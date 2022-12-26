ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Woman killed in ‘heartbreaking’ Christmas Eve shooting at pub

A shooting at a pub on Christmas Eve in which a woman was killed and a number of other people injured has been described as “heartbreaking”.Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village at around 11.50pm on Saturday following reports of gunshots.The force said a young woman was taken to hospital with a gunshot injury and was pronounced dead.Three men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and a number of other people were also injured, police said.Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle said the incident was “heartbreaking” and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.She...
The Independent

Four killed and more than 30 injured as bus rolls over on icy highway

Four people were killed and dozens of other passengers injured when a bus rolled over on an icy highway in Canada.The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say that the bus crashed on Christmas Eve in the interior of British Columbia.The Mounties said that they received multiple calls on Saturday at around 6pm about the crash, which took place on Highway 97C near Merritt, BC.The accident remains under investigation but authorities say that icy road conditions are thought to have been the cause.Regional health officials say that 53 patients were taken to the hospital and 36 people were treated for injuries...
The Independent

Man fighting for life and toddler seriously injured in three-vehicle crash

A man is fighting for life in hospital and a toddler has been left with serious injuries after a Christmas Day crash in Gwent. The crash happened at around 1pm on Yard Coal Rise in Blackwood and involved a Vauxhall Corsa, a Mini Cooper and a Vauxhall Astra. A 29-year-old man has been left with life threatening injuries, a three-year-old girl was seriously hurt and a 33-year-old woman was injured.They were all travelling in the Corsa and were taken to hospital.A police spokesman said: “The driver of a Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries. He’s been arrested on suspicion of three offences of serious injury by dangerous driving, and being unfit through drink or drugs.“We’ve been making inquiries to trace a red Vauxhall Astra, which was also being driven on the road at the time and have now located the car.“Another man, aged 25, has been arrested on suspicion of three offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and being unfit through drink or drugs. Both men remain in police custody.”Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.
Daily Mail

First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die

A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...
The Independent

Dog ‘started fire’ on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning hairdryer on

A dog is believed to have caused a fire in a house on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning a hairdryer on.Essex Fire Service said crews were called to Hockley on Saturday evening following reports of a smoke-filled house.Firefighters reported a smouldering blaze in a bedroom and quickly worked to extinguish it, believing it was caused by a dog who jumped on a bed and turned a hairdryer on, causing it to set the bedding alight.The service has urged people to unplug electrical appliances when they are not being used.Watch Manager Gary Shinn said: “The homeowner was out and came back...
CBS San Francisco

Driver arrested after deadly wrong-way crash on eastbound Highway 4 in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) –  A crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning left one person dead, three others including an infant hospitalized and the wrong-way driver under arrest, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP initially received a report around 11:05 a.m. of someone driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The vehicle, a Dodge Durango, collided head-on into a Honda Accord. A Toyota and a tanker truck then hit the Honda. The Dodge driver fled but was taken into custody by Pittsburg police, CHP officials said.The Honda...
PITTSBURG, CA
International Business Times

3 People Found Dead In Colorado Residence; Suspect In Custody

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after three people were found dead at a house in Aurora, Colorado. Police responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street in the Willow Park neighborhood in Aurora on Saturday evening. Responding officers said they didn't find anything suspicious at the scene on arrival that would have suggested a forced entry, so eventually left the home, KKTV reported.
AURORA, CO
The Independent

‘We have so many questions’: Family’s agony as father-of-three dies after being hit by police Taser

A family has spoken of its ‘trauma’ after a father-of-three died after being hit ‘multiple times’ by a Taser fired by police.Sali Byberi, 29, died after he allegedly assaulted a police officer called to investigate ‘a disturbance’ last month.Body camera footage shows officers speaking to several people before the alleged assault by Sali, according to a report by police watchdogs.The officers then attempted to arrest him before footage shows him resisting.Sali was then struck by a Taser several times by an officer, “incapacitating” him before he became suddenly unwell.Despite paramedics being called Sali tragically died there at the scene in...
New York Post

Teen spends Christmas in the hospital after swallowing a bluebottle

A teenage boy spent Christmas Day in hospital after swallowing a bluebottle while swimming at Bondi Beach in Australia. The 18-year-old managed to make his way back to shore after the stinger crawled into his mouth, where he was treated by lifeguards, who called an ambulance at about 1:20 pm. A spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance told NCA NewsWire that paramedics attended the scene and took the boy by road to St Vincent’s Hospital. He was later discharged, the hospital confirmed on Monday. It is not known how the bluebottle made its way into the boy’s mouth, or if it was dead or alive...

