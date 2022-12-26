ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

'False promises, worthless routes': Taunton man pleads guilty in vending machine scam

By Ed Baker, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

FALL RIVER — A 54-year-old Taunton man has pleaded guilty to fraud in a vending machine scam .

Kevin Lennon pleaded guilty in Bristol County Superior Court on Dec. 20 to defrauding three third-party buyers who purchased vending machine routes from his company KBL Inc .

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Lennon "sold false promises to aspiring small-business owners on the strength of fabricated records and misleading agreements."

"We are pleased that he will be held accountable for his crimes and pay restitution to his victims," she added.

Judge Raffi Yassayan sentenced Lennon to two years in the House of Correction with credit for 36 days served, and the balance of the sentence was suspended.

Yassayan ordered Lennon to complete four years of probation, with conditions that required him to pay restitution to victims named in the indictments and to cease all sales, leases or licensing requirements for vending machine routes or any other vending machine-related services.

According to prosecutors, Lennon is the president and sole officer of the vending machine company KBL Inc.

The company was founded over 30 years ago as a family-run business that installed and serviced vending machines at commercial businesses, offices, hospitals and other locations throughout Massachusetts.

According to the attorney general, Lennon took exclusive control over KBL during the last decade and focused on selling vending routes at locations the company had already set up.

"The buyers were individuals who wanted to purchase and run an established vending route as a small business and expected to collect profits from the sales of food and drinks from the machines," according to the attorney general's office.

Prosecutors said Lennon defrauded the buyers of approximately $187,500 by making false promises to the third-party buyers about expected profits from the vending machines.

Lennon allegedly used false promotions, fraudulent misrepresentations and fabricated financial statements.

Prosecutors said Lennon "induced two victims to pay him tens of thousands of dollars for worthless routes based on fabricated documentation, including spreadsheets, of past profits at the vending locations they purchased. "

Lennon allegedly defrauded the third victim by agreeing to resell his routes and machines after they failed to perform as promised.

Prosecutors stated the victim learned that one of his vending routes was resold by Lennon to a third party, and he kept all the proceeds for himself.

A Bristol County Superior Court grand jury on May 6 indicted Lennon on three counts of theft over $1,200 and two counts of "publishing false or exaggerated statements."

Prosecutors alleged the larceny offenses and false financial statements involved Taunton vending machine "third party buyers" on May 1, 2017, Feb. 10, 2019 and Oct. 29, 2010.

A court summary states Lennon was investigated by State Police and Sallyann Nelligan, who serves Healey as director of financial investigations.

"The Taunton Police Department referred the case to the attorney general and provided valuable assistance to the investigation," stated court officials.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: 'False promises, worthless routes': Taunton man pleads guilty in vending machine scam

