Not Disturb (DND) mode or has the Silence unknown callers feature enabled, it is possible for incoming calls to be sent straight to voicemail. This can be inconvenient, as you may miss important calls until you check your voicemail inbox. However, you can make...
CNET
You Can Free Up Space on Your iPhone Without Deleting Anything
If you don't have enough storage on your iPhone, you only have a few options. You can delete large files, like downloaded movies and albums, but maybe you're not ready to give those up. There are also various cloud options, but that requires shifting files around, and you may have to pay for it. Or you could just buy a new phone with more storage, but that can be expensive.
Android Headlines
Google Assistant Takes the crown beating Bixby and Siri in Voice Assistant Test
Digital voice assistants have come a long way since their inception. They have evolved from being simple tools that could only answer basic questions and perform basic conversions to being able to handle a wide range of advanced tasks. In a recent voice assistant test conducted by popular YouTuber MKBHD, Google Assistant emerged as the best voice assistant, outperforming Apple’s Siri, Samsung’s Bixby, and Amazon’s Alexa.
Huge Google Pixel Leak Spills Android Roadmap Secrets Through 2025
Google has big plans for the Pixel series, including everything from the anticipated Pixel foldable to the elimination of yearly A-series variants.
Comments / 1