Lubbock, TX

Talk 1340

Lubbock Christmas day Shooting Leads to Teen Arrested by Police

A Lubbock teen wanted for murder has been arrested by the Lubbock Police Department. At 11:39 p.m. on December 25, Christmas day, the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Lubbock Police were responding to a report of shots fired and at the scene discovered 20-year-old Ivan Reed suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 injured in crash on 19th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash on 19th Street and Salem Avenue. LPD received the call at 1:49 p.m. Responders have closed all but one of the westbound lanes. LPD reports that the occupants sustained moderate and minor injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock leaves 3 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a white truck, a white SUV, and a blue SUV in the intersection of 98th Street and Indiana Avenue. LPD received the call at 8:17 p.m. Minor injuries are reported. Motorists are advised to use caution...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help in a Christmas Day shooting investigation. Lubbock police responded to the 2100 block of East 4th Street just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities found 20-year-old Ivan Reed with serious injuries,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Romo founded Haircuts & Hope in 2016. His mission was to give back to those in need the best way he knew how, by cutting hair. After six years of giving back, he died on Christmas Eve. “I plan on making this a life-long goal,”...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle outside Lubbock Whataburger Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Central Lubbock early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around noon outside the Whataburger restaurant located at corner of 19th Street and Avenue Q. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the pedestrian suffered moderate injuries in...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Waxing the City is more than waxing

LUBBOCK, Texas— Waxing the City provides facial and full body waxing services, brow and lash services to enhance your beauty. They are staffed with trained cerologists to ensure the highest quality for each client. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome. Waxing the City is located at 10305 Quaker Ave Suite 800. Customers can call to find out more at 806-701-2790.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday evening collision in central Lubbock that left a 32-year-old woman dead. Lubbock Police were called to 45th Street and Avenue Q at 11:27 p.m. on December 23rd for reports of a collision with injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

Grand jury returns December indictments

A Hockley County grand jury returned several indictments, of which 23 were made public from the office of the 286th Judicial District Court. Don Leon Rodriguez, 23, was indicted for the fraudulent use, possession of identifying information under five items. On or about the August 23, Rodriguez had the intent...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Ring in the new year at Cotton Court Hotel

LUBBOCK, Texas—The Cotton Court Hotel is inviting you to attend their New Year’s Eve celebration. What better place to ring in the new year than right here in Lubbock? Dress up or down and enjoy the “Stars That Shine Bright” package; it includes a bottle of champagne, grapes, party favors and more. Book Now: https://bit.ly/3DQ7I95. Find out more details on their Facebook page at Cotton Court, by Valencia Hotel Group or by calling (210) 220-3054.
LUBBOCK, TX

