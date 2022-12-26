Read full article on original website
martincitytelegraph.com
Unhoused in south Kansas City: Human behind the sign
“Cold, hungry, homeless…please help.” Night and day, and in sunshine, rain or snow, we notice the cardboard signs but rarely look at the faces, know the names, and hear the stories of the people behind the pleas for help. Who is holding that ragged sign? What is their story?
Johnson County Mental Health Center to add much-needed employees
A unanimous vote from the Johnson County Commission on Dec. 15 will provide money for more mental health case managers and two new case management teams.
Fire forces 3 people out of house Wednesday afternoon in KCMO
Three people escaped a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged their house in east Kansas City, Missouri.
Businesses battle broken pipes across Kansas City
A pipe broke at Soiree on 18th and Vine over the weekend, turning the dining room into a kids water park, according to employees.
Wyandotte County could expand downtown KCK historical district
Wyandotte County may expand its historical district in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, increasing the number of buildings potentially eligible.
kcur.org
After the pandemic stalled volunteer efforts, Kansas City doctors tout the gift of time
During the COVID-19 pandemic, two-thirds of volunteers in the U.S. cut down their volunteer hours or stopped altogether. Now, the University of Kansas Health System is encouraging people to re-engage in their philanthropic efforts. When Brian Osbourne's wife was at the University of Kansas Health System for lymphoma treatment, Osbourne...
Shawnee City Council members’ latest antics exploit fear of LGBTQ+ Kansans
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jae Moyer (They/Them) is a local community political activist in Overland Park. Time and again, the new members of the Shawnee City Council have made it […] The post Shawnee City Council members’ latest antics exploit fear of LGBTQ+ Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
northeastnews.net
The Top Northeast News stories of 2022
The Northeast News staff is proud of the work we did in 2022. We brought you news on local government, education, crime, social services and nonprofits, history, community building, events, and so much more. We approached these issues with care and understanding, as we too live in the Northeast neighborhoods.
kcur.org
As Black women go missing in Kansas City, Black community looks to itself for solutions
The last time JoAnn Stovall had contact with her granddaughter, Samone Jackson, was in early 2021. Almost two years have gone by without contact with the now 25-year-old woman, who spent much of her childhood in Stovall’s home. Stovall raised Jackson from the time she was 5. About a...
Cerner has put 4.1M square feet of office space on Kansas City market
Oracle Cerner put at least 4.1 million square feet of its office space on the market in the past two years, creating possibilities and challenges.
‘It’s devastating’: Kansas City drill team loses equipment to water damage
The KC Marching Falcons are trying to regroup after water damaged most of their equipment.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri in 2023: Where is rent headed in the new year?
Renters have likely noticed a heftier price tag on units the past year. Price growth for rental units has been slowing in recent months, but in early 2022 annual rent increases topped 17% nationally. November rent was up nearly 9% in Kansas City and up close to 4% in St....
Long-time director of The Coterie Theater in Kansas City found dead over weekend
Jeff Church, the former long-time director of The Coterie Theater, died over the weekend, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said Tuesday.
Projects to watch in Wyandotte County in 2023
It can be difficult to track which projects will make waves in Wyandotte County, but we've rounded up five to keep an eye on in 2023.
kcur.org
KC Streetcar will start building riverfront extension in 2023, but Main Street work is far from done
By the end of 2022, the KC Streetcar will have laid approximately a quarter of the tracks needed to extend the route southward toward UMKC from Union Station. And in the new year, the streetcar plans to begin construction on a new three-quarter-mile extension from River Market to the Berkeley Riverfront.
Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responds to blaze near Admiral, Virginia
Fire crews responded to a fire on Tuesday afternoon after heavy smoke showed from a building near Virginia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
New Year’s Eve in Kansas City: 10 events to ring in 2023 this weekend
If you're planning to ring in 2023 on New Year Eve this weekend, there are dozens of events and parties scheduled in the Kansas City area.
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
3 workers hurt after trash truck overturned Tuesday night in KCMO
A KCMO trash truck overturned Tuesday night when its lift gate struck the Interstate 70 bridge over U.S. 40 Highway in KCMO.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
