Buffalo, NY

Getting the homeless out of the cold and into shelters

By Tom Puckett
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Area homeless advocates are trying to get those without a home for the holidays a place to stay inside. They say with a blizzard this year, staying outside will not be an option.

During the blizzard, the NFTA suspended bus service, including offering bus tickets to homeless shelters under Code Blue. The Coalition for the Homeless' Nadia Pizzaro says that has forced those seeking shelter to walk there.

Pizarro, also director of housing at Best Self, says they're always welcoming food and other supply donations. But she says there's excellent collaboration with Friends of the Night People and Hearts for the Homeless to ensure enough supplies. "We do have blankets, so things like waterproof gloves, you know, warm weather gear, coats, boots, we accept all of those things, because they really assist our clients and being able to get from A to B and to stay warm during this really difficult weather," says Pizarro.

Pizarro says the shelters have been at full capacity, and sometimes a little more. "On the day to day we are full. But on a storm like this, we are going to try to get as many people as we can into the buildings and safe and out of the cold," explains Pizarro. She says getting some into the shelters isn't as easy as others. "There are certain individuals who are struggling with mental health issues that you know, they don't feel comfortable being around so many people, issues of paranoia," notes Pizarro. She says the experience of being around people in a shelter can be jarring, so either they stay out or the coalition tries to find alternatives. But during this blizzard, that won't be the case. "We are actually in a Code Blue emergency weather event. So we would not normally during Code Blue we would allow people to stay on the streets if they chose to and give them blankets, sleeping bags and warm weather gear However, under these circumstances, they will not be allowed to stay on the streets," and Pizarro says she will coordinate with police to make sure they go to a shelter.

The overnight shelters as part of Code Blue are:
Holy Cross 412 Niagara St. Buffalo, NY 14201 (6pm-7am). Must be able to use stairs.

586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, open 6pm-7am (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)

ROC Code Blue Transitional Housing is OPEN 7pm-7am. For location information or if you need a ride to the ROC call 716-222-4020.

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
