Teen suspect taken into custody for Lubbock Christmas night murder, police said
The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public's help Wednesday in finding an "armed and dangerous" suspect identified as Jamaree Shepherd, 16, in the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Ivan Reed.
Lubbock Christmas day Shooting Leads to Teen Arrested by Police
A Lubbock teen wanted for murder has been arrested by the Lubbock Police Department. At 11:39 p.m. on December 25, Christmas day, the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Lubbock Police were responding to a report of shots fired and at the scene discovered 20-year-old Ivan Reed suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
Man shoots at driver during ‘road rage’ in Lubbock, police ask for public’s help
The Lubbock Police Department requested the public’s help Wednesday in identifying someone that officers believe was involved in a road rage incident on December 11 just after 9:00 a.m.
KCBD
2 injured in crash on 19th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash on 19th Street and Salem Avenue. LPD received the call at 1:49 p.m. Responders have closed all but one of the westbound lanes. LPD reports that the occupants sustained moderate and minor injuries.
Lubbock boy with autism upset after special needs tricycle was stolen
LUBBOCK, Texas – One Lubbock boy is upset tonight and is asking for the public’s help after his favorite tricycle was stolen. Jude Porras is like any other 11-year-old who loves to spend his time cruising around his neighborhood any chance he gets. “Anytime the weather’s nice, he’ll get on it and he’ll ride it, […]
One seriously hurt after two-vehicle crash near Slide Road, Lubbock police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash in the 500 block of Slide Road on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 5:09 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to LPD. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
fox34.com
3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock leaves 3 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a white truck, a white SUV, and a blue SUV in the intersection of 98th Street and Indiana Avenue. LPD received the call at 8:17 p.m. Minor injuries are reported. Motorists are advised to use caution...
Man, age 20, shot and killed in Lubbock overnight
Lubbock Police Officers responded to reports of Shots Fired in the 2100 block of East 4th Street. Ivan Reed, 20, later died.
Gun used to kill Monica Lumbrera was revolver outfitted with laser, warrant revealed
An arrest warrant provided new details on the murder of Monica Lumbrera and the arrest of Isaiah Nathaniel Sanchez, 24, in Lubbock County, Texas.
KCBD
20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help in a Christmas Day shooting investigation. Lubbock police responded to the 2100 block of East 4th Street just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities found 20-year-old Ivan Reed with serious injuries,...
Biggest impact of 2022, stories this year in Lubbock and South Plains
What happened in Lubbock in 2022? Here's a look at news stories with the biggest impact on the South Plains this year.
Goltz wants out of jail after threats of killing children, Jews, election workers and law enforcement
A federal magistrate in Texas found Frederick Francis Goltz, 51, of Lubbock is a danger to the community and must stay locked up while a criminal charge proceeds against him.
KFDA
Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Romo founded Haircuts & Hope in 2016. His mission was to give back to those in need the best way he knew how, by cutting hair. After six years of giving back, he died on Christmas Eve. “I plan on making this a life-long goal,”...
Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport
LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
everythinglubbock.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle outside Lubbock Whataburger Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Central Lubbock early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around noon outside the Whataburger restaurant located at corner of 19th Street and Avenue Q. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the pedestrian suffered moderate injuries in...
everythinglubbock.com
Hey Lubbock: This is Why You Aren’t Supposed to Park There
The saga of bad Lubbock drivers is something that we talk about a lot here, and for good reason. While it can easily get old and you don’t need to be reminded of the person that definitely cut you off this morning, there is something that needs to be discussed.
fox34.com
Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q
(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday evening collision in central Lubbock that left a 32-year-old woman dead. Lubbock Police were called to 45th Street and Avenue Q at 11:27 p.m. on December 23rd for reports of a collision with injuries.
levellandnews.net
Grand jury returns December indictments
A Hockley County grand jury returned several indictments, of which 23 were made public from the office of the 286th Judicial District Court. Don Leon Rodriguez, 23, was indicted for the fraudulent use, possession of identifying information under five items. On or about the August 23, Rodriguez had the intent...
everythinglubbock.com
