US to require travelers from China to show negative Covid-19 test result before flight
The United States will require all travelers from China to show a negative Covid-19 test result before flying to the country as Beijing’s rapid easing of Covid-19 restrictions leads to a surge in cases. Passengers flying to the US from China will need to get a test no more...
Chinese travelers are ready to go overseas again. Some countries are hesitant
A surging Covid outbreak in China. Countries imposing travel restrictions on Chinese travelers, wary of the virus being imported. Scientists warning against fearmongering and xenophobia. But this isn’t early 2020. The familiar scene is playing out now as China battles its biggest-ever outbreak, after abandoning its stringent zero-Covid approach and...
Here’s what could tip the global economy into recession in 2023
The global economy has endured a tough year, with decades-high inflation sapping post-lockdown spending and pushing central banks to hike borrowing costs at an unprecedented clip to bring it under control. Their campaign to manage prices may be working — but potentially at a sizable cost in 2023. “It...
More than 200 cars involved in massive pileup in China’s Zhengzhou
One person was killed during a massive pileup involving more than 200 vehicles in the central Chinese city Zhengzhou on Wednesday, according to state media. The pileup took place on a bridge that was shrouded in heavy morning fog, which caused multiple vehicles to crash, according to state-owned The Global Times.
One of the world’s most congested cities just opened its first metro line
Bangladesh on Wednesday launched its first metro rail service in the capital Dhaka, with officials and commuters hopeful it will help ease traffic in one of the world’s most densely populated and congested cities. The largely Japanese-funded project, known as Line 6, was inaugurated at a ceremony by Prime...
Gas prices had a wild ride this year, making 2023 tough to predict
US drivers have never seen a year quite like 2022. Wild price swings at the gas pump throughout the year make predicting prices for 2023 even more difficult. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that it sparked on Russian oil sent the price of crude soaring in February at the beginning of the conflict. And even though relatively little Russian crude oil was ever exported to US refineries, the fact that oil prices are set on global commodity markets meant that US drivers were not spared a spike in gas prices.
