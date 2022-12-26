Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
Three Idaho Universities join forces with others in the region to boost tech innovation
Three Idaho Universities are partnering up with others in the region to form a tech research alliance. Boise State University, Idaho State University and the University of Idaho will join forces with ten other institutions in Montana, Wyoming and North and South Dakota to boost economic growth and technological advancements.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Couple Donate $20,000 for Technology, Challenge Community to Match Gift
Pullman couple Jeff and Angie Feuerstein have donated $20,000 toward new fetal heart monitors for the Gritman Family Birth Center in Moscow and they are challenging the community to come together and match their gift. Fetal heart monitors measure a baby’s heart rate during pregnancy, labor and delivery. Gritman...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow police clear U of I professor accused of committing murders by TikTok user
The Moscow Police Department (MPD) has cleared a University of Idaho (UI) professor falsely accused by a TikTok user of killing four UI students in November. MPD also shared a reminder to be skeptical of information that doesn't come from an official source.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Moscow police confirm Idaho professor isn’t a suspect in students’ deaths
MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department confirmed it doesn’t believe a University of Idaho professor is involved in the Nov. 13 homicides that left four UI students dead. News outlets reported last week that Rebecca Scofield, chairperson of the UI Department of History, is suing Texas resident Ashley Guillard for posting videos on TikTok alleging the professor ordered the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.
pullmanradio.com
UI Colleagues make Idaho Business Review Power List
The University of Idaho recognizes Director of Idaho WWAMI Jeff Seegmiller and Associate Director of Project Echo Katy Rodgers. These colleagues made the Idaho Business Review Power List: Health Care Professional Honorees for 2022.
KLEWTV
Moscow homicide update for December 27
Moscow Police issued an update on their search for the killer(s) in the murders of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncavles, and Madison Mogen. The following is their update:. At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of...
newsnationnow.com
‘It’s a forever scar’: Mom of 2015 Moscow shooting survivor
(NewsNation) — Moscow, Idaho, rarely has murders, but there have been a few instances prior to the killing of four college students in November. Angela Davidson told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Tuesday that the recent murder case brought back memories of when her daughter, Sydney Jones, survived a triple murder in Moscow from 2015.
WSU Moves Lawsuit from Former Football Coach Nick Rolovich Over His Firing to Federal Court
PULLMAN - Washington State University has moved former Cougar Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich’s lawsuit over his firing from the local state court to federal court. Rolovich was fired by WSU in the fall of 2021 for not complying with Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for state workers. Rolovich, who is a catholic, requested a religious exemption from the vaccine requirement. That religious exemption was granted by WSU but the Cougar Athletic Department chose not to accommodate Rolovich. The accommodation which was denied would have allowed Rolovich to keep coaching unvaccinated.
newsnationnow.com
Former FBI agent explains TikTok sleuth lawsuit
(NewsNation) — A University of Idaho professor is suing a TikTok user who accused her of playing a role in the stabbing deaths of four students. First reported by The Argonaut, the University of Idaho’s student newspaper wrote that Ashley Guillard of Texas claims to have solved several murders “using tarot cards and other readings.”
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, December 26, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HAROLD AVE; LATAH COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: ACT. Time Reported: 00:44. Officer requested a case. Report taken. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-M11105 Wanted Person. Incident Address: PETERSON DR; Super 8 Motel. MOSCOW...
Lewiston Woman Accused of Killing Ex-Husband Found Not Competent to Stand Trial
LEWISTON - Last week, 82-year-old Kay M. Morrison was found not competent to stand trial for murder. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office, attorneys for Morrison filed a motion to have her evaluated for competency on December 2, 2022. On Friday, Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert reviewed the findings of the evaluation done by a doctor and found Morrison to not be competent.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
15-Year-Old in Custody After Monday Afternoon Shooting and Car Chase
MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department is investigating a shooting and a car chase that occurred on the Northside of town Monday afternoon. Moscow Police responded to the incident around 3:00 in the Rodeo Drive area. Police say the incident began as a disturbance at a home in Moscow. Three juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 ended up chasing an adult male. Police say one of the juveniles fired a handgun multiple times at the man while he was trying to flee in a vehicle. The shots were fired from the juveniles’ car in the Rodeo Drive area. No one was hurt. Officers do not believe any of the shots hit any of the homes in the area. The man fled the area.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
Shoshone News Press
Fire destroys Wallace home
WALLACE — A Buena-Vista Heights home in Wallace has been declared a total loss after a fire ripped through it last Thursday. Shoshone County Fire District No. 1 Chief John Miller said that at approximately 1:33 p.m., fire crews were notified of a possible structure fire when initial reports to dispatch indicated that "smoke was rolling into town" and it "smelled like a house fire."
pullmanradio.com
Flood Warning Issued For Paradise Creek In Moscow
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Paradise Creek in Moscow. The forecast is calling for the creek to reach minor flood stage. The warning runs until 10:00 this morning. Paradise Creek had a crest at 5:00 this morning in minor flood stage. The creek has now dropped back below minor flood stage at just under 9 feet. You can view the level of Paradise Creek here https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=otx&gage=paci1.
KHQ Right Now
Hundreds without power in Whitman, Garfield counties as heavy winds blow through region
PULLMAN, Wash. - More than 200 Inland Power customers are without electricity in Whitman County and hundreds more are without power in Garfield County, as heavy winds hit eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle. The 239 customers without power represent about 10% of all Inland Power customers in Whitman County....
koze.com
Mudslide Closes Lewiston Route
LEWISTON, ID – The City of Lewiston has announced the closure of Vineyard Avenue, from Vineyard Drive to Stewart Avenue, due to a mudslide. Motorists should use an alternate route.
pullmanradio.com
Winter Work Shutdown For New Safer Section Of US95 South Of Moscow-U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Continues To Suspend Construction Permits Involving Wetlands
Construction of the new safer section of U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow has shut down for the winter. The Idaho Transportation Department is building a straighter, flatter, four-lane, six-mile section of highway over Paradise Ridge. Work began in the spring. The new section of highway will replace the old two-lane segment of highway South of Moscow.
Paradise Creek Water Levels in Moscow Expected to Reach Peak Tuesday
MOSCOW -The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Paradise Creek in Moscow. As of Tuesday morning, the warning was set to expire just past midnight Wednesday. At 9.2 feet, which is considered Minor Flood Stage, water from Paradise Creek in Moscow will be out of the creek...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0