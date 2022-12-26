ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, OH

Stow City Council seeks volunteers for income tax review board

By Stow Sentry
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lEauj_0juZxxCn00

Stow City Council is seeking volunteers to fill two vacancies on the city's Income Tax Board of Review for a two-year term.

The Income Tax Board of Review approves regulations and hears appeals. The board schedules hearings as needed and may affirm, reverse or modify the tax administrator’s assessment or any part of that assessment.

Qualifications for members: Members must be Stow residents and cannot be employees, elected officials or contractors with the municipality at any time during their term or in the five years immediately preceding the date of appointment. Members will be appointed by City Council.

For an application, contact the Clerk of Council Office at 330-689-2859 or www.stowohio.org/DocumentCenter/View/6142/Application---Income-Tax-Board- of-Review-PDF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Will Cuyahoga County lose its ‘Judge Joan’?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg finds herself in familiar territory this December and January. For the second time in 16 years, the highly regarded Synenberg, who is a Republican, is fresh off a general election defeat by a challenger armed with no judicial experience but a Democratic Party endorsement.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Erie County park damaged by vandalism, no arrests

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township officials are asking for help in locating the people who vandalized a local park. According to officials, the damage happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Strickfaden Park. Many of the holiday displays were damaged. If you have any information please call...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Bernabei: Work Not Done Yet

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei has one year remaining in his final term in office. He says he doesn’t plan to slow down. Plans for the next year include redeveloping the Renkert and Nationwide buildings and expanding the city’s fiber network.
CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Multi-million dollar project underway to remove Gorge Dam

AKRON, Ohio — The Gorge Dam, located on the border of Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, was built more than 100 years ago. The dam is no longer in use, but Mike Johnson, the chief of conservation at the Summit Metro Parks, said that it is still causing environmental issues for the Cuyahoga River.
AKRON, OH
wqkt.com

Brock Yoder Receives Employee of the Year

Wayne County Engineer Scott Miller awarded Brock Yoder the 2022 Employee of the Year Award, after Yoder played a vital part in the recovery effort for a derecho that passed through the county in the spring. Miller stated that Yoder, who is celebrating his 15th year at the job, worked...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

CFD: Smaller Fire This Time at 6th NE and Orchard

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another fire on the property of that massive warehouse fire in Canton back in October. Adjoining four-story and one-story buildings on 6th Street NE near Orchard Avenue were heavily involved in flames when Canton firefighters arrived at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. One...
CANTON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy