Fatal crash on Route 24; E.B. snack bar: Top 5 stories in the Brockton area last week

BROCKTON − Just Checking In held its annual Operation Wreaths for Veterans at Melrose Cemetery in Brockton. Event organizer Mary Waldron and about 200 volunteers participated in placing wreaths on the veterans' graves.

The indoor snack bar at East Bridgewater Jr./Sr. High School was renamed as the Laurie Dewhurst Concession Stand. Dewhurst, an East Bridgewater resident, died of cancer in January 2022.

Woman killed in fatal crash on Route 24 in Bridgewater

One woman has died after a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 southbound Monday evening, the Plymouth County district attorney's office said Tuesday. "The Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash at around 5:45 p.m. south of Route 123 in the town of Bridgewater, Beth Stone, a spokesperson for the district attorney, said. The victim, a 58-year-old woman, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Man arrested in New York in connection with Stoughton homicide

A man with ties to Stoughton and Brockton has been arrested in New York in connection with a homicide that occurred in Stoughton, officials said. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on Dec. 17 on a Stoughton District Court warrant charging him with murder in the slaying of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk County district attorney's office said. Carter "had a relationship history with Buckner," a spokesperson for the DA's office said. Buckner was found dead inside an outbuilding behind the main house at 743 Park St. in Stoughton on Dec. 13.

East Bridgewater high school's snack bar renamed for mom who died of cancer

The indoor snack bar at East Bridgewater Jr./Sr. High School was renamed as the Laurie Dewhurst Concession Stand during a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Dewhurst, an East Bridgewater resident, died of cancer in January 2022. Family members Jeffrey Dewhurst, Luke Dewhurst, Brett Dewhurst, Grady Dewhurst, Sydney Dewhurst, Austin Dewhurst, Beverly Gates, Debbie Chipman and Janice Flynn attended the ceremony.

Brockton High gets green light to begin massive, multiyear construction project

Brockton Public Schools announced Wednesday that Brockton High School has been invited to move forward into the next phase of a massive, multiyear redevelopment plan to redesign the aging school building. Brockton High, the largest secondary school in the state and one of the largest public high schools on the East Coast, has now entered the "eligibility period" of the Massachusetts School Building Authority CORE grant program, a program established in 2004 to help fund the reconstruction of the state's public schools.

Judge lets Brockton murder charge stand despite 'appalling' lapses by prosecutor

Jacqueline Avelino Mendes will be tried for murder in the road-rage stabbing of Jennifer Landry despite "appalling" lapses by a Plymouth County prosecutor, a judge ruled Friday. Mendes' attorney sought to have the case thrown out because Assistant District Attorney Richard F. Linehan didn't hand over key information like the names of witnesses and statements to police by Mendes herself until three days before the original trial date of Oct. 31. Prosecutors contend that Mendes, a Fall River woman who was 32 at the time, fatally stabbed Landry in the neck on June 28, 2019. Landry, a 41-year-old Brockton woman, had repeatedly braked in front of Mendes, and Mendes had honked at Landry before the physical altercation between the two at Belmont and Grafton streets.

