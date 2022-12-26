Read full article on original website
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Two arrested after Elle Edwards killed on Christmas Eve
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old who was shot at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve. Beautician Elle Edwards died in hospital after being shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village. Police said a 30-year-old man has...
Woman killed in ‘heartbreaking’ Christmas Eve shooting at pub
A shooting at a pub on Christmas Eve in which a woman was killed and a number of other people injured has been described as “heartbreaking”.Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village at around 11.50pm on Saturday following reports of gunshots.The force said a young woman was taken to hospital with a gunshot injury and was pronounced dead.Three men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and a number of other people were also injured, police said.Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle said the incident was “heartbreaking” and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.She...
Four killed and more than 30 injured as bus rolls over on icy highway
Four people were killed and dozens of other passengers injured when a bus rolled over on an icy highway in Canada.The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say that the bus crashed on Christmas Eve in the interior of British Columbia.The Mounties said that they received multiple calls on Saturday at around 6pm about the crash, which took place on Highway 97C near Merritt, BC.The accident remains under investigation but authorities say that icy road conditions are thought to have been the cause.Regional health officials say that 53 patients were taken to the hospital and 36 people were treated for injuries...
Man fighting for life and toddler seriously injured in three-vehicle crash
A man is fighting for life in hospital and a toddler has been left with serious injuries after a Christmas Day crash in Gwent. The crash happened at around 1pm on Yard Coal Rise in Blackwood and involved a Vauxhall Corsa, a Mini Cooper and a Vauxhall Astra. A 29-year-old man has been left with life threatening injuries, a three-year-old girl was seriously hurt and a 33-year-old woman was injured.They were all travelling in the Corsa and were taken to hospital.A police spokesman said: “The driver of a Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries. He’s been arrested on suspicion of three offences of serious injury by dangerous driving, and being unfit through drink or drugs.“We’ve been making inquiries to trace a red Vauxhall Astra, which was also being driven on the road at the time and have now located the car.“Another man, aged 25, has been arrested on suspicion of three offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and being unfit through drink or drugs. Both men remain in police custody.”Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.
First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die
A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...
Parents of a three-month-old baby girl mauled to death by a husky appear in court over tragic attack
THE parents of a three-month-old baby girl who was mauled to death by a husky have appeared in court. Vince King and Karen Alcock faced a judge today at Lincoln Crown Court. The pair, 54 and 41, were charged with being the owner and/or in charge of a dog which was out of control causing injury resulting in death.
WJAC TV
'They never come inside:' Claysburg man charged after 4 dogs found in deplorable condition
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Bedford State Police say a Claysburg man is behind bars after four dogs were found living in deplorable conditions. According to the affidavit, the investigation began in early October as troopers were assisting Greenfield Township Police at a residence in Kimmel Township.
Dog ‘started fire’ on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning hairdryer on
A dog is believed to have caused a fire in a house on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning a hairdryer on.Essex Fire Service said crews were called to Hockley on Saturday evening following reports of a smoke-filled house.Firefighters reported a smouldering blaze in a bedroom and quickly worked to extinguish it, believing it was caused by a dog who jumped on a bed and turned a hairdryer on, causing it to set the bedding alight.The service has urged people to unplug electrical appliances when they are not being used.Watch Manager Gary Shinn said: “The homeowner was out and came back...
Two children and four adults dead in horrific Tennessee house fire one day after Christmas
SIX people, including two children, are dead after a fire ripped through a home just a day after Christmas. The unidentified victims were found on Monday morning inside a home in Cumberland County,. , about two hours west of Nashville. Cumberland County fire officials responded to calls of a fire...
toofab.com
Motorcyclist Captures Terrifying Moment Pickup Truck Flew Into Him During Fatal Crash
A driver allegedly speeding in a stolen car was killed -- while the motorcyclist says he recorded his own "near death" The moment a pickup truck went flying toward Stephen Levey as he sat on his motorcycle at a red light was captured on camera -- and it's a terrifying video to watch.
Driver arrested after deadly wrong-way crash on eastbound Highway 4 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – A crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning left one person dead, three others including an infant hospitalized and the wrong-way driver under arrest, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP initially received a report around 11:05 a.m. of someone driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The vehicle, a Dodge Durango, collided head-on into a Honda Accord. A Toyota and a tanker truck then hit the Honda. The Dodge driver fled but was taken into custody by Pittsburg police, CHP officials said.The Honda...
Deming woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run
Authorities said evidence at the scene helped their investigation.
NBC Philadelphia
Wrong-Way Pickup Truck Crash on I-495 Leaves 4 Dead, Vehicles Mangled
Four people died in a nighttime wrong-way wreck involving two pickup trucks on Interstate 495 in Delaware. The wreck after the I-95 split near Exit 1 - U.S. Route 13 took place Wednesday around 11:50 p.m. and left the northbound lanes of I-495 in New Castle County closed for hours into Thursday morning.
International Business Times
3 People Found Dead In Colorado Residence; Suspect In Custody
A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after three people were found dead at a house in Aurora, Colorado. Police responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street in the Willow Park neighborhood in Aurora on Saturday evening. Responding officers said they didn't find anything suspicious at the scene on arrival that would have suggested a forced entry, so eventually left the home, KKTV reported.
‘We have so many questions’: Family’s agony as father-of-three dies after being hit by police Taser
A family has spoken of its ‘trauma’ after a father-of-three died after being hit ‘multiple times’ by a Taser fired by police.Sali Byberi, 29, died after he allegedly assaulted a police officer called to investigate ‘a disturbance’ last month.Body camera footage shows officers speaking to several people before the alleged assault by Sali, according to a report by police watchdogs.The officers then attempted to arrest him before footage shows him resisting.Sali was then struck by a Taser several times by an officer, “incapacitating” him before he became suddenly unwell.Despite paramedics being called Sali tragically died there at the scene in...
Eerie new details emerge after missing woman’s chilling 911 call about someone ‘chasing her’ as workers find body
THE body of a missing woman has been identified four years after she made a chilling 911 call before she vanished. Lauren Thompson was last seen in Texas on January 10, 2019, when she made a disturbing call to 911 claiming she was in a wooded area and believed someone was chasing her.
International Business Times
2 Toddlers Found Inside Freezing Car With Deceased Man And Woman In Front Seat
Two children of "toddler age" were found freezing inside a vehicle with a deceased man and woman in a North Carolina parking lot, officials said. It is believed the toddlers spent the cold night in the backseat of the vehicle while the dead bodies were in the front seat. The...
Adelaide teenage girl, 16, allegedly stabs man, 55 at Andrews Farm on Boxing Day
Police were called to a home on Petherton Road, in Andrews Farm, in Adelaide's north, just after 2.50am on Monday to reports of a domestic assault.
Teen spends Christmas in the hospital after swallowing a bluebottle
A teenage boy spent Christmas Day in hospital after swallowing a bluebottle while swimming at Bondi Beach in Australia. The 18-year-old managed to make his way back to shore after the stinger crawled into his mouth, where he was treated by lifeguards, who called an ambulance at about 1:20 pm. A spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance told NCA NewsWire that paramedics attended the scene and took the boy by road to St Vincent’s Hospital. He was later discharged, the hospital confirmed on Monday. It is not known how the bluebottle made its way into the boy’s mouth, or if it was dead or alive...
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
