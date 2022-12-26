Read full article on original website
Local citizen, South Bend police provide hotel for homeless woman on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend police received a call just before midnight on Christmas Eve about a woman who was struggling to stay warm outside of a business on the city's south side. The wind chill at the time was in the range of -30 degrees, according to SBPD.
Holiday Heroes: South Bend Police Department food pantry
--- Eight years ago, officers from the South Bend Police Department took the initiative to address an issue they noticed while working the midnight shift. "So, the midnight shift came up with this idea to start a small little food pantry, and to use the food for, you know, people that when they come across certain scenarios that may be in great need," said Officer Joshua Morgan.
Indiana police officers save Christmas for local family: 'Makes everything worthwhile'
South Bend police officers sprang into action to save Christmas for a family, replacing stolen presents after a break-in left them with nothing under the tree.
City of Elkhart reflects on warming center plan
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - With the worst of the cold behind Michiana for now, the City of Elkhart weighed in on its decision to designate one location, Faith Mission of Elkhart, as the municipal warming center. “Even some of our folks who are unhoused and are choosing to live outside,...
Mishawaka Housing Authority responds to complaints about heat at assisted living facility
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Housing Authority has responded to the complaints about heat at Vannoni Living Center. "Prompted by concerns raised in the local media the Indiana Department of Health visited the facility on December 27. Their inspection confirmed that all apartments have sufficient heat and did not identify any deficiencies in the operation of the Vannoni Living Center," the Mishawaka Housing Authority said.
Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Crews extinguish fire at Bertrand Township home.
St. Joseph County Transportation Authority offering free rides home on New Year's Eve
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- The St. Joseph County Transportation Authority will be offering free rides home on New Year's Eve. From 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday-Sunday, county residents can request a ride to homes or establishments, but not party stops. Those living in the Three Rivers, Mendon...
Granger Morris Animal Hospital flooded
ST. JOSEPH, Ind. --After another water pipe froze and burst, the Morris Animal Hospital in Granger, on State Road 23 closed its doors as well. There are vets on site to handle medication pickups and phone calls, but they are currently unable to see any animals as of now, as stated by the company.
FOUR WINDS CASINOS TO HOST A HOTEL AND SPA JOB FAIR AT UNIVERSITY PARK MALL IN MISHAWAKA, INDIANA ON JANUARY 3 AND 4
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce they will host a job fair on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern at University Park Mall, inside the Old Bar Louie, located at 6501 Grape Road in Mishawaka, Indiana. The job fair, which is in support of the expansion of Four Winds South Bend, will focus on positions for the forthcoming hotel and spa, and feature on the spot hiring and $500 sign-on bonuses for select positions!
House on CR 100N destroyed by fire Tuesday night
WARSAW – A home northeast of Warsaw was destroyed by fire Tuesday night. No injuries were reported from the fire that broke out at 3456 East CR 100N, east of CR 300E shortly after 7 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had spread into the ceiling and...
South Bend Kwanzaa Celebration
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Holiday celebrations are still in full swing, as Kwanza kicks off in South Bend, with the Saint Joe County Public Library hosting its annual Kwanzaa celebration. With music and drinks going, there is also candle lighting the ceremony, with the even free and open to everyone.
Indiana woman crashed into Scale House, arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Christmas Eve
COVINGTON, Ky. — Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a woman on Christmas Eve for allegedly driving under the influence after she crashed into the I-65 Scale House in Lake County. Police received the call of a vehicle that crashed into the scale house around 6:45 p.m.; when they arrived,...
U.S. 31 accident leaves one dead in Marshall County
PLYMOUTH — An Argos man died after a crash on Tuesday morning in Argos. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 shortly before 11 a.m. Police say a Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 and failed to yield the right of way to a truck traveling north on 31.
Volunteer firefighters, bystanders remove goose frozen to beach in Northwest Indiana
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers and Porter County volunteer firefighters freed a Canada Goose Monday near Lake Michigan. The goose was frozen in wet sand on the edge of Lake Michigan. Bystanders at Indiana Dunes State Park first spotted the bird. They tried to rescue it but needed more help. Crews arrived and […]
SBN contractors working overtime delivering misplaced luggage
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- Airlines are still reeling from the chaos caused by the holiday blizzard. The storm hit during peak travel time, cancelling flights all over the country. Travelers, and in some cases, luggage, were left stranded. Now, airlines have to deal with bags and bags of misplaced luggage. Contractors...
Woman arrested after leaving child at crash, leading police on snowy foot chase
A woman in Van Buren County is under arrest after leaving a child at the scene of a crash, leading police on a foot chase.
One Shot In Merrillville Parking Lot Christmas Morning
On Sunday, 12/25/2022 at approximately 10:45 AM, Merrillville Police Officers were dispatched to the Meijer parking lot (611 W Lincoln Highway) in reference to a shooting incident, according to Merrillville Police. Patrol officers responded to the scene and were unable to locate anyone in the parking lot. A short time...
Mishawaka Catholic Parish flooded
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --The Mishawaka Catholic Parish reported a pipe in the wall of their kitchen burst, which the water shut off their furnace and alerted them about the problem. This allowed them to start cleaning up the flooding before any major damage.
Don't throw away those real Christmas trees just yet!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- If you bought a real Christmas tree for the holidays, don’t throw it away just yet!. Recycling of real Christmas trees is much friendlier to our environment, and local cities are making it just as easy as trash pickup. Authentic Christmas trees absorb carbon dioxide...
South Bend Police respond to 400+ calls during blizzard warning
South Bend Police officers responded to more than 400 calls for service during the blizzard warning, from 4 p.m. on Friday through 12 p.m. on Saturday. During that time, their officers patrolled in sub-zero wind chills, white-out conditions and on slick roads. A reminder that St. Joseph County and several...
