Santa Clara brings back parking permit enforcement
Santa Clara residents might find an unexpected new year surprise—they’ll need permits again to park in overcrowded areas. Residents on more than 50 streets, including neighborhoods near the Alameda, Levi’s Stadium and Rivermark Plaza, pay for street parking permits to prevent non-residents at nearby businesses from parking in the area. Santa Clara stopped enforcing permit requirements during the pandemic due to city staffing issues, but that changes on Jan. 2. when police begin citing cars without permits.
Contra Costa Herald
New Year brings new Bay Area toll-payment assistance programs
Free crossings for eligible veterans begin Jan. 1, penalty-waiver program coming. Dec. 27, 2022 – The Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) and the Golden Gate Bridge District today announced two new bridge toll assistance programs that will benefit customers from lower-income households as well as eligible military veterans, beginning in 2023.
KTVU FOX 2
4 homeless men die in Santa Clara County in a single day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County says four people who were homeless died in a single day on Tuesday. Each year, about 250 people die on the streets of San Jose. With more cold and rainy weather expected, the county says it's activating emergency procedures at least until Thursday night.
Bay Area shopping center roof collapses during heavy rains
The roof of a Bay Area Big 5 Sporting Goods collapsed Tuesday after heavy rains swept through the region.
Texas couple opting to drive 27 hours back home from Bay Area amid Southwest nightmare
"I just don't trust them to get us over there by Saturday": A Texas man says he and his wife are giving up on Southwest after days waiting to get on a flight, and opting to drive 27 hours back home to Houston from San Jose.
Silicon Valley
Chicago to San Jose for $800? $999 from Phoenix to Vegas! Airfare chaos reigns this week no matter where you are going
Just how crazy is trying to book a flight this week, thanks to the chaos caused by Southwest Airlines thousands of cancellations?. How does $800 from Chicago to San Jose sound? Need to get back to the Bay Area from Phoenix on Thursday? The cheapest ticket is $418 — but you’ll have to spend more than 4 hours waiting for a connection at Paine Field in Everett, Washington.
Southwest travel woes continue at SJC as travelers desperate for rental cars
Tens of thousands of travelers are still stuck, victims of the Southwest Airlines fiasco.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Sikhs Lead Effort For State Recognition
Https://sanjosespotlight.com/san-jose-sikhs-lead-effort-for-state-california-recognition/. California Sikhs have received statewide recognition, and San Jose's own Sikh community played a crucial role. The state Assembly approved a resolution earlier this year to recognize and promote understanding of the ethnic and religious group that totals more than 20,000 residents in Santa Clara County and more than...
San Jose airport rebrand ticks off commissioners
The San Jose airport’s decision to rebrand has exposed a rift between airport leadership and the commission that advises on changes at the South Bay’s sky hub. In a Dec. 14 informational memo to the San Jose City Council, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport Director of Aviation John Aitken announced the airport will... The post San Jose airport rebrand ticks off commissioners appeared first on San José Spotlight.
sfstandard.com
Vandalism Suspected in Outage That Left SF Neighborhood Without Power
San Francisco’s Public Utilities Commission is investigating a power cut that may have been caused by vandalism. The Treasure Island power cut affected the whole island early Tuesday morning. Power has since been restored. It comes after a number of high-profile power cuts were caused by vandalism in Washington...
Silicon Valley cement plant could shut down for good
An embattled cement plant near Cupertino might lose its permit to operate next year. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this month to start a process to consider revoking or amending Lehigh Southwest Cement Company’s use permit. The decision comes roughly a month after the company announced it would permanently shut down its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. Lehigh is the only cement manufacturer in the Bay Area. It currently operates as a cement distribution location.
SFGate
Police Arrest 2 Suspects In Dec. 18 Fatal Shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month at the street-level plaza above the 24th Street/Mission BART Station in San Francisco, authorities said Wednesday. Few details were provided about the shooting, which was reported about 4 p.m. Dec. 18. The victim...
Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting at Mission District BART station plaza
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two suspects have been arrested in the brazen daylight fatal shooting in the street-level plaza above the 24th Street/Mission BART Station in San Francisco. BART transit police only identified the two suspects as a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man both from San Francisco.The incident took place at around 4:07 p.m. on Dec. 18. The Sunday afternoon shooting trigger an outcry from neighborhood residents including Supervisor Hillary Ronen over safety in the plaza.Investigators used video from BART and local surveillance cameras to help identify the suspects and also got assistance from the San Francisco police department. The shooting did not involve individuals who were riding BART. The victim's name has not been released.
Silicon Valley
‘Abandoned’: San Jose, Oakland see air travel collapse amid Southwest cancellations
On Tuesday morning, before the sun rose over the Bay Area, Tracy Hurst was battling torrential rains and howling winds on a 10-hour journey from Portland to rescue her mother. Ita M. Kelly, 78, was stranded at the Oakland airport for five days, left hanging by a full-blown meltdown at Southwest Airlines, and her daughter was not going to let her spend another night alone.
Video of BART passengers being sprayed with fire extinguisher being investigated
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A video originally posted on TikTok that appears to show someone on BART blasting a car full of passengers with a fire extinguisher is being investigated by BART Police. The BART Police Department and its Criminal Investigations Division is aware of the video and is working to recover station and train […]
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Silicon Valley Makes History With Trio Of South Asian Trustees
Three of the seven members on the county's board of education are South Asian --making history for the most representation on the county's powerful education board. The Santa Clara County Board of Education swore in its first Pakistani American members, Maimona Afzal Berta and Raeena Lari, this month. Both members won in November's election: Berta defeated San Jose Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco for the seat held by former trustee Peter Ortiz, who secured a spot on the San Jose council. Lari beat candidate Natalie Prcevski for the seat held by trustee Claudia Rossi, who did not seek reelection. They join Tara Sreekrishnan, who won reelection this year unopposed, and is the board's first Indian American member.
Contra Costa Herald
CHP report: Antioch Mayor’s Blood Alcohol Level during DUI arrest was .121 and .124
Enough for 3 drinks for his body weight, more than “the drink…with dinner” he admitted to; lied to CHP officer; failed field sobriety tests; refused breath test during stop. According to the arrest report of his DUI arrest in March Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe had a Blood...
KTVU FOX 2
15-year-old leads South San Francisco police on wild chase in stolen car
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A 15-year-old boy was arrested after leading South San Francisco police on a wild police chase in a stolen car two days after Christmas. Police said they first spotted the stolen car on Tuesday about 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Radburn and King drives.
SFGate
Suspect in racist rant at Bay Area In-N-Out arrested
SAN RAMON (BCN) Police said Monday they have arrested a Denver man suspected of a racist and homophobic rant against two people at a San Ramon fast-food restaurant on Christmas Eve. Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, allegedly harassed the diners at the In-N-Out Burger on San Ramon Valley Boulevard as they...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022. .A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central. California now through New Years Eve day. While the rain will be. light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue. to...
