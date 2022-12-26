ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

martincitytelegraph.com

Unhoused in south Kansas City: Human behind the sign

“Cold, hungry, homeless…please help.” Night and day, and in sunshine, rain or snow, we notice the cardboard signs but rarely look at the faces, know the names, and hear the stories of the people behind the pleas for help. Who is holding that ragged sign? What is their story?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Reflector

Shawnee City Council members’ latest antics exploit fear of LGBTQ+ Kansans

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jae Moyer (They/Them) is a local community political activist in Overland Park. Time and again, the new members of the Shawnee City Council have made it […] The post Shawnee City Council members’ latest antics exploit fear of LGBTQ+ Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
SHAWNEE, KS
northeastnews.net

The Top Northeast News stories of 2022

The Northeast News staff is proud of the work we did in 2022. We brought you news on local government, education, crime, social services and nonprofits, history, community building, events, and so much more. We approached these issues with care and understanding, as we too live in the Northeast neighborhoods.
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri in 2023: Where is rent headed in the new year?

Renters have likely noticed a heftier price tag on units the past year. Price growth for rental units has been slowing in recent months, but in early 2022 annual rent increases topped 17% nationally. November rent was up nearly 9% in Kansas City and up close to 4% in St....
MISSOURI STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
KANSAS CITY, MO

