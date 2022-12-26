ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

'Fruit that sells itself': Haiti's succulent mangos journey from family farm to Brockton

By Alisha Saint-Ciel, The Enterprise
 3 days ago

BROCKTON — Deep in the lush mountains of Haiti, a family tradition of tropical fruit exportation was born 65 years ago and is now a major Haitian mango exporter to Brockton.

Every year over 65,000 of their mangos enter Brockton from a journey across the Atlantic Ocean by boat and then a three-day drive from the ports of Florida.

Kervin Edouard , 33, started his own LLC, Mango Man Swerv, about four years ago to continue his father Germain Paul's legacy of exporting fruit to the United States from the island of Haiti. Paul died in September at 81 years old.

As a young man, Paul started working in a regular job in Haiti, saved his money aggressively and eventually purchased a tomato factory that was up for grabs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTLkp_0juZy4De00

Paul converted the one-time tomato factory into a full-blown Madame Francis mango processing factory. The prized Madame Francis is the signature mango of Haiti.

Edouard watched his family build the business from the ground up and manage acres of farmland to produce the famous mangos.

Not only does Edouard have exotic foods, including sugar cane, but he also sells pressed juice from the mangos uniquely grown in Haiti. The kidney-shaped fruit is light orange with a slight green color to it.

"Haitian mangos are the best mangos worldwide. They are sweet and juicy. Once you have one, you'll want more," Edouard said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vlrgc_0juZy4De00

Haitian Mangos are known for their many health benefits and the out-of-this-world flavor that mangos in the United States could not compare to, Edouard said.

The exotic fruit can be purchased online and shipped directly to your door, or customers can pick up the mangos from the Brockton factory location once an order is placed .

The Haitian mangos are seasonal fruit and can be purchased from March to early September.

"It's the fruit that sells itself," Edouard said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kskZY_0juZy4De00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6gYL_0juZy4De00

Currently, mangos are out of stock as they are not in season. Pre-orders will start in April 2023.

Edouard wanted to plant his roots in Brockton as it's the middle ground for his large customer base in Massachusetts, he said.

The business has customers from as deep as the north shore to Rhode Island and all over Massachusetts and beyond.

The end goal for the company is to continue serving the local area with delicious fruit, passing down generational wealth and teaching Brocktonians the rich Haitian culture.

The young entrepreneur also has other business endeavors, including Swerv It Moving Inc. and Swerv Catering, that he's continuing to grow alongside his fruit exportation business.

For more information, visit mangomanswerv.com , call 857-891-1520 or email mangomanswerv@gmail.com .

Enterprise staff reporter Alisha Saint-Ciel can be reached by email at stciela@gannett.com . You can follow her on Twitter at @alishaspeakss and Instagram at Alishaatv. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today .

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: 'Fruit that sells itself': Haiti's succulent mangos journey from family farm to Brockton

